http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/missing-jss1-student-found-in-mile-2.html This young boy identified as Joshua Elkanah, a JSS 1 student of Success leaders Academy is currently on admission at the general hospital Lagos. According to a twitter user, the boy was found in mile 2 area of Lagos and hasn't been able to locate his family. 1 Share

♤Why not take him back to his school



♤to get a link to his Guardian 10 Likes

I Hope he reunites with his family soon.

How manage?

I remember a lady who took a small girl to police station in Port Harcourt, the girl got lost in the motorpark and couldn't locate her family, I was shocked when the police said it's not their work, that who will feed her at the station? They said the lady should take the girl back to the park, maybe the mother will find her there. I later heard that the mother went to that same station to look for her child. Smh for our country 4 Likes 2 Shares

Best thing is to hand him over to the police

I remember a lady who took a small girl to police station in Port Harcourt, the girl got lost in the motorpark and couldn't locate her family, I was shocked when the police said it's not their work, that who will feed her at the station? They said the lady should take the girl back to the park, maybe the mother will find her there. I later heard that the mother went to that same station to look for her child. Smh for our country

What is the moral of your story? If the boy knows his school they should simply take him back but report the matter at the police station afterwards.

What is the moral of your story? If the boy knows his school they should simply take him back but report the matter at the police station afterwards.

Hian! Your head dey there. The school has all his details...Take him back there. They would take him home. Full stop!

Buhari sef

, if u ask hm d names of al Ben10 aliens, he wl recite dem all, smh Y can't parents take d training of Dia kids 2 anoda level, make sure ur kids nos d address of ur Homes, at his age and in jss, he doesn't no d address of his home, if u ask hm d names of al Ben10 aliens, he wl recite dem all, smh 4 Likes

♤Why not take him back to his school



♤to get a link to his Guardian

I tire for Nigeria doctors o. Pikin dey admission for hospital, n una know the school name but can't send anyone there

Warris dis? Jss1 student does not know his house address, parents' phone numbers? 1 Like

I remember a lady who took a small girl to police station in Port Harcourt, the girl got lost in the motorpark and couldn't locate her family, I was shocked when the police said it's not their work, that who will feed her at the station? They said the lady should take the girl back to the park, maybe the mother will find her there. I later heard that the mother went to that same station to look for her child. Smh for our country

That boy should know his parents' phone numbers off heart,same as his home address. kids younger than him can do dat. 1 Like

Its really shameful and appalling hat kids in this present dispensation do not have such basic knowledge.

SMH for u,wetin concern doctor wit pikin wey lost. btw u and d kid i don't knw who dull pass

Part of the story said that the location of the school is unknown. I think that's the issue here.

What if police say them nor won hear that type story?

♤Why not take him back to his school



The write up on the picture/screen shot indicated that the location of the school is unknown.

Its really shameful and appalling hat kids in this present dispensation do not have such basic knowledge.

My Anty 's kid at age 4 recites d names of al Ben10 aliens bt d day l asked hm his house address, his eyes bcame as big as d pix below, 1 Like 1 Share

My Anty 's kid at age 4 recites d names of al Ben10 aliens bt d day l asked hm his house address, his eyes bcame as big as d pix below,

What a mum is ur aunt What a mum is ur aunt

Y can't parents take d training of Dia kids 2 anoda level, make sure ur kids nos d address of ur Homes, at his age and in jss, he doesn't no d address of his home , if u ask hm d names of al Ben10 aliens, he wl recite dem all, smh

Just like you know your english, right? What is 'nos', 'homes'?. Don't be gullible, ben10 is popular in this present time. It's sponge box, erm… Sofia the first and a host of others. (Don't ask how I know. I have younger ones)



You too take your english to the next level. 'nos' isn't the same as 'knows'. Ah! I can't deal



BTW, the question needed no advice.. If you know his parent. Fine! if you don't. Fine! But don't advice no one. Just like you know your english, right? What is 'nos', 'homes'?. Don't be gullible, ben10 is popular in this present time. It's sponge box, erm… Sofia the first and a host of others. (Don't ask how I know. I have younger ones)You too take your english to the next level. 'nos' isn't the same as 'knows'. Ah! I can't dealBTW, the question needed no advice.. If you know his parent. Fine! if you don't. Fine! But don't advice no one.

What is the moral of your story? If the boy knows his school they should simply take him back but report the matter at the police station afterwards. the best thing is what we do here by using the media. the police and our schools have proved weak. so, do not trust the police and schools. bloggers are actually helping to share a lot of secrets that should have been swept under the carpet.

To read is problem for some of you.



All of una just dey shout take him to school, they have his full details. Didn't you read where its written, location of school not know, and how he got Lag is also a misery.

Lol.... I am very sure after that encounter he will begin to avoid u like a leper. But the sad truth is that most parents work so hard to foot the gigantic school fees and pin the training of their wards on the schools solely, forgetting that they are the most important teachers in the life of their kids. And that's why situations like this arise.

Part of the story said that the location of the school is unknown. I think that's the issue here.

Haaaaa...After the ordeal, that boy should be withdrawn from the school. How could a grown up like that not know his school address, home address or his guardian hotline? It is well.

Locate the d school locate his parents,its that easy