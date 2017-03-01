₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,875 members, 3,416,493 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label (4295 Views)
Peter Okoye Signs Papi J To His P Classic Record Label / Wizkid Signs DJ Tunez On Star Boy Records / Paul Okoye Signs A Lady To His Record Label (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by examhall(f): 8:12pm
One half of Psquare, Peter Okoye , has signed X-factor winner DJ Switch to his PClassic Label.
The talented singer and dancer made the announcement via his IG Page by sharing a photo of DJ Switch and captioning it:
Ladies and Gentlemen it is with great pleasure that i introduce to you a new Member of PClassic Records. Help me welcome @djswitch_ to the Square family??…New single/Video drops tomorrow
#PositiveVibes
Big congrats to DJ Switch.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRk1SsmAcDQ/?hl=en
Source: http://360jamng.net/peter-okoye-signs-dj-switch-to-his-record-label/
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by examhall(f): 8:12pm
SEE MORE CUTE PHOTOS OF DJ SWITCH---> http://360jamng.net/peter-okoye-signs-dj-switch-to-his-record-label/
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by femolacqua(m): 8:52pm
Wow
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by weedtheweeds: 10:39pm
why are our artists not using their platform to bring to light endemic social issues that can save our children from abuse and prostitution? Where are feminists and activists when you truly need them? This little girl will be enduring abuse in the hands of this man old enough to have her as a child in the comfort of his home. Where is our justice system? Isn't this against our very own constitution? Are there exceptions to justice?
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by Tazdroid(m): 10:39pm
Cool, K-switch should come and be going
We don't want any confusion onto name tinz
But that her dabbing no click at alllll......she be like catfish wey dem just comot for bucket for market
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by DICKtator: 10:39pm
; D
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by Towncrier247: 10:39pm
The rich keeps getting Richer. This Lady won about N25million in the first ever Glo X factor, yet she had no single hit afterwards. Now, she is getting signed by Psquare again, while many upcoming potential musical superstars out there don't even have money for studio session.
I hope signing her will be worth the investment this time around, unlike Munosings and Lucy signed bybthe brothers last year that are yet to release any hit.
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by heryurh(m): 10:39pm
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by mazizitonene(m): 10:39pm
ah....This girl.....Finally...
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by sandrahnaub(f): 10:40pm
Who z dz wan
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by prela(f): 10:40pm
I hope she doesn't end up like Mr May D cos twins ehn......
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by chicoMX(m): 10:40pm
Where has she been? Did she travel to London to see her queen?
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by careytommy7(m): 10:40pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by Noblequin(f): 10:40pm
He or she..... Be guided!
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by DCMIX(m): 10:41pm
I remember her, That lesbian looking girl...
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by TPAND: 10:41pm
How about the girl paul signed that can't sing, but go out without bra on
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by Odobaone: 10:41pm
Hmm
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by bbbabes1: 10:41pm
She's fine sha
Launching tomorrow www.peeday.com
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by bbbabes1: 10:41pm
She's fine sha
.
do u need extra cash? .
.
Launching tomorrow www.peeday.com
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by DollarAngel(m): 10:41pm
Who is this boy?
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by cerowo(f): 10:42pm
Wish her all the best
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by 2shur: 10:42pm
Naija songs r trAsh.
All thd artists simg abt yansh.
Pekus
Hard dic
All r wackos.
We only listen 2beats n not lyrics.
Abegi.
P square album from track 1 to 15 na woman.
Track 1...onyiye
Track 2...ifunanya.
Track 3.omoge mi
Track 4.big yansh and busy bodi yay.
Its boring.
Abegi
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by fayded(m): 10:43pm
okay o..buh when I saw her perform at dt Glo x-factor dt she won...I knew instantly that she had no talent,just pure muscle and determination..
no creativity..
d winner shoulda been dt Ghanian girl,victory or something..
buh what do I know..wish her d best sha
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by dhamstar(m): 10:43pm
mtcheeew....
Abeg who know Pclassic as a record label?
Make una check my signature o jere
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by bewla(m): 10:43pm
yanga to bere
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by Ichel: 10:43pm
so kswitch is now a dj
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by daveskif: 10:44pm
examhall:
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by dessz(m): 10:44pm
nigerian musicians are few....we only have noisemakers,yansh screaming,weed smoking guys who enters studio and sings about how big the yansh of a girl they saw is.
#lilkesh.
only musicians I acknowledged is phyno,falz,donjazzy and some others.
I love Mr eazy but I admit his songs are about bom-bom this and that.I.e trigger me,holl up,leg over.
but I love his music.
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by onosprince(m): 10:45pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by lonelydora(m): 10:45pm
Good one
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by xty50(f): 10:46pm
TPAND:lol
|Re: Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:46pm
.
New Forum Gistplace.com Offering N15, 000 To Most Regular Poster Per Month / Kingpin Ft Shank & Miss Thang On A Song Titled Wateva / Bags + Jotters And All Kind Of Souvenirs
Viewing this topic: Adesina12, IT4U, freezyprinzy(m), edogu(m), Cleem, iamkunleajayi, mosho2good, NCANN, Mologi(m), ellay3813, daveskif, Babangida70(m), Goldenheart(m), samoranononi, Niceguy123, dessz(m), contactlenz, orjikuramo(m), exxsatt, StFrank2(m), egedege1(m), DCMIX(m), lifefaith(m), WebSurfer(m), taofeek11(m), Accipetex(m), JuicyStar, Khadrenaline, RAFZY(m), Benjom(m), Rosyfina, Adejofrenzy, Harry4cas(m), davibid, donem, CHukZero, VIPERVENOM(m), weebee(f), pukena(m), andray12(m), BushDoctor123, EWAagoyin(m), Isupaefugbemi00(m), Yahzeelv(m), HelenBee(f), spayor(m), GbovoLee(m), obinon(m), hedonistic, whyteboyz03(m), sigmapompe(m), Starmarix, danielicon(m), adeliz2012, hexy1, redvektor(m), Sesandennis, ifeolu002(m), naughtylagosguy(m), agaka27, Johnsown1(m), KingRex1, ijechikky(f), laplace19(m), Sultanchidi(m), euthanasia, poshestmina(f), azimibraun, network22, champion77, tdikeh, luimartins, myners007, AkachukwuD(m), trailblazer70(m), cutieisme(m), kennyakobo, bubbychis(m), Kenplanet(m), meritfrank, alt3r3g0, Anifowose111(m), LargeBreed(m), oscarvicto, AVISENNA, lilkhaleefa1(m), Yorisb, Ceejayo(m), Tochiokoye(m), gift01, noscarn91(m), harrisonclive95(m), yinkes(f), money121(m), Aderola15(f), ayo55(m), ONE2ONE1, Wesely01(m), ultrazone(m), nativedoctor(m), olumide4785(m), olarmeleksite, edwindd, ilyasom, MummyE(f), cocobabe(f), kingflav(m), kygo(m), mario147(m), freeman41(m), Asolukah, destinysaid(m), desmondokonkwo, Rapsowdee01(m), koonleh, henryowor(m), nmreports, kin8744(m), Nostradamu(m), AK481(m), brane, master2000, Singapore1(m), Charlesedet, tokz(m), mayor2013, Dr10percent(m), nonen(m), okayode1(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20