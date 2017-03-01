₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by itsop(m): 9:32am
Yesterday, Nigerian Big Boy, HushPuppi sent Davido some serious shade!
In quote, he said , “ If your net worth is a hundred million and below , stay at home tonight or come as a fan or a looker ” “ There ’s difference between omg baba olowo and baba olowo…” .
Well Davido has replied him…
He wrote “ Pussy Nigga!!! Me and My Brothers Are Up!! Thank you Lord for your blessings!! U get a pass this time ! If not Emma Baggie!! Baggies God Bless You. Real Nigga! Baggie is a real brother. More life.
In another post , he wrote , ‘ Niggas pulling up on the internet and be sending the OG ’ s to beg on there behalf in real life #BehindTheScene…
we are seriously waiting to hear more from HushPuppi … Seems this is about to get interesting… . . Haha !
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Mikylopez(f): 9:41am
dz davido and drama is like 5&6
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by GreenMavro: 9:45am
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Young03: 9:47am
ok
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by jimmyero: 11:11am
funny peopl them wan make hushpuppi more popular
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Saintbonnie(m): 11:11am
I don't see any sense here. The two should maintain their their individual championship. We're not in a race in this life
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by AngelicBeing: 11:11am
2 Baby adults, those who have real money dont make unnecessary noise
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by EastGold(m): 11:11am
Two eediots
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by balancediet(m): 11:11am
Juvenile Delliquency.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Elnino4ladies: 11:11am
Overfed kids everywhere
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by hdami: 11:12am
Big boy for their pockets
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Bodemos95(m): 11:12am
Davido should've just ignored the dude...now he wanna give him cheap popularity
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by DollarAngel(m): 11:12am
What are they saying?
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by jonahsunday97: 11:12am
okay
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Kenshinmunac: 11:12am
David shut up na only mouth you get.
If you get 30 billion for your account before why you no come display make we see your doings like this guy? If you born 100 million comot 30 billion, that one self no even pinch
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Champele(m): 11:12am
Small boys. That fool making illegal money will soon regret exposing himself. Again, small boys.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by slimderek(m): 11:12am
This hishpuppi just dey find attention like pretty mike
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by henrydadon(m): 11:12am
abeg who get pin mouth chager?
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by nmreports: 11:13am
Interesting...
Better dont mind these people wey don get money.
If you dey find job jejely or you don get interview and you want to know each stage of the recruitment and what to expect.
Eg; NIBSS, PWC, DPR better rush to check my signature and profile + plenty vacancies on there.
If you like, dull yourself.
Person dey buy 4 or 5 Versace bags you dey beef am and dey read him story. Okay o.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Stelvin101(m): 11:13am
Grown up kids who refuse to transform into men.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by AngelicBeing: 11:13am
Elnino4ladies:Hahaha, l like the word you used, Lol@ overfed kids
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Stelvin101(m): 11:13am
Saintbonnie:
I tire o. Reminded me so much about this one Nigga I have as a friend who always wanna compete with me about who is more successful and I have no time for such. Life is per head, success is per head, pain is per head and death is per head.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by sbergy: 11:13am
two proud boys fighting. I'd like it see a bout between them sha, ringside
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by Divay22(f): 11:13am
....
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by nnamdiokere45(m): 11:13am
let dem send me card
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by YOUNGrapha(m): 11:14am
wetin concern me a painter with davido
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by ProfessorXX(m): 11:14am
Big boys don't make noise. Their action speaks for them...
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by SlimBrawnie(f): 11:14am
Who's Baggie?
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by tooth4tooth: 11:15am
See people wey money dey shack.
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by tooth4tooth: 11:15am
We are watching
|Re: Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf by jaiyefavour: 11:16am
I no understand this reply....i think sae davido go school
