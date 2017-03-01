



This is my cousin "Maranatha Innocent". She left the house on the 8th of march 2017 by 8.20 am and has not returned since then. The last time she was seen was about 2pm on the 8th when she left her baking school at old GRA makurdi. Her numbers ain't reachable. Please any one with any info should call 08065780953.



Please help me share this post so we can find her.



