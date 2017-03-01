₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by KingstonDome: 10:57am
Why won't there be Xenophobia attacks in South Africa when most of our Nigerian men and women embarrass the country over there.
A Nigerian named Eke Ogochukwu has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a South African High Court in Johannesburg for human trafficking.
According to Vanguard, Ogochukwu forced a 15 year old girl (Nationality still unknown) into prostitution but the girl escaped in 2015 and received help from a nearby Church. The church alerted the police and Ogochukwu was eventually apprehended.
According to the sitting Judge who sentenced Ogochukwu,
“Clearly what happened was a violation of the right to human dignity, which is enshrined in our constitution.
“The perpetrators of these offences deserve severe punishment in order to protect and promote a bright future for our young generation.”
See Ogochukwu in court,
kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/south-african-court-sentences-nigerian.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Psalmpy(m): 10:59am
for real
1 Like
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Saintsquare(m): 11:01am
smh,
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Lincoln275(m): 11:03am
ogochukwu abi? ok
29 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Martinscov(m): 11:18am
Biafran people sabi gve us badname
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by KingstonDome: 12:25pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by brunofarad(m): 12:50pm
Shidren of hate will soon flood here with their comments of mediocrities .
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Ra88: 12:51pm
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Pidgin2(f): 12:51pm
I don't know why some people will never think of good business to do, nuisance
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ISDKING: 12:51pm
No tribe is exempted when it comes to issue crime. Every tribe is guilty of one or the other.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by BruzMoney(m): 12:51pm
na wa oo
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by EVILFOREST: 12:51pm
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:51pm
K.... I'm in support of the judgement, lets support to stop human trafficking and help safe someone else child to make African a better place
Enjoy ur time in jail sucker
5 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by jtedy: 12:51pm
God Don Catch Dis One
4 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by 2shur: 12:51pm
20yrs.jesu
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by dejonathan(m): 12:51pm
Na dem dem my brothers from the .....
I no kuku mention any tribe
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Ayoswit(f): 12:52pm
pathetic
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Deniyi76: 12:52pm
U see ur life
2 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by 69MissedCalls(m): 12:52pm
He's from Israel not Nigeria
8 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by burkingx(f): 12:52pm
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Donald7610: 12:52pm
Not all Naija in SA are into Human Trafficking etc..
so make una becareful
1 Like
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by burkingx(f): 12:53pm
8 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ISDKING: 12:53pm
Martinscov:This and killing your fellow human being for rituals, which one is worst ?
3 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by Elnino4ladies: 12:54pm
NCAN makurdi branch reporting
Na dem flatinos kill them all
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by nothingmega122(m): 12:54pm
NCAN Will soon Flood this thread Biafra
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by smartty68: 12:56pm
KingstonDome:Ogochukwu is very wrong and should be prosecuted accordingly
But as for the bolded shouldn't be used as an excuse for why they kill Nigerians
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by caxfar: 12:56pm
Psalmpy:
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by hucienda: 12:56pm
SA this is no excuse on your xenophobia.
NCAN. Over to you.
2 Likes
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by kskpoundz(m): 12:56pm
identity confirmed....... am outa here!
|Re: South African Court Sentences Nigerian To 20 Years For Human Trafficking [pics] by ZarZar(f): 12:57pm
...
