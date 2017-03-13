Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State (14968 Views)

The Kano State Hisbah Corps has arrested 120 suspected prostitutes and drugs addicts at a recreation centre located about 21 kilometres outside Kano city.



The Corps said it made the arrests during a night raid on the Hills and Valleys Recreational Centre in a joint operation with the state office of the Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, after receiving series of complaints from residents of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.



The Director-General of the Hisbah Corps, Abba Sufi, told journalists that out of the 120 girls and boys arrested, 20 are believed to be between 13 and14 years old.



Mr. Sufi said 19 of those arrested were notorious persons who the command had arrested several times in the past and taken to court.



He said they would be prosecuted under the state’s Prostitution and other Immoral Acts Prohibition Law enacted in 2001.



Mr. Sufi said some of the girls arrested were at the venue for a wedding ceremony and that the command has handed them over to their parents.



“We have 37 boys and 79 girls who are mostly under-aged and we have invited their parents to caution them against allowing these under-aged ones to engage in social vices”.



Abba Sufi said the corps had also identified some other black spots where illicit drugs were being taken mostly by young girls and boys, warning that the command would soon swoop on them.





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/225987-kano-hisbah-arrests-120-suspected-prostitutes-drug-addicts.html/amp

Men are really callous. I mean very callous.



Men steal their resources and starve them of food. Men are presidents, senators and governors who steal from them.



Men patronize them most. The disturb and pester them for sex.



Men deceive them into fake love and cause their life to misery.



Men divorce them at any slight provocations.



Men cheat on them and are jealous of them talking to another man.



Men still arrest them and jail when they demand money for men to take what they always want.



Before u misquote me, I do not support prosistution. But I simply frown at the causes of prostitutions which are brought about by the same people who fight it. 11 Likes 3 Shares

God help the North

Nawa o

Every bad thing is happening in that region

Lol, they don't want to be given out as rewards in heaven

Oyind18:

God help the North As if PROSTITUTION is exclusively synnonymous with the North You need deliverance for your hate As if PROSTITUTION is exclusively synnonymous with the North You need deliverance for your hate 6 Likes 1 Share

God bless our hustle

NASTYNASOSO:



As if PROSTITUTION is exclusively synnonymous with the North

You need deliverance for your hate look at their age look at their age 9 Likes

Only a sick person will have sex with a 13yr old. 4 Likes

Na this same "MEN" discover olajumoke - the breast bread seller, they even discovered 9-year-old Emmanuella, omotola.



Come if you're going to put your toto in the market, atleast have a much more touching story, and maybe go to calabar, their MEN 'll understand. Men push them into prostitution? Men told them not to hustle decently?Na this same "MEN" discover olajumoke - thebread seller, they even discovered 9-year-old Emmanuella, omotola.Come if you're going to put your toto in the market, atleast have a much more touching story, and maybe go to calabar, their MEN 'll understand. 4 Likes

at least it is better than being a succide bomber.

Oyind18:

look at their age HMMMNN

IF YOU LIVE IN LAGOS THAT AGE IS A NORM FOR HOUSEHOLD OLOSHOS AND BABY MAMAS, NA TODAY, THANK GOD FOR KURAMO EXTINCTION

BESIDES ENTER SABON GARI AREA IN KANO AND SEE ALL THE SOUTHERN TRIBES REPRESENTED IN THE OLDEST TRADE IN BROTHELS, MIND YOU ALL AGES PRESENT.

THIS IS JUST STRANGE NEWS BECAUSE IT IS STRANGE IN THE NORTH,BY THE TIME YOI CHECK YOU WILL SEE ALL TRIBES REPRESENTED AMONGST THE APREHENDED HMMMNNIF YOU LIVE IN LAGOS THAT AGE IS A NORM FOR HOUSEHOLD OLOSHOS AND BABY MAMAS, NA TODAY, THANK GOD FOR KURAMO EXTINCTIONBESIDES ENTER SABON GARI AREA IN KANO AND SEE ALL THE SOUTHERN TRIBES REPRESENTED IN THE OLDEST TRADE IN BROTHELS, MIND YOU ALL AGES PRESENT.THIS IS JUST STRANGE NEWS BECAUSE IT IS STRANGE IN THE NORTH,BY THE TIME YOI CHECK YOU WILL SEE ALL TRIBES REPRESENTED AMONGST THE APREHENDED 2 Likes 1 Share

Should be rescued not arrest

Emir properties

hmmmm

Abokiii wey no get sense

In a sane country

I pray they catch my friend too, God knows i have tried all i could for her yo change but OYO is her case. 1 Like

And they always use those rubbish to cover their sins and dirty 3 Likes

They should open their faces let's see if Chibok girls are there oh 1 Like

Prostitutes in hijab 2 Likes 1 Share

Who still goes to Hills and valleys?

so dem Hausa prostitute

Even with hijab? 1 Like 1 Share

I think the girl "LovePeddler" patronisers should be arrested as well Why do some of these people love Child Abuse?I think the girl "LovePeddler" patronisers should be arrested as well

Age 13 to 14? Prostituting with their head covered...smh 1 Like