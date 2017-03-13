₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by 360frolic(m): 7:36pm
The Kano State Hisbah Corps has arrested 120 suspected prostitutes and drugs addicts at a recreation centre located about 21 kilometres outside Kano city.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/225987-kano-hisbah-arrests-120-suspected-prostitutes-drug-addicts.html/amp
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by SpecialAdviser: 7:37pm
Men are really callous. I mean very callous.
Men steal their resources and starve them of food. Men are presidents, senators and governors who steal from them.
Men patronize them most. The disturb and pester them for sex.
Men deceive them into fake love and cause their life to misery.
Men divorce them at any slight provocations.
Men cheat on them and are jealous of them talking to another man.
Men still arrest them and jail when they demand money for men to take what they always want.
Before u misquote me, I do not support prosistution. But I simply frown at the causes of prostitutions which are brought about by the same people who fight it.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Oyind18: 7:38pm
God help the North
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by xstry(m): 7:39pm
Nawa o
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by ISDKING: 7:39pm
Every bad thing is happening in that region
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Adaowerri111: 7:45pm
Lol, they don't want to be given out as rewards in heaven
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by SpecialAdviser: 7:48pm
SpecialAdviser:
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by NASTYNASOSO: 7:58pm
Oyind18:As if PROSTITUTION is exclusively synnonymous with the North You need deliverance for your hate
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by mich24: 8:01pm
God bless our hustle
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Oyind18: 8:03pm
NASTYNASOSO:look at their age
9 Likes
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by thesicilian: 8:05pm
Only a sick person will have sex with a 13yr old.
4 Likes
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by waxxydude: 8:14pm
SpecialAdviser:Men push them into prostitution? Men told them not to hustle decently?
Na this same "MEN" discover olajumoke - the
Come if you're going to put your toto in the market, atleast have a much more touching story, and maybe go to calabar, their MEN 'll understand.
4 Likes
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by anibi9674: 8:16pm
at least it is better than being a succide bomber.
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by NASTYNASOSO: 9:06pm
Oyind18:HMMMNN
IF YOU LIVE IN LAGOS THAT AGE IS A NORM FOR HOUSEHOLD OLOSHOS AND BABY MAMAS, NA TODAY, THANK GOD FOR KURAMO EXTINCTION
BESIDES ENTER SABON GARI AREA IN KANO AND SEE ALL THE SOUTHERN TRIBES REPRESENTED IN THE OLDEST TRADE IN BROTHELS, MIND YOU ALL AGES PRESENT.
THIS IS JUST STRANGE NEWS BECAUSE IT IS STRANGE IN THE NORTH,BY THE TIME YOI CHECK YOU WILL SEE ALL TRIBES REPRESENTED AMONGST THE APREHENDED
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Oyind18: 9:14pm
NASTYNASOSO:Are you serious
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Vince77(m): 9:46pm
Should be rescued not arrest
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Alleviating: 9:46pm
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by ChappyChase(m): 9:46pm
Emir properties
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Successjoy(f): 9:46pm
hmmmm
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by dadavivo: 9:47pm
Abokiii wey no get sense
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by SlimHan(f): 9:47pm
In a sane country
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by maylisa(f): 9:47pm
I pray they catch my friend too, God knows i have tried all i could for her yo change but OYO is her case.
1 Like
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by blaqroy: 9:47pm
And they always use those rubbish to cover their sins and dirty
3 Likes
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Teobaba(m): 9:47pm
They should open their faces let's see if Chibok girls are there oh
1 Like
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by gentlejay007(m): 9:47pm
Prostitutes in hijab
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Jozavic(m): 9:47pm
Who still goes to Hills and valleys?
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Michaelpresh(m): 9:48pm
so dem Hausa prostitute
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by sandiyke(f): 9:48pm
Even with hijab?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by shammah1(m): 9:48pm
Why do some of these people love Child Abuse? I think the girl "LovePeddler" patronisers should be arrested as well
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by space007(m): 9:48pm
Age 13 to 14? Prostituting with their head covered...smh
1 Like
|Re: 20 Suspected Prostitutes Aged 13 To 14 Arrested In Kano State by Alexkene(m): 9:49pm
Lol. Na who go nack these ones ??
1 Like
