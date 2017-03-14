

I did a little research online and found these examples so I thought I should share.





What's the difference between "in time" and "on time"?



The phrases "in time" and "on time" are very similar in meaning, but English speakers use them in slightly different situations.







On time

Doing something "on time" means meeting an appointment, or meeting a time that has been set by someone. For example:

I hardly ever get to work on time.

My flight's on time, so I'll meet you at the airport at 3:30.

If you don't turn it in on time, you'll receive a 20-point deduction.







In time

Doing something "in time" means doing it before a deadline, or doing it before it becomes unavailable:

I wanted to do some kind of study abroad program, but I didn't get my applications done in time.

Oh no; it's already 9:55. Are we going to be able to make it in time?





Let me give you more examples.



ON TIME



The flight is scheduled to leave at 10:30 AM.

If it leaves at 10:30 AM, the flight is leaving on time.

The class is supposed to start at 9:00.

If it does start at 9:00 with no delays, it is starting on time.

If you say “He’s always on time” it means he is punctual; he always arrives at the correct time, he is not late.

If you say “He’s never on time” it means he is always late.





IN TIME

In time means that something happened at the last moment before it was too late; before something bad would happen.







The accident victim was seriously injured; they got him to the hospital just in time.

(If they hadn’t arrived at the hospital, he might have died)

I missed the opportunity to go to that college because I didn’t submit my application in time.

I got stuck in traffic and arrived just in time to catch my flight.





So I tested my knowledge and got 9/10. Here's a proof below and a link to do the test. Do your own test and upload your result. No ojoro or magomago o o





http://www.tolearnenglish.com/exercises/exercise-english-2/exercise-english-16425.php Good morning nairalanders, hope u are having a lovely day. This is for those who gets confused whenever they wants to use these phrases "In time and On time".I did a little research online and found these examples so I thought I should share.What's the difference between "in time" and "on time"?The phrases "in time" and "on time" are very similar in meaning, but English speakers use them in slightly different situations.On timeDoing something "on time" means meeting an appointment, or meeting a time that has been set by someone. For example:I hardly ever get to work on time.My flight's on time, so I'll meet you at the airport at 3:30.If you don't turn it in on time, you'll receive a 20-point deduction.In timeDoing something "in time" means doing it before a deadline, or doing it before it becomes unavailable:I wanted to do some kind of study abroad program, but I didn't get my applications done in time.Oh no; it's already 9:55. Are we going to be able to make it in time?Let me give you more examples.ON TIMEThe flight is scheduled to leave at 10:30 AM.If it leaves at 10:30 AM, the flight is leaving on time.The class is supposed to start at 9:00.If it does start at 9:00 with no delays, it is starting on time.If you say “He’s always on time” it means he is punctual; he always arrives at the correct time, he is not late.If you say “He’s never on time” it means he is always late.IN TIMEIn time means that something happened at the last moment before it was too late; before something bad would happen.The accident victim was seriously injured; they got him to the hospital just in time.(If they hadn’t arrived at the hospital, he might have died)I missed the opportunity to go to that college because I didn’t submit my application in time.I got stuck in traffic and arrived just in time to catch my flight.So I tested my knowledge and got 9/10. Here's a proof below and a link to do the test. Do your own test and upload your result. No ojoro or magomago o o 9 Likes 1 Share