|JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 1:09pm
This young boy identified as Joshua Elkanah, a JSS 1 student of Success leaders Academy is currently on admission at the general hospital Lagos. According to a twitter user, the boy was found in mile 2 area of Lagos and hasn't been able to locate his family.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/missing-jss1-student-found-in-mile-2.html
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 1:10pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by RoyalBlak007: 1:11pm
♤Why not take him back to his school
♤to get a link to his Guardian
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by delishpot: 1:13pm
I Hope he reunites with his family soon.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by INTROVERT(f): 1:30pm
How manage?
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by lofty900(m): 1:34pm
I remember a lady who took a small girl to police station in Port Harcourt, the girl got lost in the motorpark and couldn't locate her family, I was shocked when the police said it's not their work, that who will feed her at the station? They said the lady should take the girl back to the park, maybe the mother will find her there. I later heard that the mother went to that same station to look for her child. Smh for our country
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Kilonis(m): 2:18pm
Best thing is to hand him over to the police
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Pidgin2(f): 2:24pm
lofty900:
What is the moral of your story? If the boy knows his school they should simply take him back but report the matter at the police station afterwards.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by sisisioge: 2:43pm
Pidgin2:
Hian! Your head dey there. The school has all his details...Take him back there. They would take him home. Full stop!
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by veekid(m): 2:46pm
Buhari sef
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by TINALETC3(f): 2:47pm
Y can't parents take d training of Dia kids 2 anoda level, make sure ur kids nos d address of ur Homes, at his age and in jss, he doesn't no d address of his home , if u ask hm d names of al Ben10 aliens, he wl recite dem all, smh
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by loomer: 2:49pm
RoyalBlak007:
I tire for Nigeria doctors o. Pikin dey admission for hospital, n una know the school name but can't send anyone there
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Neoguru3: 2:50pm
Warris dis? Jss1 student does not know his house address, parents' phone numbers?
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by mario383: 2:54pm
lofty900:Once again, I spit on apc and this country.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by phatgirlz(f): 2:54pm
That boy should know his parents' phone numbers off heart,same as his home address. kids younger than him can do dat.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Apina(m): 2:58pm
TINALETC3:Its really shameful and appalling hat kids in this present dispensation do not have such basic knowledge.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Afz9095(m): 3:00pm
loomer:SMH for u,wetin concern doctor wit pikin wey lost. btw u and d kid i don't knw who dull pass
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by chakaz(m): 3:01pm
sisisioge:Part of the story said that the location of the school is unknown. I think that's the issue here.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by mario383: 3:01pm
Pidgin2:Remember this a very confused time brought upon us by Buhari and apc What if police say them nor won hear that type story?
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by chakaz(m): 3:05pm
RoyalBlak007:The write up on the picture/screen shot indicated that the location of the school is unknown.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by TINALETC3(f): 3:14pm
My Anty 's kid at age 4 recites d names of al Ben10 aliens bt d day l asked hm his house address, his eyes bcame as big as d pix below,
Apina:
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:26pm
TINALETC3:
What a mum is ur aunt
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by SirMichael1: 3:30pm
TINALETC3:
Just like you know your english, right? What is 'nos', 'homes'?. Don't be gullible, ben10 is popular in this present time. It's sponge box, erm… Sofia the first and a host of others. (Don't ask how I know. I have younger ones)
You too take your english to the next level. 'nos' isn't the same as 'knows'. Ah! I can't deal
BTW, the question needed no advice.. If you know his parent. Fine! if you don't. Fine! But don't advice no one.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by weedtheweeds: 3:34pm
the best thing is what we do here by using the media. the police and our schools have proved weak. so, do not trust the police and schools. bloggers are actually helping to share a lot of secrets that should have been swept under the carpet.
Pidgin2:
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by ejamahrandy: 3:40pm
To read is problem for some of you.
All of una just dey shout take him to school, they have his full details. Didn't you read where its written, location of school not know, and how he got Lag is also a misery.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by Apina(m): 3:42pm
TINALETC3:Lol.... I am very sure after that encounter he will begin to avoid u like a leper. But the sad truth is that most parents work so hard to foot the gigantic school fees and pin the training of their wards on the schools solely, forgetting that they are the most important teachers in the life of their kids. And that's why situations like this arise.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by sisisioge: 3:51pm
chakaz:
Haaaaa...After the ordeal, that boy should be withdrawn from the school. How could a grown up like that not know his school address, home address or his guardian hotline? It is well.
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by gudvibz: 3:51pm
Locate the d school locate his parents,its that easy
|Re: JSS1 Student Found In Mile 2, Lagos Needs Help To Locate His Family. Photo by xjiggy: 4:01pm
All of una lack brain. Im no occur to una say the boy fit dey suffer from amnesia. For those of una wey lack sense, when u see a missing individual, it is advisable make dem carry am go hospital for check up just in case the problem fit be mental health illness. Una own na just to dey write without tthinking. No common sense
