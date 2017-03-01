Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] (9895 Views)

A Nigerian named Eke Ogochukwu has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a South African High Court in Johannesburg for human trafficking.



According to Vanguard, Ogochukwu forced a 15 year old girl (Nationality still unknown) into prostitution but the girl escaped in 2015 and received help from a nearby Church. The church alerted the police and Ogochukwu was eventually apprehended.



According to the sitting Judge who sentenced Ogochukwu,



“Clearly what happened was a violation of the right to human dignity, which is enshrined in our constitution.

“The perpetrators of these offences deserve severe punishment in order to protect and promote a bright future for our young generation.”



See Ogochukwu in court,



No tribe is exempted when it comes to issue crime. Every tribe is guilty of one or the other. 10 Likes 1 Share

K.... I'm in support of the judgement, lets support to stop human trafficking and help safe someone else child to make African a better place





Enjoy ur time in jail sucker 5 Likes

God Don Catch Dis One 4 Likes

Not all Naija in SA are into Human Trafficking etc..

Biafran people sabi gve us badname This and killing your fellow human being for rituals, which one is worst ? This and killing your fellow human being for rituals, which one is worst ? 3 Likes

Why won't there be Xenophobia attacks in South Africa when most of our Nigerian men and women embarrass the country over there.



Ogochukwu is very wrong and should be prosecuted accordingly

But as for the bolded shouldn't be used as an excuse for why they kill Nigerians

Ogochukwu is very wrong and should be prosecuted accordingly

But as for the bolded shouldn't be used as an excuse for why they kill Nigerians

SA this is no excuse on your xenophobia.



