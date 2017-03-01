₦airaland Forum

South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by KingstonDome: 10:57am
Why won't there be Xenophobia attacks in South Africa when most of our Nigerian men and women  embarrass the country over there.

A Nigerian named Eke Ogochukwu has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a South African High Court in Johannesburg for human trafficking.

According to Vanguard, Ogochukwu forced a 15 year old girl (Nationality still unknown) into prostitution but the girl escaped in 2015 and received help from a nearby Church. The church alerted the police and Ogochukwu was eventually apprehended.

According to the sitting Judge who sentenced Ogochukwu,

“Clearly what happened was a violation of the right to human dignity, which is enshrined in our constitution.
“The perpetrators of these offences deserve severe punishment in order to protect and promote a bright future for our young generation.”

See Ogochukwu in court,

kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/south-african-court-sentences-nigerian.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Psalmpy(m): 10:59am
for real

1 Like

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Saintsquare(m): 11:01am
smh,
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Lincoln275(m): 11:03am
ogochukwu abi? ok

29 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Martinscov(m): 11:18am
Biafran people sabi gve us badname

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by KingstonDome: 12:25pm
Lalasticlala
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by brunofarad(m): 12:50pm
Shidren of hate will soon flood here with their comments of mediocrities . grin

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Ra88: 12:51pm
undecided
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Pidgin2(f): 12:51pm
I don't know why some people will never think of good business to do, nuisance embarassed
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ISDKING: 12:51pm
No tribe is exempted when it comes to issue crime. Every tribe is guilty of one or the other.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by BruzMoney(m): 12:51pm
na wa oo
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by EVILFOREST: 12:51pm
grin cry grin cry
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:51pm
K.... I'm in support of the judgement, lets support to stop human trafficking and help safe someone else child to make African a better place


Enjoy ur time in jail sucker

5 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by jtedy: 12:51pm
God Don Catch Dis One

4 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by 2shur: 12:51pm
20yrs.jesu
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by dejonathan(m): 12:51pm
Na dem dem my brothers from the .....
I no kuku mention any tribe

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Ayoswit(f): 12:52pm
pathetic
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Deniyi76: 12:52pm
U see ur life

2 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by 69MissedCalls(m): 12:52pm
He's from Israel not Nigeria

8 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by burkingx(f): 12:52pm
grin

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Donald7610: 12:52pm
Not all Naija in SA are into Human Trafficking etc..
so make una becareful

1 Like

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by burkingx(f): 12:53pm
grin grin

8 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ISDKING: 12:53pm
Martinscov:
Biafran people sabi gve us badname
This and killing your fellow human being for rituals, which one is worst ?

3 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Elnino4ladies: 12:54pm
NCAN makurdi branch reporting

Na dem flatinos kill them all

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by nothingmega122(m): 12:54pm
NCAN Will soon Flood this thread Biafra
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by smartty68: 12:56pm
Ogochukwu is very wrong and should be prosecuted accordingly
But as for the bolded shouldn't be used as an excuse for why they kill Nigeriansundecided

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by caxfar: 12:56pm
Psalmpy:
for real

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by hucienda: 12:56pm
SA this is no excuse on your xenophobia.

NCAN. Over to you. angry

2 Likes

Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by kskpoundz(m): 12:56pm
identity confirmed....... am outa here!
Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ZarZar(f): 12:57pm
...

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

ForValour, Marchman, olujinmisamson1, areeyor(m), Elxandre(m), Zoehill(m), stenlydxlite(m), oLAAbEfe(m), Jerrypolo(m), Healthwellness0(m), dealbest, Martinscov(m), Temas(m), johncasey1(m), Bizzyliss(m), EncephalonPikin(m), chineloSA(f), KennyID17(m) and 48 guest(s)

