|Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by LifeDrama: 5:18pm
Source: https://twitter.com/iam_Davido/status/841266377294004224
http://lifedrama.com.ng/see-the-epic-reply-mr-eazi-got-from-davido-after-asking-him-for-money-on-twitter/
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by sweery(f): 5:24pm
Where is the 'epic reply'?
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by R2bees(m): 5:24pm
any phone without Mr Eazi tracks, abeg my people that one na phone?
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by oluwadare26(m): 5:44pm
sweery:
That is it up there. Yeah, it is truly epic since we all know Mr.Eazy anthem is "Life is easy"...
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Goldenheart(m): 6:03pm
It is not easy my brother
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by wunmi590(m): 6:03pm
The reply was a hit back to back
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by amichaelz101(m): 6:03pm
Hmm
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by mrlaw93(m): 6:03pm
Mr Eazi we know.. Davido, we don't
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Etumgbe(m): 6:03pm
Pls who's Mr Eazi?
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by flowbjones(m): 6:03pm
Zagadat!
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by hotkaycee(m): 6:03pm
Lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Bumbae1(f): 6:04pm
Epic much
Abeg who go dey my body like skin tight
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by tosyne2much(m): 6:04pm
The guy to be like "Davido abeg shey na Peajout 504 my mates still dey drive?"
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by geraldmartins(m): 6:04pm
booked
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Shortyy(f): 6:04pm
Stvpid post, stvpid Davido, Stvpid Eazi.
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by kingDELE(m): 6:04pm
R2bees:i no get....
OverHype
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by megrimor(m): 6:04pm
A celebrity stylishly begging a fellow celebrity
Hian
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by BrutalJab: 6:04pm
Na true true o
Life is already eazy for him.
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by DLondonboiy: 6:04pm
Mtcheew
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by mrlaw93(m): 6:04pm
R2bees:
Frustration won't make u see it bro..
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Divay22(f): 6:05pm
Okay
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by DollarAngel(m): 6:05pm
Nawaoooo
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by CASTOSVILLA(m): 6:05pm
Just 100k and I'm all the way up at onitsha main market
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by toyinjimoh(m): 6:05pm
Davido is sharing money today......happy sharing
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by PRADEL(m): 6:05pm
I think 'epic' has a new meaning this 2017
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by ijobaooorun(m): 6:05pm
Getting tired of all this joor
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by ChappyChase(m): 6:06pm
Hahahha
You guys need to see the queue on Davido's account, the traffic don pass nairaland oo
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by neoOduduwa: 6:07pm
Corporate beggar.
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by Arsenalholic(m): 6:07pm
NL is finished!!!
Seun thinks this is a joke now until another forum comes and usurps this famous platform as a proper, matured forum and not an Instagram extension or aproko blog.
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by oscaruzie(m): 6:08pm
hushpappi, davido, mr eazi, emoney, wizkidayo, et al....biko, make una leave us to hustle in peace naaaaaaaaah....you pipu will just be making someone feel like the hustle no dey enta...pls and pls, abeg!!!! e dey pain me o...
|Re: Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply by yourexcellency: 6:08pm
rubbish
