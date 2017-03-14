₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 9:52am
Good morning nairalanders, hope u are having a lovely day. This is for those who gets confused whenever they wants to use these phrases "In time and On time".
I did a little research online and found these examples so I thought I should share.
What's the difference between "in time" and "on time"?
The phrases "in time" and "on time" are very similar in meaning, but English speakers use them in slightly different situations.
On time
Doing something "on time" means meeting an appointment, or meeting a time that has been set by someone. For example:
I hardly ever get to work on time.
My flight's on time, so I'll meet you at the airport at 3:30.
If you don't turn it in on time, you'll receive a 20-point deduction.
In time
Doing something "in time" means doing it before a deadline, or doing it before it becomes unavailable:
I wanted to do some kind of study abroad program, but I didn't get my applications done in time.
Oh no; it's already 9:55. Are we going to be able to make it in time?
Let me give you more examples.
ON TIME
The flight is scheduled to leave at 10:30 AM.
If it leaves at 10:30 AM, the flight is leaving on time.
The class is supposed to start at 9:00.
If it does start at 9:00 with no delays, it is starting on time.
If you say “He’s always on time” it means he is punctual; he always arrives at the correct time, he is not late.
If you say “He’s never on time” it means he is always late.
IN TIME
In time means that something happened at the last moment before it was too late; before something bad would happen.
The accident victim was seriously injured; they got him to the hospital just in time.
(If they hadn’t arrived at the hospital, he might have died)
I missed the opportunity to go to that college because I didn’t submit my application in time.
I got stuck in traffic and arrived just in time to catch my flight.
So I tested my knowledge and got 9/10. Here's a proof below and a link to do the test. Do your own test and upload your result. No ojoro or magomago o o
http://www.tolearnenglish.com/exercises/exercise-english-2/exercise-english-16425.php
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 9:55am
Let the fun begins
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by nextprince: 9:55am
OP, thank you. I have been using the two interchangeably.
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 9:58am
nextprince:No be only you oh...I just thought about it this morning . Do ur own test and submit
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 10:17am
Test your knowledge, will you? cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by nextprince: 10:18am
Adeyeancah:
My result
I missed one.
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 10:27am
nextprince:I also got the number one incorrectly. Are u not in Nigeria? Your times says 2:45pm
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by nextprince: 10:33am
Adeyeancah:
Ya head dey there. About 5 hrs difference.
Choi, you will be a good detective.
I just noticed how the whole of the screen appears on the screen shot.
Nawao.
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Adeyeancah(m): 10:50am
nextprince:Ah really? God bless your hustle bro
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Chimaritoponcho: 11:02am
if you are a one-minute man,you are "in time" but if you fit last for 2hours,my brother you are "on time"..i dey my house come beat me
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Proffdada: 11:03am
I was in a job interview today. The interviewing manager handed me his laptop and said, "I want you to try and sell this to me."
So I put the laptop under my arm, walked out of the building, and went home.
Eventually he called my mobile and said, "Bring it back here right now!"
I said, "200k and it's yours."
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by yourexcellency: 11:04am
HOW WILL GRAMMAR END RECESSION?
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by helinues: 11:05am
Nice one
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by burkingx(f): 11:05am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by sweetkev(m): 11:06am
English Na English, so far the person am talking to understand me
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by DCMIX(m): 11:06am
And this reminds me of Go Down There by 2Baba.
I can't believe it's happening in my own time
Somebody should have told me in time
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by BarakOkenny(m): 11:06am
I checked on this thread on time, but I didn't comment in time.
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by heryurh(m): 11:07am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by piperson(m): 11:07am
on time and in time be like
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Pavore9: 11:09am
Adeyeancah:
Oga detective!
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by manchester1: 11:09am
English again causing problem since 1960. French would be beta if France colonize us
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Xerox01(m): 11:10am
yourexcellency:fool!!! you lack sense
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Halyma(f): 11:10am
Thanks.So Educative
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by promisechild(m): 11:11am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by oobinna: 11:12am
sweetkev:
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Enigo: 11:13am
Thanks
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Bodemos95(m): 11:13am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by davinero2: 11:13am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by Bayou4sure: 11:14am
English language belike I sabi am well..
Thanks for the information..
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by trendymarseey(f): 11:14am
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by tosyne2much(m): 11:15am
Chimaritoponcho:I know say na where dem dey see you be that
|Re: Differences Between "In Time" And "On Time" by BizLifeE: 11:15am
Thank you for this informative post!
Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
