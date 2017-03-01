₦airaland Forum

Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Obaofnaija(m): 12:16pm
As posted by her cousin sister see what she posted below:

This is my cousin "Maranatha Innocent". She left the house on the 8th of march 2017 by 8.20 am and has not returned since then. The last time she was seen was about 2pm on the 8th when she left her baking school at old GRA makurdi. Her numbers ain't reachable. Please any one with any info should call 08065780953.

Please help me share this post so we can find her.

Written by: http://www.naijabazeline.com/2017/03/this-young-lady-residing-in-makurdi-has.html

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Drinokrane: 12:18pm
Ehya! FTC
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 12:22pm
Hope she's found safe and sound.

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:23pm
check BSU male hostels

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:34pm
Young03:
check BSU male hostels
She is still a virgin

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:37pm
Kondomatic:
She is still a virgin
tertiary virgin nah

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:41pm
BF house

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by brunofarad(m): 12:41pm
She will be found by GOD'S grace

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:42pm
pretty girl will be found IJN

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Negotiate: 12:42pm
Chai
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by toms18: 12:42pm
I hope she's found soon
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by AshawoGirl(f): 12:43pm
She looks like my business friend very well. Is that her real name

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:43pm
Young03:
check BSU male hostels
are you OK

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by pikdara: 12:43pm
NotOfThis:
Hope she's found safe and sound.
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 12:43pm
Drinokrane:
Ehya! FTC
Them the discuss serious matter u the form FTC
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by koolcat: 12:43pm
Check her boify's place

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:44pm
Nothing will happen to her
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:44pm
Emeworld:
are you OK
yes sir
any problem?

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 12:44pm
omenkalives what happened to this girl.
produce her or...
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by burkingx: 12:45pm
cool Arrest her boyfriend now cool cool cool

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by mrsuccessful(m): 12:45pm
Chai! Make dem find her quick quick before them kemem her angry angry

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by deflover(m): 12:46pm
Yam legs grin cheesy

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:46pm
Nop[color=#990000][/color]
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by felixomor: 12:46pm
Young03:


yes sir

any problem?

Yes there is.
I dont think you have a heart.
You clearly don know when to be sensitive

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 12:46pm
Una don call her BF(s)?

She's somewhere getting d fucckk
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by winkmart: 12:47pm
Mrbigman1:
Una don call her BF(s)?
She's somewhere getting d fucckk
Or maybe giving a FUCCCK

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by onadana: 12:47pm
coolThat's more than 24 hours.With proper investigation from our chopolice...her last conversation from her phone records can be obtained. If the police doesn't handle it well..the family should get a lawyer to petition the IG. Good luck...you folks will need it plenty.

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by menwongo(m): 12:48pm
Hope she's not a client to all this mmm copy-cat.
She will be found hale and hearty
Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by dragonking2: 12:48pm
I suspect their Emir angry

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by profhezekiah: 12:48pm
She don go on kondo exile

Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:51pm
felixomor:

Yes there is. I dont think you have a heart. You clearly don know when to be sensitive
iam sorry sir

