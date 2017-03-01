₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by broseme: 10:53am
Lagos-based philanthropist,iamkoku has donated N500k to a lady suffering from arteries and veins malfunction.He took to IG to share the news and wrote....
'Thanks to God that Kokun Foundation was able to send another little Token of 500,000 Naira now to Marynn Maryann for her Surgery. she Suffering from Arteries and veins malformation of the hand, which has ulcerated and has gigrane, and India have been contacted and are ready to give her nearly to possibly removal of the malformation without amputation and to prevent it from reoccurring, the doctors in India need 4.5 million to operate on her so far she has raised 3.1 million. She needs more to sum it up and a few other for logistics. Please Send what you Can to and God bless you all'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/lagos-based-philanthropist-kokun.html?m=1
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by sameni123(m): 11:07am
Ftc
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Chimaritoponcho: 11:07am
Oga iamkokun you are a good man
May ur pocket never run dry
More blessings to you
More life
How many likes for this generous man
7 Likes
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by fuckerstard: 11:07am
God bless the giver.
1 Like
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Alleviating: 11:08am
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Nwereonye(m): 11:08am
That's good
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 11:08am
Nice, may God bless him
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Lighthammer: 11:08am
Givers never lack.
Well done
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Omooniya1: 11:09am
more blessing!!!
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by goshen26: 11:09am
U will cont to increaae
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 11:09am
So he wants everyone to know he donated money to the sick
1 Like
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by goshen26: 11:10am
sweetkev:
U r leaving petrol and running after fire....why don't u disconnect d supply of petrol b4 quenching fire...
At least he did it
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Chibaby87(f): 11:11am
God bless the giver, his pocket will never experienced lack
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Enigo: 11:12am
People like this will make this country a better place
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Okuda(m): 11:12am
This kokun is a very useless guy.. he is doing this for the business and not truly out of love for humanity.. who asked him to send us a screen shot of the transaction?
2 Likes
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Dandeson1(m): 11:12am
sweetkev:.
Humans are sha hard to pls o.
Okuda:lol, humanity or business, he has helped sombori, who you don EPP? That you are so quick to curse
4 Likes
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by OVA200(m): 11:13am
The way this guy always help people marvel me because there is hardly a day that he won't help someone I follow him on Instagram that how I know, God bless this wonderful man.
2 Likes
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by chynie: 11:13am
This yoloba liar,
This is how he claimed he helped that Crippled woman at ikeja .
But she said is a lie, that he used her to snap pic and post on instagram
He is a Student of tinubu and liar Mohammed
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 11:13am
Oga filo, thank you ooo
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Bodemos95(m): 11:13am
Nice one
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Millz404(m): 11:13am
Meanwhile somebody somewhere is giving it to olosho to facilitate her change
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by lfleak: 11:14am
ok
1 Like
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by AjalaJ(m): 11:14am
This is a good gesture! It is good to be good
This is a good gesture! It is good to be good
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by bewla(m): 11:15am
u
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 11:16am
We need more people like this not people who will be showing us mansions, cars and money.
The definition of success is being able to make others successful.
Love is not love until it is expressed.
Kindness is not kindness until it is given.
Well done mr philanthropist. May God replenish your pocket.
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by saccie1162: 11:19am
sweetkev:common shut up... What have u done to help... God bless the giver and destroy the haters
1 Like
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Eventoned: 11:19am
The lady has gone through a lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCkIxwhLbh0
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:20am
Oh that's good. Givers never lack.
But if you ask me, they could have kept it quiet and gone ahead with the surgery so that if God willing the operation is a success, they would have most of the credits to themselves and more benefits attached
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:21am
saccie1162:Harsh with a capital SHH!
|Re: Kokun Donates N500k To Lady Suffering From Artery Disease (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 11:25am
Quick recovery to the lady.
