|Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:17pm
Currently trending,
Fans stormed davido Twitter accounts to beg him for money after he twitted that he feel like "dashing" out money. Naija No dey carry last
See pictures below....
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:24pm
See begging
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by R2bees(m): 5:31pm
the only difference between them and the beggars we see on the streets is that their own is digitalized, if not u would be seeing them on the streets too.
15 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:31pm
More
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by oluwadare26(m): 5:40pm
I love Nigerians. what do you expect when the O.B.O himself talk say he wan dash money out. Davido, abeg if you dey read nairaland na my acc no be this...0060328362, access bank. Any form of money transfer is welcome bro, the main thing na the alert. Thank you in advance
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:51pm
oluwadare26:We can sure fall hands ehn!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:53pm
R2bees:Davido is now the 2nd trending topic on Twitter No thanks to these beggars!
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Terror666: 5:59pm
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
he called for it though
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by policy12: 6:00pm
.
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by bettercreature(m): 6:00pm
Terror666:He feels threatened! Hushpuppy is trying to overthrow him
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by QuietHammer(m): 6:01pm
I also feel like dashing out
8 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by akilo1: 6:01pm
Nigerians mumu don do
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Divay22(f): 6:01pm
Hahahahahahahahaha ;DThat guy don quick quick drop account number and name o
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by BrutalJab: 6:01pm
Attention seeking Wereys
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by rozayx5(m): 6:01pm
poverty aint good
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by DCMIX(m): 6:02pm
Good. She's been showing himself, it's time for him to spend.
Whizzy, boys are coming for u too
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Bumbae1(f): 6:02pm
Is dat so....
See our people flood twirra they no dey dissapoint
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Nofuckgiven: 6:02pm
OK. And they will come and say Buhari is working!! Did we ever see this type of begging during GEJ's tenure? Recession is real
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ziego(m): 6:02pm
op
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by amichaelz101(m): 6:02pm
The hustle is real
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by piperson(m): 6:02pm
iranu
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Olateef(m): 6:03pm
Okay
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:03pm
There is hunger in the land. Being a Nigerian is absymally frustrating and unbelievably exciting
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Olasco93: 6:03pm
...Some people are just too quick to judge others.
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 6:03pm
Man gatuso to survive meeeen!
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by purplekayc(m): 6:03pm
This davido would soon be broke like mc hammer if he gives everyone money
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by CELEBOLOFOFO(f): 6:03pm
I ask am o, and he don send am 20k
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by emperorAY(m): 6:04pm
Abeg make davido dash them money o, no be him dey brag abt spending 130m
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by brightisodje: 6:04pm
;Dna wa plsss Jah answer n pick my call
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Terror666: 6:04pm
bettercreature:
lol...exactly
i pray he do not disappoint his fans
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by omenkaLives: 6:04pm
The same way the begged AntiWailer here the other day.
Shukuokukobambi, come and see an ipob almajiri begging an Afonja money.
11 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Deseo(f): 6:04pm
See somebody's boyfriend.
1 Like
