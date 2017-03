Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) (6844 Views)

This is my cousin "Maranatha Innocent". She left the house on the 8th of march 2017 by 8.20 am and has not returned since then. The last time she was seen was about 2pm on the 8th when she left her baking school at old GRA makurdi. Her numbers ain't reachable. Please any one with any info should call 08065780953.



Please help me share this post so we can find her.



Hope she's found safe and sound. 1 Like

She will be found by GOD'S grace

pretty girl will be found IJN 5 Likes

I hope she's found soon

She looks like my business friend very well. Is that her real name 1 Like

Hope she's found safe and sound.

Nothing will happen to her

That's more than 24 hours.With proper investigation from our chopolice...her last conversation from her phone records can be obtained. If the police doesn't handle it well..the family should get a lawyer to petition the IG. Good luck...you folks will need it plenty. That's more than 24 hours.With proper investigation from our chopolice...her last conversation from her phone records can be obtained. If the police doesn't handle it well..the family should get a lawyer to petition the IG. Good luck...you folks will need it plenty. 1 Like

She will be found hale and hearty

