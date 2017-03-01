₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by noetic5: 1:02pm
Don Jazzy is known for his generosity on Twitter. Just this morning, he has asked one of his fans, to DM him his account details, just for setting Don Jazzy's tweets on notification, on his handle. The young man was extremely happy, and thanked him afterwards.. See tweets below
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by noetic5: 1:02pm
See the young man's face SEE PHOTO
Don jazzy like fine ppl ohh
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by coolesmile: 1:17pm
That's a lucky fan.
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by IamLucy(f): 1:41pm
Why can't i be lucky like this one day
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Tynasparks(f): 1:42pm
I need to start monitoring seun also o
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by 2dice01: 1:50pm
Tynasparks:sorry bae he is already taken
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Tynasparks(f): 1:51pm
2dice01:.... Lol.... Ama try next door
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by 2dice01: 2:21pm
Tynasparks:oga seun lives next to bobrisky
Enjoy ma'am
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by LesbianBoy(m): 2:38pm
IamLucy:
You can be lucky!
Just be my daniella okeke
I will be your apostle suleman!
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by veekid(m): 3:45pm
Seun will never do this
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Crauxx(m): 3:45pm
..
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Alleviating: 3:45pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by ogregs: 3:45pm
oh well, twitter seems to be interesting now
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by kateskitty(f): 3:46pm
Some people need to get a life sha
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Divay22(f): 3:46pm
Time to re-download twitter o and be more active
I'm very positive one-day it will be my turn
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Polyphony(m): 3:46pm
If you're reading this right now, follow me and dm your account details. You may be lucky.
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Lincoln275(m): 3:46pm
hmmm
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Rotjijatau(f): 3:46pm
how I wish other celebrities will emulate him
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by yinkslinks(m): 3:46pm
IamLucy:Cus you dont know how to use the right words!
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by africandollar: 3:47pm
Don Baba J! I just like the guy I dunno why...might be a different story if I were to come up close but from a distance I do have high regard for talented guys and I tend to take it to the next level when I discover they have good character also.
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by sebe97: 3:47pm
Mr kind heart
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Julietcutie(f): 3:47pm
nice of don jazzy
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by championeh(m): 3:47pm
You are blessed.............
IamLucy:
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Tynasparks(f): 3:47pm
2dice01:hahan ... You're wicked o
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Viktor1983(m): 3:48pm
Let me rephrase the heading:
Monitoring spirit wins some money
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Polyphony(m): 3:48pm
IamLucy:Add K to your name.
Lucky
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by ozayn: 3:49pm
Its don jazzy again, nice one boss
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by guy30stainless(m): 3:49pm
Nick one don baba,
Girls eeee, you dump your boyfriend for another guy in the same street and say you have moved on. My siste you didn't move on you're moving around. Lol,
For yoursstainless jobs check my profile
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by dpete1(f): 3:50pm
Baba,I've been following all your thread on nairaland o
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by ekems2017(f): 3:52pm
If you like monitor seun own for a year. E no go ans you.
|Re: Don Jazzy Rewards A Twitter Follower For Monitoring His Tweets Via Notifications by Joyme20: 3:52pm
Polyphony:
Lol! Nigerians, follow you go where??
