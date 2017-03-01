Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ayo Adesanya Returns To Her Secondary School 32 Years Later (13906 Views)

Was back to my former secondary school ....ST Anne's girls school Ibadan after 32 years for the reunion event .....I got too much love from the students ...the seniors had to come to my rescue and all ...i was full of praises to God for showing me love thru these children....who knew then that today I will be escorted on the same grounds that I used to run around in my dusty sandals rehearsing for drama or a dance then ..I was so moved to tears ..cos God has elevated me ..so blessed











Why are the students holding sticks?? 2 Likes 1 Share

So?

This is so nice of her

What changed you ask? That teacher who said she'll never amount to anything doesn't work there anymore and her pension hasn't been paid.



steaks to beat her..................

What is she trying to tell us?

Issokay

Maybe dey wan flog her .... Maybe dey wan flog her .... 1 Like

Cool

AND SO WHAT

My secondary school teacher always said "if I see u digging gutter in the future, I will pretend I don't know u...



Now wen I see some, na me dey pretend I don't know them...



Life diegwu 6 Likes





What did she steal this time Jungle Justice AGAINWhat did she steal this time

See as all the women are thick.

The school still dey like this 32years later? Who is their Governor first of all?

May be they wan kill snake on the way May be they wan kill snake on the way

Meaning she graduated frm sec sch in the year 1985? Does her age correspond wit what she claims recently while celebrating her birthday? All these pple self lie lie full their mouth! 1 Like

wicked buh it really look like the were flogging her [size=8pt][/size]wickedbuh it really look like the were flogging her

32 years?

And so

Bisola Nursery & Primary School,

No 44B, Alafia Street,

Igbona area,

Osogbo, Osun State Looking forward to when I will visit mine as well;Bisola Nursery & Primary School,No 44B, Alafia Street,Igbona area,Osogbo, Osun State 1 Like

y she kan squeeze face for the second pic? dem force her come d school ni

Watin u give dem 3 Likes

Good gesture!

Visited my primary School in 2011 after decades, tears welled up.

Hope she drop sometin 4 d teachers

