The programme titled 'Biblical principles for prosperity', was put up on a banner depicting a copy of the already existing N1,000 note.



In place of the 'Central Bank of Nigeria' are the words 'Central Bank of Heaven', and instead of three zeros, there are twelve zeros, bringing it to a total of one trillion naira.



The N1,000 note is officially the biggest Nigerian currency denomination, but it now seems the N1,000,000,000,000 has eclipsed that.



LOL.



Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/anambra-church-introduces-1trillion.html

AG and their confusion.

Have they finish the battle on who owns the business.



If not what fraction do these ones belong 6 Likes

when you think all the sagas are finished. 1 Like

Church and scamming. Smh 12 Likes

Someone out there wants to make Forbes richest list. 1 Like

scammers 4 Likes

I believe it will be spent in heavenly market 10 Likes 1 Share

Anambra again? Wetin pesun no go see. From crying, abi sweating statue, now this.

Jesus should come quick o. If not he nor go see anybody carry again because the church has gone haywire 5 Likes

. 1 Like

Fake money. 2 Likes



I can imagine them jostling to put their pictures on the note. Superstition allows that.



I bet they'll make a windfall with this crusade, which will end up in another Okeke's coffers, lol. Hehe. And they had to put their faces on it?I can imagine them jostling to put their pictures on the note. Superstition allows that.I bet they'll make a windfall with this crusade, which will end up in another Okeke's coffers, lol.















Blood of Tiwa Savage!









1 Like

Lol





Okay o 5 Likes

Africa .and white man religion sef ...someone call UNCLE FREEze...

ok

Hmmmm

see their faces. Am soon disgusted. #walks out of thread like a boss.

Hmmmm

And my fellow gullible countrymen will fall for these traps

End time note

Jokers







One trillion naira

Don't play with hungry IGBO pastors sorry I mean men





Clear!!! Very clear!! That before u go for that crusade or program, u better be loaded!!!

my eye dey pain me

Markangel:

them go share money for there?



ONLY IN NAIJA.