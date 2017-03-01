₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,527 members, 3,412,473 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles (10136 Views)
Tekno Seals N1.2Billion Sony Music Deal In Grand Style [PICS] / Angela Okorie Gets Breast Enlargement For Movie Role (Photos) / Nollywood Actresses Strip To Their Pants & Bra For Movie Scene (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by bbbabes: 9:53am
Nollywood actress, Success Asibor, is of the notion that sex exchange for movie roles is just as normal as every other thing. The fast rising act, in a new interview with Sunnewsonline, talked about her career, Nollywood and more.
http://sunnewsonline.com/no-big-deal-in-sex-for-role-actress-success-asibor/
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by bbbabes: 9:53am
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Epositive(m): 10:06am
nawa
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by HelenBee(f): 10:35am
Eleyi ti s'ogo nuu
5 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by marshalcarter: 10:37am
Is Success Asibor in a relationship?
I am in a relationship, but I’m single and not married. I am always ready to mingle.
Is your man comfortable with the nature of your career?
Yes, he’s very comfortable with my job; he loves it so much. Anything I do, he’s always supporting me and he’s very, very understanding.
What kind of guy would you like to settle down with?
First of all, he must be God fearing, understanding and very romantic.
http://sunnewsonline.com/no-big-deal-in-sex-for-role-actress-success-asibor/
lalasticlala[/quote]
is it Just me or I don dey see spiritual words
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Lamzee(m): 10:41am
Omo re bi custard,you must be a Bastard
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by LAFO(f): 11:06am
Some people demand s3x before your songs are put on their blog.
Some threads self wey dey here are questionable.
5 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by stanway(m): 2:18pm
no be today wey sex for movie role start,I don't see any decent girl in nollywood
6 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by WebSurfer(m): 2:30pm
ashawo on the loose
4 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Kenshinmunac: 4:01pm
Slut
2 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by 69MissedCalls(m): 4:01pm
All these actresses wey I never see for any film. Na porn dem dey act?
8 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by cosmatika(m): 4:01pm
Olosho said she's looking up to Omotola. Did omotola tell u she do exchange movie roles for sex. Someone should pls help me with dat Lil Wayne's Ashawo pix
3 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Evaberry(f): 4:01pm
....
someone should please help me with that ASHAWO picture
this girl really needs that
4 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by brainpulse: 4:01pm
This is a norm in biafrallyhood or yeasthood. There ladies get roles through kpetus
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by damilolammm: 4:01pm
OLOSHO!!!!!
WATCH VIDEO OF ANOTHER OLOSHO DOING IT HERE
KAI, THESE ORANGES THO, WHERE MY VASELINE
1 Like
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by 69MissedCalls(m): 4:02pm
Lamzee:Look at yew
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by REIIGN(m): 4:02pm
She's a liberal woman.
I like liberal women
1 Like
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Donmoris212: 4:02pm
olosho.....spits
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Biafrawillcome: 4:03pm
I will fawk this girl b4 I die
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by edoboy33(m): 4:03pm
mtcheewww thought this was politics section
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by nairaman66(m): 4:03pm
Where is that lil Wayne's pic??
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by megrimor(m): 4:03pm
Ashawooooooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by ikotunboy: 4:03pm
that lil wayne's meme is seriously needed here with tremendous alacrity
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by rozayx5(m): 4:04pm
hmm
thats why una no dey allow pesin rest
98% of em, all hoes
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by AreaFada2: 4:04pm
I like honest people. She's just saying it as it is.
1 Like
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by toxxnoni(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Flourish2017: 4:06pm
op...Choi... What is Nigeria turning into like this?
Anyways, I just got paid on https://www.havenaid.com
The admins replied my mail for the very first time in the history of Nigerian ponzi and the person that was merged to pay me refused...
I was rematched instantly.
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by mrphysics(m): 4:06pm
LAFO:Ladies truly deserve the treatment given to them by men.
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by SweetJoystick(m): 4:06pm
E clear, she Don do am before
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by Senorprinz(m): 4:06pm
marshalcarter:
no, it's two of you.
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by INVESTORBNAIRA: 4:08pm
|Re: Success Asibor: No Big Deal In Exchanging Sex For Movie Roles by hatchy: 4:08pm
Stupid post.
Stupid interviewer.
Stupid respondent.
Stupid ....
I don tire for Naija gurls sef. Seeking attention all the time with boobs,p***y,bum bum and broken marriages.
2 Likes
Mo'nique Lost 82 Lbs.... / 1'm 18 Now, So Here Are My Tips - Kendall Jener. / Michelle Obama And Daughters Attend Beyoncé And Jay Z Concert-see Pic.
Viewing this topic: KentoBility(m), dchem(m), nna4ke, Gladtobealive, ManTiger(m), kingthreat(m), maseratti, adegoody(m), sayyid(m), wisefizz(m), DrWhizy(m), majour(m), ojochidem(m), sirugos(m), Java001(m), nwarosa, ndat(m), poshestmina(f), Ray1251(m), softMarket(m), yhucee, aphrodisiac(m), muyibaba222(m), Jessestunch, hAlexandro, johnxteve, Respect01, Neii, livinbygrace, SMARTVIC10(m), HouseOfBalloons(f), cygnus05(m), Andyoa, Teensway, freeradical(m), joey150(m), Bitcoinworld, akheen, danemenike, totalhouse(m), increase321(f), jajad, irokor, eDoctorr(m), maverick001, odiboo(m), farastrongman, Ubyy, Superuser(m), space007(m), otomatic(m), Lilibeth914(f), daewoorazer(m), Nwachineke1980, angelTI(f), OrientalDuke, adebimpeatunram(f), OlowoEko1, tensazangetsu20(m), ken4jj(m), Chinexd22nd(m), Bukad(m), mohciz69(m), Mosh1, Shawls, farellstone, coolesmile, johnchiii(m), Goznikz(m), Bash10(m), weebee(f), Jhayjay(m), purplekayc(m), lurther, fiyah(f), yemi1261(m), karzyharsky(m), glosplendid(f), Feleezy(m), omoodeogere(m), IBNgemini, yinkard4me(m), femimike1(m), notI, Frankyboy1(m), Kingsley1000(m), Amuram(m), JoelAmawhe(m), gud4dbest(m), Danzazzausambo(m), bezimo(m), softheart4love(m), safariman(m), ERockson, girl4rmspace(f), fidelity09, sugarbeesmith(m), dualprince0280, Collins0609(m), DaniDani(m), OLP46(m), unwogu, Tamitee(f), Jommykeyz(m), RUBMYMIND(m), mrnairaland1(m), UlqU3(m), Barbar2ndey, hary4luv(m), Kamsalem, tomioro(m), DanteAligeri, Sufisunni, whysquare4real(m), Bossontop(m), 1stallon(m), HAH, walexzee11(m), heypex, Joy55(f), IT4U, bankylan, Alawi1(m), akrufus08(m), Benitomorgan, Angeleena(f), cashreport, stanleyuzoh022, Jolar101, ezana1(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7