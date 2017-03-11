₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by bigCassava: 6:33pm
Daniella Okeke shares photo with Her Dad and captioned it:
daniellaokeke:
"CHILLING WITH MY SUGAR DADDY"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQQl6Y1DlxA/?hl=en
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:34pm
You can't fool us boo..
Your sugar daddy does not wear caps,
He does not wear glasses,
He wears socks and colorful suits.
He is not Igbo but Etsako.
He speaks in tongues
He is a pastor,
He is Johnson Suleiman
But thank you for at least admitting you have a sugar daddy...
Even though I know that is a picture of your dad who you went to visit in the hospital.
I dedicate my FTC to the worshippers who will still drop their tithes and offerings tomorrow at Omega Fire Ministries....thank you for helping to fund the lavish lifestyles of our C-grade actresses
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Annie939(f): 6:34pm
ladies are not smiling ooooooo
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by gbegemaster(m): 6:37pm
This is really funny
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Infidan(m): 6:38pm
people nor just get shame again
naija don' pass sodom and gomorah
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Mrjo(m): 6:41pm
Another married man. Hmmm kwatinu
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:41pm
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Daniella has subtly admitted to the accusations ironically
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by psucc(m): 6:46pm
The world is truly sinking.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by CoolFreeday(m): 6:47pm
Is the man her dad, uncle or relative because I don't think any sane human being will be flaunting a sugar daddy?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by dsocioemmy(m): 6:53pm
Chaiii... This babe get sense. She know how to manipulate Nigerians. See distractions!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Tenkobos(m): 7:06pm
She wants to kill this man
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:06pm
OP na her papa be that now!
Meanwhile....
See those legs meeeeen! Very sexy!
Why did she use her hand to cover the middle of her legs like that?
She should remove it so we can see her payint jor!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by auntysimbiat(f): 7:35pm
Lol
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by jessicahardman: 8:07pm
This babe is a notorious sex worker in Nollywood.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Sammypope4all(m): 8:08pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Bro.....u Dey vex oo. She refuse you??
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:21pm
Does this man have life to do anything?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by dessz(m): 8:35pm
make una read b4 commenting that man is her father. read the threads title before una dey talk like castrated fowl.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by smartmey61(m): 8:36pm
NwamaziNwaAro:He speaks in tongues this guy is going to hell.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Ndkings1(m): 8:36pm
Chai! All I need is a night with this biatch.
Sugar daddy in deed
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Thisboysef(m): 8:36pm
This ftc sef. End time sugar daddy. The guy below me thou
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by kygo(m): 8:37pm
liar this is not your real sugar daddy
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Yarduni: 8:37pm
Open your legs slut
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Superman7: 8:37pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Bro, you got it all wrong and those last lines of your comment show how ignorant you are. Until proven guilty, the Apostle still remains innocent, you can believe whatever lies you hear and be typing nonsense on Nairaland.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Flexherbal(m): 8:37pm
Do not allow some people to read meanings to that.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by idbami2(m): 8:37pm
Dem dey chill fr hospital? Aigoo..
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by onosprince(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by martineverest(m): 8:38pm
High class olosho
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by AkinPhysicist: 8:39pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by hollywater: 8:39pm
NwamaziNwaAro:This your comment here ,is not funny , i hope you know?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Pictured With Her Father At Hospital, Calls Him Her "Sugar Daddy" by Shortyy(f): 8:39pm
She's indirectly telling y'all that she doesn't give a flying fvck.
