|Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by Truth234: 5:20am
The Naira gained across all the foreign exchange segments on Monday following the additional sales of $170 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week.
The local currency improved three points on the parallel market to exchange at N452, from N455 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and 476, respectively.
At the Bureau De Change window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar, CBN stipulated rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N547 and N482, respectively.
On the interbank market window, the Nair closed at N306 to a US dollar.Trading on the floor of the interbank market saw the Naira closed at N306.00 to a dollar.
Traders at the market expressed delight in the interventions the CBN had made so far in boosting liquidity, adding that its sustenance would turn the economy around in the short to medium term.
Meanwhile, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, said the association was expecting an increment in dollar sales to its members this week.
Gwadabe said that due to the stability in the oil sector and the increase in the price of oil at the international market, the CBN was now comfortable in entertaining ABCON’s request to increase the volume of dollar sales to its members.
The ABCON boss said that a boost in its weekly volume from 8,000 dollars weekly to 15,000 dollars would sustain the existing efforts in stabilising the Naira exchange rate at the FOREX market.
“We expect that the CBN will increase the weekly dollar sales to about 3200 registered BDC’s nationwide this week.
“This development will help to crash the high exchange rate at the parallel market, thereby stabilising the market that segment of the market.
“The CBN is also collaborating with ABCON to reduce the hiccups encountered by ABCON members in filling their returns to the apex bank,’’ Gwadabe said.
The financial expert added that the Naira was expected to extend appreciation across the major segments of the FOREX market this week.
Since the CBN began intervening in the FOREX market, it had spent an excess of $1.4bn in boosting liquidity at the market.
Some concerned Nigerians have hailed the effort of the CBN in boosting liquidity at the FOREX market, but added that the liquidity boost had not yet translated to the reduction in the price of goods and services in the country.
http://investorsking.com/naira-appreciates-across-forex-market/
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by Jengem: 5:25am
Rubbish
Buhari needs to permanently resign
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by godfatherx: 5:25am
Not until it gets to N200 to 1USD, there's nothing to be happy about.
Jengem:
My dear, why can't you just wait till 2019?
There's nothing you can do now about PMB!
12 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by mykelmeezy: 5:42am
news to cheer BMC
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:13am
What an improvement
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by pat077: 6:18am
Still needs to fall further
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by RealLordZeus(m): 6:27am
More and more
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by DrDeji20: 6:43am
let it be steady
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by Flexherbal(m): 7:33am
Ok
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by Dyt(f): 7:33am
Ema tan ra yin
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by ralmix(m): 7:33am
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by dkam: 7:33am
More incte
godfatherx:
godfatherx:
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by jd1986(m): 7:33am
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by gloryman91: 7:33am
In sha Allah it will be better soon.
4 Likes
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by 2shur: 7:34am
I'm not bothered.
I mean our leader is back.
I think those expenses spent on his lavish lifestyle in ik.
On tax payers money..myou think he gifs a fuc.
Def naira mist pay for this.
Buhari is back and dollar must go up.
So make naira deh form boss for corner.
Dollar must go up
1 Like
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by ifyalways(f): 7:34am
Temporal solution to permanent problem.
How long more before there's no FX reserve to pump into the ailing economy?
What happens then, $1 V 60ngn?
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by Flexherbal(m): 7:34am
Improving...
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by datola: 7:35am
Let it be rising o.
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by elitejosef: 7:36am
Buhari is back
2-3 naira appreciation
Then it drops again like usual
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by YoungBlackRico: 7:36am
460
©YBR
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by homotayo11(m): 7:36am
the only time I can acknowledge a progress in the exchange rate is when dollar to naira rate is lesser than what PMB and PYO met when they took the mantle.
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by adecz: 7:37am
Wetin be difference btw Bureaus De Change & Parallel ( black) market?
1 Like
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by lordsharks(m): 7:38am
Just going up nd down everyday
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by ednut1(m): 7:39am
pls hide ropes nd sniper from speculators and hoarders
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by JustinSlayer69: 7:39am
ifyalways:
So what's the solution according to you, oga World Bank?
What you guys don't know is that Soludo and Sanusi took these same measures during the global recession. How do you think forex rates remained relatively constant 2009-2014?
Temporary ***
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by DaudaAbu(m): 7:40am
And will continue to fall as far as there is no free money to buy up any excess $$
And also as far as Trumps ban continue and people didnt travel outside unnecessarily or due to availability of free money
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by yinkslinks(m): 7:40am
How soon?
gloryman91:
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by hucienda: 7:45am
To the APC, is N216 to the dollar no longer okay?
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by sakalisis(m): 7:47am
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by AntiIPOB: 7:47am
Jengem:Nothing you can do more than ranting here on faceless network.Buhari is your president if you don't like it port out to Syria.
|Re: Naira Appreciates Across Forex Market by I888(m): 7:48am
ifyalways:Oil sales and production has increased and the reserve is now over $30BILLION from $24Billion. so you see?
