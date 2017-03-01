₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,151 members, 3,417,403 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 11:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later (13906 Views)
Oritsefemi Celebrates Daughter Patience's Birthday Party In Her Secondary School / Ayo Adesanya Celebrates Her 46th Birthday / Ayo Adesanya Shares Sexy Photos To Mark 20th Year As An Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by bbbabes: 9:19am
Nollywood actress,Ayo Adesanya paid a visit to her secondary school,32 years later.She wrote:
Was back to my former secondary school ....ST Anne's girls school Ibadan after 32 years for the reunion event .....I got too much love from the students ...the seniors had to come to my rescue and all ...i was full of praises to God for showing me love thru these children....who knew then that today I will be escorted on the same grounds that I used to run around in my dusty sandals rehearsing for drama or a dance then ..I was so moved to tears ..cos God has elevated me ..so blessed
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/ayo-adesanya-returns-to-her-secondary.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by bbbabes: 9:19am
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by izzou(m): 9:20am
Why are the students holding sticks??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by coolesmile: 9:23am
So?
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Enigo: 10:18am
This is so nice of her
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by heryurh(m): 10:18am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by unclezuma: 10:19am
What changed you ask? That teacher who said she'll never amount to anything doesn't work there anymore and her pension hasn't been paid.
Such is life.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by MrIcredible: 10:19am
steaks to beat her..................
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by labisibrass(m): 10:20am
What is she trying to tell us?
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Moshkom(m): 10:20am
Issokay
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Lyord56(m): 10:21am
izzou:Maybe dey wan flog her ....
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Bodemos95(m): 10:21am
Cool
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by iamnicer: 10:21am
AND SO WHAT
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by FearFactor1: 10:21am
My secondary school teacher always said "if I see u digging gutter in the future, I will pretend I don't know u...
Now wen I see some, na me dey pretend I don't know them...
Life diegwu
6 Likes
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by corperscorner: 10:22am
Jungle Justice AGAIN
What did she steal this time
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by pocohantas(f): 10:23am
See as all the women are thick.
The school still dey like this 32years later? Who is their Governor first of all?
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by OgologoDimkpa: 10:24am
izzou:May be they wan kill snake on the way
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by okowande(f): 10:25am
Meaning she graduated frm sec sch in the year 1985? Does her age correspond wit what she claims recently while celebrating her birthday? All these pple self lie lie full their mouth!
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by isan(m): 10:26am
[size=8pt][/size]
corperscorner:wicked buh it really look like the were flogging her
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by GloriaNinja(f): 10:26am
32 years?
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by ElPhenomenal(m): 10:27am
And so
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by okowande(f): 10:28am
heryurh:That rare specie on your dp, my favourte!
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by okonja(m): 10:28am
Looking forward to when I will visit mine as well;
Bisola Nursery & Primary School,
No 44B, Alafia Street,
Igbona area,
Osogbo, Osun State
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by hefelove(m): 10:29am
y she kan squeeze face for the second pic? dem force her come d school ni
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Hades2016(m): 10:32am
Watin u give dem
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Benekruku(m): 10:35am
Good gesture!
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by Pavore9: 10:38am
Visited my primary School in 2011 after decades, tears welled up.
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by tosynomolara(f): 10:39am
Hope she drop sometin 4 d teachers
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by heryurh(m): 10:40am
okowande:
|Re: Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later by bidexmat(m): 10:43am
pocohantas:my thought too.
Hafsat Abiola, Joe Odumakin And Kate Henshaw At Nigerian Premiere Of Girl Rising / Actors Who Had Real Sex On Set And Those Rumored To / Jen Vs Ange
Viewing this topic: horciglowri(f), Ayofaks(f), raphafire, frudokafor(m), guiddoti, fgee10(m), Bobbyunitedfc(m), defendedvictim(m), Adexswagx(m), suzzy4God(f), Holamic, buddwizer, ejosh4(m), ebubenmuo(f), Jadonjack(m), OLP46(m), DaObserver(m), sirmogul(m), libertymax(m), ngoben(f), officialJP, adebimpeatunram(f), whyteboyz03(m), christabeli, babylappy(f), Kayx, ExcelNG, webcalculator and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 259