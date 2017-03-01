Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications (12047 Views)

https://twitter.com/Tygaroberts/status/841537870586343424



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/don-jazzy-rewards-twitter-follower-for.html



Lalasticlala Don Jazzy is known for his generosity on Twitter. Just this morning, he has asked one of his fans, to DM him his account details, just for setting Don Jazzy's tweets on notification, on his handle. The young man was extremely happy, and thanked him afterwards.. See tweets belowLalasticlala









See the young man's face SEE PHOTO



Don jazzy like fine ppl ohh 4 Likes

That's a lucky fan. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Why can't i be lucky like this one day 7 Likes 1 Share

I need to start monitoring seun also o 22 Likes 1 Share

Tynasparks:

I need to start monitoring seun also o sorry bae he is already taken sorry bae he is already taken 16 Likes

2dice01:

sorry bae he is already taken .... Lol.... Ama try next door .... Lol.... Ama try next door 3 Likes 1 Share

Tynasparks:

.... Lol.... Ama try next door oga seun lives next to bobrisky



Enjoy ma'am oga seun lives next to bobriskyEnjoy ma'am 20 Likes 1 Share

IamLucy:

Why can't i be lucky like this one day

You can be lucky!





Just be my daniella okeke



I will be your apostle suleman! You can be lucky!Just be my daniella okekeI will be your apostle suleman! 18 Likes 2 Shares

Seun will never do this 6 Likes

oh well, twitter seems to be interesting now

Some people need to get a life sha



I'm very positive one-day it will be my turn Time to re-download twitter o and be more activeI'm very positive one-day it will be my turn

If you're reading this right now, follow me and dm your account details. You may be lucky. 1 Like

how I wish other celebrities will emulate him

IamLucy:

Why can't i be lucky like this one day Cus you dont know how to use the right words! Cus you dont know how to use the right words!

Don Baba J! I just like the guy I dunno why...might be a different story if I were to come up close but from a distance I do have high regard for talented guys and I tend to take it to the next level when I discover they have good character also.

IamLucy:

Why can't i be lucky like this one day You are blessed.............

2dice01:

oga seun lives next to bobrisky

Enjoy ma'am hahan ... You're wicked o hahan ... You're wicked o



Monitoring spirit wins some money

Let me rephrase the heading:Monitoring spirit wins some money 4 Likes

IamLucy:

Why can't i be lucky like this one day Add K to your name.

Lucky Add K to your name.Lucky 5 Likes

Baba,I've been following all your thread on nairaland o

If you like monitor seun own for a year. E no go ans you. 3 Likes