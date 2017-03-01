₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Obaofnaija(m): 12:16pm
As posted by her cousin sister see what she posted below:
This is my cousin "Maranatha Innocent". She left the house on the 8th of march 2017 by 8.20 am and has not returned since then. The last time she was seen was about 2pm on the 8th when she left her baking school at old GRA makurdi. Her numbers ain't reachable. Please any one with any info should call 08065780953.
Please help me share this post so we can find her.
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Drinokrane: 12:18pm
Ehya! FTC
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 12:22pm
Hope she's found safe and sound.
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:23pm
check BSU male hostels
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:34pm
Young03:She is still a virgin
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:37pm
Kondomatic:tertiary virgin nah
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:41pm
BF house
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by brunofarad(m): 12:41pm
She will be found by GOD'S grace
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:42pm
pretty girl will be found IJN
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Negotiate: 12:42pm
Chai
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by toms18: 12:42pm
I hope she's found soon
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by AshawoGirl(f): 12:43pm
She looks like my business friend very well. Is that her real name
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:43pm
Young03:are you OK
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by pikdara: 12:43pm
NotOfThis:
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 12:43pm
Drinokrane:Them the discuss serious matter u the form FTC
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by koolcat: 12:43pm
Check her boify's place
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:44pm
Nothing will happen to her
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:44pm
Emeworld:yes sir
any problem?
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 12:44pm
omenkalives what happened to this girl.
produce her or...
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by burkingx: 12:45pm
Arrest her boyfriend now
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by mrsuccessful(m): 12:45pm
Chai! Make dem find her quick quick before them kemem her
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by deflover(m): 12:46pm
Yam legs
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Emeworld(m): 12:46pm
Nop[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by felixomor: 12:46pm
Young03:
Yes there is.
I dont think you have a heart.
You clearly don know when to be sensitive
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 12:46pm
Una don call her BF(s)?
She's somewhere getting d fucckk
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by winkmart: 12:47pm
Mrbigman1:Or maybe giving a FUCCCK
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by onadana: 12:47pm
That's more than 24 hours.With proper investigation from our chopolice...her last conversation from her phone records can be obtained. If the police doesn't handle it well..the family should get a lawyer to petition the IG. Good luck...you folks will need it plenty.
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by menwongo(m): 12:48pm
Hope she's not a client to all this mmm copy-cat.
She will be found hale and hearty
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by dragonking2: 12:48pm
I suspect their Emir
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by profhezekiah: 12:48pm
She don go on kondo exile
|Re: Young Lady In Makurdi Declared Missing (see Photos) by Young03: 12:51pm
felixomor:iam sorry sir
