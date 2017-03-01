₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by sugarbelly4: 5:17pm
Actress Monalisa Chinda's daughter paid her a visit on set yesterday ..Too cute.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BReaQ7mlJ9L/?taken-by=monalisacode
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/monalisa-chinda-shares-adorable-photo.html
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Newsreporta: 5:27pm
Imaging Op is booking space.... lolz
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 5:30pm
so we gonna fry beans and yam
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by donolatunji(m): 5:48pm
Actually She And Her Daughter Are Looking Pretty.
Observation: She Resemble Mermaid Plus Her Daughter Resemble What I Can't Tell.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:04pm
na me she go share adorable pinshure wit b4
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 6:07pm
So cute. They look alike.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by angelTI(f): 6:10pm
Nice picture.
I have not always seen this woman as being beautiful. She looks gaunt, stiff and with hard features to me.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by unclezuma: 7:54pm
Aunty you still dey here?
Your sister Tonto has deprived herself of a good Church ling.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by iomoge2(f): 7:55pm
Wao
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by idbami2(m): 7:55pm
Daht girl go fat..
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 7:56pm
booked
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by aldexrio(m): 7:56pm
what is the name of the movie?
like mother like daughter
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by mohciz69(m): 7:56pm
Ok
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by holyfather(m): 7:57pm
angelTI:They say " beauty is in the eye of the beholder" .
I think it tacitly applies here.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by EXLOVER(m): 7:57pm
Only a good 4uck
go fit console me for my bet wen cut today... Really Really sad
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 7:58pm
We should fry water? Rada rada
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Tripleb: 8:01pm
What's up with all this fry this fry that Can't we pretend like we don't exist on NL!
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:01pm
Gorgeous !
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by directonpc(m): 8:02pm
I prefer yam
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by tmgold007(f): 8:02pm
angelTI:Bad belle
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by AlexCk: 8:03pm
Angeleena:
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by toxxnoni(m): 8:06pm
passing
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 8:08pm
Chubby girl.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by smartkester: 8:09pm
Rokia2:please are you the owner of all those assets behind you
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by autonomous22: 8:10pm
sugarbelly4:
Evritin for naija na news.....
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 8:12pm
angelTI:She isn't beautiful, really... Just really white.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by 2shur: 8:20pm
Abegi.
Assless
Boobless
Piece of shitt
Over make up
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Thisboysef(m): 8:24pm
Tripleb:So we should not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by Thisboysef(m): 8:24pm
Tripleb:So we should pretend not to fry anything abi. Kolewerk
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by euchariadavid(f): 8:27pm
Pretty daughter
|Re: Monalisa Chinda's Daughter Visits Her On Set (Photo) by gloshennel: 9:25pm
angelTI:
same here
