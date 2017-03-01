Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Signs DJ Switch To His Record Label (4295 Views)

One half of Psquare, Peter Okoye , has signed X-factor winner DJ Switch to his PClassic Label.

The talented singer and dancer made the announcement via his IG Page by sharing a photo of DJ Switch and captioning it:



Ladies and Gentlemen it is with great pleasure that i introduce to you a new Member of PClassic Records. Help me welcome @djswitch_ to the Square family??…New single/Video drops tomorrow

#PositiveVibes

Big congrats to DJ Switch.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRk1SsmAcDQ/?hl=en





Wow

why are our artists not using their platform to bring to light endemic social issues that can save our children from abuse and prostitution? Where are feminists and activists when you truly need them? This little girl will be enduring abuse in the hands of this man old enough to have her as a child in the comfort of his home. Where is our justice system? Isn't this against our very own constitution? Are there exceptions to justice? 2 Likes

Cool, K-switch should come and be going





We don't want any confusion onto name tinz







But that her dabbing no click at alllll......she be like catfish wey dem just comot for bucket for market 2 Likes

; D

The rich keeps getting Richer. This Lady won about N25million in the first ever Glo X factor, yet she had no single hit afterwards. Now, she is getting signed by Psquare again, while many upcoming potential musical superstars out there don't even have money for studio session.



I hope signing her will be worth the investment this time around, unlike Munosings and Lucy signed bybthe brothers last year that are yet to release any hit.

. 1 Like 1 Share

ah....This girl.....Finally...

Who z dz wan

I hope she doesn't end up like Mr May D cos twins ehn......

Where has she been? Did she travel to London to see her queen?

He or she..... Be guided!

I remember her, That lesbian looking girl...

How about the girl paul signed that can't sing, but go out without bra on

Hmm



.

.

Who is this boy?

Wish her all the best

Naija songs r trAsh.

All thd artists simg abt yansh.

Pekus

Hard dic

All r wackos.

We only listen 2beats n not lyrics.

Abegi.

P square album from track 1 to 15 na woman.

Track 1...onyiye

Track 2...ifunanya.

Track 3.omoge mi

Track 4.big yansh and busy bodi yay.



Its boring.

Abegi

okay o..buh when I saw her perform at dt Glo x-factor dt she won...I knew instantly that she had no talent,just pure muscle and determination..

no creativity..

d winner shoulda been dt Ghanian girl,victory or something..

buh what do I know..wish her d best sha

mtcheeew....

Abeg who know Pclassic as a record label?



Make una check my signature o jere

yanga to bere

so kswitch is now a dj

examhall:

This is good

nigerian musicians are few....we only have noisemakers,yansh screaming,weed smoking guys who enters studio and sings about how big the yansh of a girl they saw is.

#lilkesh.

only musicians I acknowledged is phyno,falz,donjazzy and some others.

I love Mr eazy but I admit his songs are about bom-bom this and that.I.e trigger me,holl up,leg over.

but I love his music.

Good one

TPAND:

How about the girl paul signed that can't sing, but go out without bra on lol lol