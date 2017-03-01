₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,383 members, 3,418,102 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 05:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos (3933 Views)
Linda Ikeji's Topless, No Makeup Selfies / Dabota Lawson And Bianca Ojukwu At The Sun Awards (Photos) / ''Fake Birkin'' Bag: Dabota Lawson Throws Shade (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by itsop(m): 10:04am
The former beauty queen and mother who had her daughter 5 months ago shared these lovely new no makeup photos, and she looks so stunning without it!
See photos below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/ex-beauty-queen-dabota-lawson-shares.html?m=0
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by arsenic33(m): 10:07am
:osomebody should pls borrow me vasline
2 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Donwizbro(m): 10:07am
Fine gal.
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by dacovajnr: 10:38am
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by NegeduGrace(f): 10:41am
why she fine like this?ewo ooo*Ada maramma
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by metallisc(m): 12:49pm
arsenic33:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 1:30pm
Olosho
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Angeleena(f): 2:00pm
all for an old man on oversized(coat)
2 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by zarakiboy: 5:07pm
Donwizbro:
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:07pm
So this is what that baba was chopping!! Chai!!
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by SexyNairalander: 5:07pm
booked
meanwhile
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 5:08pm
B
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Tezboi(m): 5:08pm
No makeup bt photo effect/editor ... bt aunty, y u dey lie nah?
2 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Lemigo(m): 5:08pm
so?
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by ednut1(m): 5:08pm
Angeleena:if the old man elder bro chyke u, u no go gree
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Keneking: 5:08pm
Images not clear
A microscopic view is indeed needed
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Arewa12: 5:09pm
I prefer her like dis... She is pretty
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Eyor1(m): 5:09pm
Mammiwaterly beautiful and radiant.
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Dyt(f): 5:09pm
She's so pretty
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Iamdmentor1(m): 5:09pm
Make I just kukuma go instagram go find fine girl picture, post for nairaland and title am: "beautiful girl smiles in photos". I go reach fp
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by nnadychuks(m): 5:10pm
She is fine. To all those Chelsea fans here claiming that they're better than United, just know that Ispwish town is more successful than Chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Akshow: 5:13pm
She's a beauty
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 5:13pm
arsenic33:
i pity your John thomas
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by unclezuma: 5:13pm
No makeups with shiny contact lens.
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by space007(m): 5:14pm
she is beautiful
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by kenoz(m): 5:14pm
Pretty girl
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by Neimar: 5:14pm
I Don pour 5 times Cuz of am
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 5:15pm
Angeleena:
how you take know?
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by INVESTORBNAIRA: 5:15pm
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by JohnXcel: 5:16pm
She's not that fine now
|Re: Dabota Lawson Shares No Makeup Photos by ojibole(m): 5:21pm
now this is actually a no make up photo without filters too...she's beautiful oh
I'm Strong, Bold And Daring- Funmi / AMVCA Gist: The Good, The Bad And The Winners / Lindaikeji Apologizes To Kemi Omololu-olunloyo
Viewing this topic: gatiano(m), dandadee, ayamAgenius, yissi, babs2aroks, hismerhill(m), Josh121(m), spygadgets(m), Easy5265, OKTolu(m), 247Dior(m), Badgers14, nuela100(f), Tezboi(m), hiambib(m), panmichaels79(m), dexterbam(m), aniekanized, Coolie89(m), harcole, henyton, LOGDAN(m), sleekicon(f), fairytale(f), wabsod(m), HEIR, pepe4reps, tdesh(f), oloye1477(m), emerich, myfantasies(f), Sassilicious(f), skijoko22, funmo(m), iamblessedagain, liftedme(m), raski04(m), jaybixy and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22