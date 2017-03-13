Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) (9989 Views)

Fans stormed davido Twitter accounts to beg him for money after he twitted that he feel like "dashing" out money. Naija No dey carry last

See pictures below....

See begging

the only difference between them and the beggars we see on the streets is that their own is digitalized, if not u would be seeing them on the streets too. 15 Likes

I love Nigerians. what do you expect when the O.B.O himself talk say he wan dash money out. Davido, abeg if you dey read nairaland na my acc no be this...0060328362, access bank. Any form of money transfer is welcome bro, the main thing na the alert. Thank you in advance 17 Likes 1 Share

I love Nigerians We can sure fall hands ehn! We can sure fall hands ehn! 2 Likes

the only difference between them and the beggars we see on the streets is that their own is digitalized, if not u would be seeing them on the streets too. Davido is now the 2nd trending topic on Twitter No thanks to these beggars! Davido is now the 2nd trending topic on Twitter No thanks to these beggars!

he called for it though 1 Like

hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha He feels threatened! Hushpuppy is trying to overthrow him He feels threatened! Hushpuppy is trying to overthrow him 3 Likes

I also feel like dashing out 8 Likes

Nigerians mumu don do 2 Likes

;DThat guy don quick quick drop account number and name o Hahahahahahahahaha;DThat guy don quick quick drop account number and name o 1 Like



Attention seeking Wereys Attention seeking Wereys







poverty aint good 1 Like

Good. She's been showing himself, it's time for him to spend.



Whizzy, boys are coming for u too



See our people flood twirra they no dey dissapoint Is dat so....See our people flood twirra they no dey dissapoint

OK. And they will come and say Buhari is working!! Did we ever see this type of begging during GEJ's tenure? Recession is real

The hustle is real

There is hunger in the land. Being a Nigerian is absymally frustrating and unbelievably exciting 2 Likes

...Some people are just too quick to judge others.

Man gatuso to survive meeeen!

This davido would soon be broke like mc hammer if he gives everyone money

I ask am o, and he don send am 20k

Abeg make davido dash them money o, no be him dey brag abt spending 130m

Shukuokukobambi, come and see an ipob almajiri begging an Afonja money. The same way the begged AntiWailer here the other day.Shukuokukobambi, come and see an ipob almajiri begging an Afonja money. 11 Likes