Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf (8658 Views)

Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! / Fan To Davido: "You Are Not 24 But 29". Davido Replies / Davido Replies Sophie Momodu; Reveals How She Manipulated & Exploited Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In quote, he said , “ If your net worth is a hundred million and below , stay at home tonight or come as a fan or a looker ” “ There ’s difference between omg baba olowo and baba olowo…” .





Well Davido has replied him…



He wrote “ Pussy Nigga!!! Me and My Brothers Are Up!! Thank you Lord for your blessings!! U get a pass this time ! If not Emma Baggie!! Baggies God Bless You. Real Nigga! Baggie is a real brother. More life.



In another post , he wrote , ‘ Niggas pulling up on the internet and be sending the OG ’ s to beg on there behalf in real life #BehindTheScene…



we are seriously waiting to hear more from HushPuppi … Seems this is about to get interesting… . . Haha !



Source :: Yesterday, Nigerian Big Boy, HushPuppi sent Davido some serious shade!In quote, he said , “ If your net worth is a hundred million and below , stay at home tonight or come as a fan or a looker ” “ There ’s difference between omg baba olowo and baba olowo…” .Well Davido has replied him…He wrote “ Pussy Nigga!!! Me and My Brothers Are Up!! Thank you Lord for your blessings!! U get a pass this time ! If not Emma Baggie!! Baggies God Bless You. Real Nigga! Baggie is a real brother. More life.In another post , he wrote , ‘ Niggas pulling up on the internet and be sending the OG ’ s to beg on there behalf in real life #BehindTheScene…we are seriously waiting to hear more from HushPuppi … Seems this is about to get interesting… . . Haha !Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/davido-replies-hushpuppi-reveals-hush.html?m=0

dz davido and drama is like 5&6 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

them wan make hushpuppi more popular funny peoplthem wan make hushpuppi more popular 1 Like

I don't see any sense here. The two should maintain their their individual championship. We're not in a race in this life 8 Likes

2 Baby adults, those who have real money dont make unnecessary noise 22 Likes 1 Share

Two eediots 3 Likes

Juvenile Delliquency. 11 Likes

Overfed kids everywhere 7 Likes

Big boy for their pockets 1 Like

Davido should've just ignored the dude...now he wanna give him cheap popularity 2 Likes

What are they saying? 3 Likes

okay





If you get 30 billion for your account before why you no come display make we see your doings like this guy? If you born 100 million comot 30 billion, that one self no even pinch David shut up na only mouth you get.If you get 30 billion for your account before why you no come display make we see your doings like this guy? If you born 100 million comot 30 billion, that one self no even pinch

Small boys. That fool making illegal money will soon regret exposing himself. Again, small boys. 3 Likes

This hishpuppi just dey find attention like pretty mike

abeg who get pin mouth chager?

Interesting...

Better dont mind these people wey don get money.



If you dey find job jejely or you don get interview and you want to know each stage of the recruitment and what to expect.

Eg; NIBSS, PWC, DPR better rush to check my signature and profile + plenty vacancies on there.



If you like, dull yourself.



Person dey buy 4 or 5 Versace bags you dey beef am and dey read him story. Okay o.

Grown up kids who refuse to transform into men.

Elnino4ladies:

Overfed kids everywhere Hahaha, l like the word you used, Lol@ overfed kids

Saintbonnie:

I don't see any sense here. The two should maintain their their individual championship. We're not in a race in this life

I tire o. Reminded me so much about this one Nigga I have as a friend who always wanna compete with me about who is more successful and I have no time for such. Life is per head, success is per head, pain is per head and death is per head. I tire o. Reminded me so much about this one Nigga I have as a friend who always wanna compete with me about who is more successful and I have no time for such. Life is per head, success is per head, pain is per head and death is per head. 6 Likes 1 Share

two proud boys fighting. I'd like it see a bout between them sha, ringside

....

let dem send me card

wetin concern me a painter with davido 1 Like

Big boys don't make noise. Their action speaks for them...

Who's Baggie?

See people wey money dey shack.

We are watching