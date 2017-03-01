Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) (3759 Views)

'Thanks to God that Kokun Foundation was able to send another little Token of 500,000 Naira now to Marynn Maryann for her Surgery. she Suffering from Arteries and veins malformation of the hand, which has ulcerated and has gigrane, and India have been contacted and are ready to give her nearly to possibly removal of the malformation without amputation and to prevent it from reoccurring, the doctors in India need 4.5 million to operate on her so far she has raised 3.1 million. She needs more to sum it up and a few other for logistics. Please Send what you Can to and God bless you all'





Oga iamkokun you are a good man

May ur pocket never run dry

More blessings to you

More life



How many likes for this generous man 7 Likes

God bless the giver. 1 Like

That's good

Nice, may God bless him

Givers never lack.





Well done

more blessing!!!

U will cont to increaae

So he wants everyone to know he donated money to the sick 1 Like

sweetkev:

So he wants everyone to know he donated money to the sick



U r leaving petrol and running after fire....why don't u disconnect d supply of petrol b4 quenching fire...





At least he did it U r leaving petrol and running after fire....why don't u disconnect d supply of petrol b4 quenching fire...At least he did it

God bless the giver, his pocket will never experienced lack

People like this will make this country a better place 1 Like 1 Share

This kokun is a very useless guy.. he is doing this for the business and not truly out of love for humanity.. who asked him to send us a screen shot of the transaction? 2 Likes

sweetkev:

So he wants everyone to know he donated money to the sick .

Humans are sha hard to pls o.



Okuda:

This kokun is a very useless guy.. he is doing this for the business and not truly out of love for humanity.. who asked him to send us a screen shot of the transaction? lol, humanity or business, he has helped sombori, who you don EPP? That you are so quick to curse Humans are sha hard to pls o.lol, humanity or business, he has helped sombori, who you don EPP? That you are so quick to curse 4 Likes

The way this guy always help people marvel me because there is hardly a day that he won't help someone I follow him on Instagram that how I know, God bless this wonderful man. 2 Likes



This is how he claimed he helped that Crippled woman at ikeja .

But she said is a lie, that he used her to snap pic and post on instagram

He is a Student of tinubu and liar Mohammed This yoloba liar,This is how he claimed he helped that Crippled woman at ikeja .But she said is a lie, that he used her to snap pic and post on instagramHe is a Student of tinubu and liar Mohammed

Oga filo, thank you ooo

Nice one

Meanwhile somebody somewhere is giving it to olosho to facilitate her change





ok 1 Like

This is a good gesture! It is good to be good







We need more people like this not people who will be showing us mansions, cars and money.

The definition of success is being able to make others successful.

Love is not love until it is expressed.

Kindness is not kindness until it is given.

Well done mr philanthropist. May God replenish your pocket.

sweetkev:

So he wants everyone to know he donated money to the sick common shut up... What have u done to help... God bless the giver and destroy the haters common shut up... What have u done to help... God bless the giver and destroy the haters 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCkIxwhLbh0 The lady has gone through a lot.

Oh that's good. Givers never lack.





But if you ask me, they could have kept it quiet and gone ahead with the surgery so that if God willing the operation is a success, they would have most of the credits to themselves and more benefits attached

saccie1162:



common shut up... What have u done to help... God bless the giver and destroy the haters Harsh with a capital SHH! Harsh with a capital SHH!