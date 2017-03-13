₦airaland Forum

Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:17pm
Currently trending,
Fans stormed davido Twitter accounts to beg him for money after he twitted that he feel like "dashing" out money. Naija No dey carry last grin grin grin
See pictures below....

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:24pm
See begging undecided undecided

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by R2bees(m): 5:31pm
the only difference between them and the beggars we see on the streets is that their own is digitalized, if not u would be seeing them on the streets too.

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:31pm
More

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by oluwadare26(m): 5:40pm
I love Nigerians. what do you expect when the O.B.O himself talk say he wan dash money out. Davido, abeg if you dey read nairaland na my acc no be this...0060328362, access bank. Any form of money transfer is welcome bro, the main thing na the alert. Thank you in advance

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:51pm
oluwadare26:
I love Nigerians
We can sure fall hands ehn!

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ChappyChase(m): 5:53pm
R2bees:
the only difference between them and the beggars we see on the streets is that their own is digitalized, if not u would be seeing them on the streets too.
Davido is now the 2nd trending topic on Twitter No thanks to these beggars!
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Terror666: 5:59pm
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha


he called for it though

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by policy12: 6:00pm
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by bettercreature(m): 6:00pm
Terror666:
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
He feels threatened! Hushpuppy is trying to overthrow him

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by QuietHammer(m): 6:01pm
I also feel like dashing out

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by akilo1: 6:01pm
Nigerians mumu don do

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Divay22(f): 6:01pm
Hahahahahahahahaha grin grin ;DThat guy don quick quick drop account number and name o shocked shocked shocked

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by BrutalJab: 6:01pm
grin
Attention seeking Wereys
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by rozayx5(m): 6:01pm
poverty aint good


embarassed

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by DCMIX(m): 6:02pm
Good. She's been showing himself, it's time for him to spend.

Whizzy, boys are coming for u too

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Bumbae1(f): 6:02pm
Is dat so....
See our people flood twirra they no dey dissapoint grin
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Nofuckgiven: 6:02pm
OK. And they will come and say Buhari is working!! Did we ever see this type of begging during GEJ's tenure? Recession is real undecided
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by ziego(m): 6:02pm
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by amichaelz101(m): 6:02pm
The hustle is real
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by piperson(m): 6:02pm
iranu
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Olateef(m): 6:03pm
Okay
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:03pm
There is hunger in the land. Being a Nigerian is absymally frustrating and unbelievably exciting

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Olasco93: 6:03pm
...Some people are just too quick to judge others.
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 6:03pm
Man gatuso to survive meeeen!
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by purplekayc(m): 6:03pm
This davido would soon be broke like mc hammer if he gives everyone money undecided
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by CELEBOLOFOFO(f): 6:03pm
I ask am o, and he don send am 20k
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by emperorAY(m): 6:04pm
Abeg make davido dash them money o, no be him dey brag abt spending 130m
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by brightisodje: 6:04pm
;Dna wa plsss Jah answer n pick my call
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Terror666: 6:04pm
bettercreature:
He feels threatened! Hushpuppy is trying to overthrow him



lol...exactly
i pray he do not disappoint his fans
Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by omenkaLives: 6:04pm
The same way the begged AntiWailer here the other day. cheesy

Shukuokukobambi, come and see an ipob almajiri begging an Afonja money. grin grin grin

Re: Davido: I Feel Like Giving Money Today (pics) by Deseo(f): 6:04pm
See somebody's boyfriend. cry

