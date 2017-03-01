₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by JosWatchDog(m): 4:21pm
See the 'biggest' Nigerian currency denomination used in church
The programme titled 'Biblical principles for prosperity', was put up on a banner depicting a copy of the already existing N1,000 note.
In place of the 'Central Bank of Nigeria' are the words 'Central Bank of Heaven', and instead of three zeros, there are twelve zeros, bringing it to a total of one trillion naira.
The N1,000 note is officially the biggest Nigerian currency denomination, but it now seems the N1,000,000,000,000 has eclipsed that.
LOL.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/anambra-church-introduces-1trillion.html
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by zlantanfan: 4:22pm
AG and their confusion.
Have they finish the battle on who owns the business.
If not what fraction do these ones belong
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by IamJix: 4:24pm
when you think all the sagas are finished.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Scholarnwadimma(f): 4:24pm
Church and scamming. Smh
12 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by VolT0xic(m): 4:30pm
Someone out there wants to make Forbes richest list.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Homeboiy: 4:35pm
scammers
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by plainol(m): 4:48pm
I believe it will be spent in heavenly market
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by WHOcarex: 8:09pm
Anambra again? Wetin pesun no go see. From crying, abi sweating statue, now this.
Jesus should come quick o. If not he nor go see anybody carry again because the church has gone haywire
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by oganass(m): 10:10pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by ekems2017(f): 10:10pm
Fake money.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by MathsChic(f): 10:10pm
Hehe. And they had to put their faces on it?
I can imagine them jostling to put their pictures on the note. Superstition allows that.
I bet they'll make a windfall with this crusade, which will end up in another Okeke's coffers, lol.
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by blackaxe78: 10:10pm
Blood of Tiwa Savage!
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Agriculturegric: 10:10pm
Lol
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by kurajordan(m): 10:10pm
Okay o
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by OKUCHI11(m): 10:10pm
Africa .and white man religion sef ...someone call UNCLE FREEze...
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by highrise07(m): 10:10pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Mrdecent(m): 10:11pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by ANNOY(m): 10:11pm
see their faces. Am soon disgusted. #walks out of thread like a boss.
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Negotiate: 10:11pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Ekenev2(m): 10:11pm
And my fellow gullible countrymen will fall for these traps
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by stealthtiger(m): 10:11pm
End time note
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm
Jokers
One trillion naira
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by ANNOY(m): 10:11pm
Don't play with hungry IGBO pastors sorry I mean men
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Markangel: 10:12pm
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Codes151(m): 10:12pm
Clear!!! Very clear!! That before u go for that crusade or program, u better be loaded!!!
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Idydarling(f): 10:12pm
my eye dey pain me
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Codes151(m): 10:13pm
Markangel:lie lie!
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by darafada: 10:14pm
them go share money for there?
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by smartmey61(m): 10:14pm
ONLY IN NAIJA.
|Re: Anambra Church Introduces 1trillion Naira Note Issued By Central Bank Of Heaven by Spacko007(m): 10:14pm
Yahoo boys turn MOG....Lwkmd. I think they should be prosecuted for mutilating our currency.
2 Likes
