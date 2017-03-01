Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) (16547 Views)

Tiwa Savage Visits Her Former Primary School Teacher In Lagos(pics,video) / Monalisa Chinda & Daughter In Adorable Photos / Monalisa Chinda & Daughter Shares Lovely Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BReaQ7mlJ9L/?taken-by=monalisacode



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/monalisa-chinda-shares-adorable-photo.html Actress Monalisa Chinda's daughter paid her a visit on set yesterday ..Too cute. 2 Likes

Imaging Op is booking space.... lolz

so we gonna fry beans and yam 7 Likes 1 Share

Actually She And Her Daughter Are Looking Pretty.

Observation: She Resemble Mermaid Plus Her Daughter Resemble What I Can't Tell. 1 Like

na me she go share adorable pinshure wit b4

So cute. They look alike. 2 Likes

Nice picture.



I have not always seen this woman as being beautiful. She looks gaunt, stiff and with hard features to me. 8 Likes

Aunty you still dey here?



Your sister Tonto has deprived herself of a good Church ling.

Wao

Daht girl go fat..

booked

what is the name of the movie?



like mother like daughter

Ok

angelTI:

Nice picture.



I have not always seen this woman as being beautiful. She looks gaunt, stiff and with hard features to me.



They say " beauty is in the eye of the beholder" .

I think it tacitly applies here. They say " beauty is in the eye of the beholder" .I think it tacitly applies here.

Only a good 4uck



go fit console me for my bet wen cut today... Really Really sad 2 Likes

We should fry water? Rada rada

Can't we pretend like we don't exist on NL! What's up with all this fry this fry thatCan't we pretend like we don't exist on NL! 2 Likes

Gorgeous !

I prefer yam

angelTI:

Nice picture.



I have not always seen this woman as being beautiful. She looks gaunt, stiff and with hard features to me.



Bad belle Bad belle 2 Likes

Angeleena:

so we gonna fry beans and yam



1 Like

passing

Chubby girl.

Rokia2:

So cute. They look alike. please are you the owner of all those assets behind you please are you the owner of all those assets behind you

sugarbelly4:

Actress Monalisa Chinda's daughter paid her a visit on set yesterday ..Too cute.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BReaQ7mlJ9L/?taken-by=monalisacode



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/monalisa-chinda-shares-adorable-photo.html







Evritin for naija na news..... Evritin for naija na news.....

angelTI:

Nice picture.



I have not always seen this woman as being beautiful. She looks gaunt, stiff and with hard features to me.



She isn't beautiful, really... Just really white. She isn't beautiful, really... Just really white.

Abegi.

Assless

Boobless

Piece of shitt

Over make up

Tripleb:

What's up with all this fry this fry that Can't we pretend like we don't exist on NL! So we should not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk So we should not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk

Tripleb:

What's up with all this fry this fry that Can't we pretend like we don't exist on NL! So we should pretend not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk So we should pretend not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk

Pretty daughter