Every 8 To 5 Workers Should Do This For Their Financial Security / 7 Important Reasons Why Nigerian Workers Should Consider Working Online / 7 Reasons Why You Must Start An Online Business In 2017

Here are seven reasons why Nigerian workers should give working online a thought.



1. Do not put all your eggs in one basket:



Online business gives you the privilege to diversify your means of earning. It reduces your dependency on your job. People whose physical jobs are their only option tend to get emotional if something goes wrong. If there is delay in salary, they begin to worry. If there is mass retrenchment, they start developing high blood pressure. Why? Because all they have and all they do is vested in their job alone.



2. Opportunity to do what you enjoy:



The online world is a place full of opportunity. You can literally do online anything you can do in the real world and get massive appreciation and patronage from your audience. Is it writing or singing or comedy? Whatever you love to do already has an audience. Your audience are also your market because they are the ones you sell your ideas, products and services to. And unlike the physical world, there is no limit to the audience you can have at a time because there is no ‘distance barrier’.



3. Freedom to express creativity:



We all know that the corporate world can be frustrating when it comes to already laid out regulations. Sometimes, ‘what can be done differently’ is often sacrificed for ‘how it has always been done’. The rules can choke your creativity and prevent you from trying out new methods that can possibly produce better results. It forces you to operate within the confines of a determined circle. But when you make use of the internet, there are no restricting rules. You have the liberty to take any approach to what you want to do, provided it is within the confines of the law.



4. To shore up your earnings:



There is a law that says, “Expenses will always rise to meet income”. What this means is that, no matter how much you make, there will always be needs to gulp down the income. Let’s say you earn 100k a month. It is only a matter of time before that amount becomes insufficient to meet your needs. This is where online business can be of help because it will generate alternative income for you.



5.Expand opportunities in the real world:



The internet provides its users with the opportunity to interact with one another and by so doing, make new friends and establish contacts. This is one of the most awesome advantage of the internet. You can get to meet amazing people of like minds from the comfort of your abode. These people in turn can provide opportunities for you in the real world that you may never have been able to get all by yourself. The benefits of the networking are unlimited.



6. Keeps you buoyant despite economic recession:



When a country suffers from economic crisis, there is the problem of rising inflation. Cost of goods and services continue to skyrocket and there is no corresponding increase in the monthly pay. Much worse, there may be a certain reduction in percentage of salaries because of the hardship. An online business can shield you to a reasonable extent from the throes of recession by giving you extra cash for your efforts.



7. Online business can become the anchor of your income:



Online business has the potentials to pay you more than you can earn at your job. If you develop your business to a level of uniqueness in standard, it will yield profit to you beyond your dreams. This is aside the perks that comes with working online which I have discussed in my previous articles. Automating the business can make it earn you money without your attention, and even for life.



Conclusively



In the light of the above, one may ask if it is compulsory to go into online business. The obvious answer is “no”. But if any individual is serious about making real money and achieving true financial independence, then an online business is absolutely necessary.



leppyj:

Just got the affliiate jagaban pack,from importexpert (a man with heart of gold). Importexpert is trusted and tested since the days of mini importation till now. I know he will not dissapoint as usual.

MasterRahl:

I have bought the e-book and I must say it is quite revealing. It was delivered straight to my e-mail in PDF immediately I paid for it. I shaall start practicing what I've read in it this year. Procrastination is the thief of time.

By the way, I'll contact you if I have any challenge. Good work ImportExpert.

echobazz:

Jagaban I really admire your e-book,The cost of acquiring the e-book is no where near the content in it.Thanks for your support.

IsaacBuchi:







A lot of people dont appreciate when they are given gold. Some people are narrow minded...some refuse to think out-of-the-box. This guy has released in his ebook all you need to use your brain. I was shocked at the powerful content of the ebook. Every Nigerian deserves to read that gaddamn book. That book has the power to take half of Nigeria's population out of poverty.





This guyz ebook is a gold for Nigerians, I can testify to it- I bought the book. His ebook kept me glued in a chair for over an hour in a stretch- I was reading non-stop...amazed at how someone in Nigeria can release such a powerful idea that alot of people want to hide (and know only themselves).





This guyz ebook saves you years of trial an error. He takes you right past through to the main things. With his ebook, I dont see what should stop anybody ever again in Nigeria from doing and succeeding in online business. He has done the thinking for you, he has done the errors for you.





This guy is a blessing from heaven...this guy is gold...this guy is more of what Nigerians need...this guy is more than a master....this guy has love in his heart (through love indeed....i can vouch for this guy, over and over and over again.)





So please dont come hear to make comment and say "he is selling books of 3000naira". How much did you expect the book to be before. The book is worth over 50,000naira. If he tells you to pay 50k, can you pay it? How much is Facebook advert? $5 (what will Zuckberg do with $5?).





You should understand that he has created something of value out of a loving heart, he definitly should get some credit or reward. He is simply making money from doing what he loves. So why the side talk?





He is simply practicing what he preach- he is making money online. Something you can not do, something you dont know how to do...and he is willing to teach you for just 3000naira and you are complaining and thinking he wants to extort from you- because he ask you to pay him what he rightly deserves (absolutely crazy kind of thinking). But you will still be the same person to go to Night Clubs and spend 20,000naira in one night (invest in the right things). Some people just sit and watch success pass them by and later the begin to wonder why they are poor.





Please, I have said enough. If you are not interested in online means of earning a living, please, and please do not discourage others from taking a right step.





No hard feelings...just trying to correct you.



wonderiyke:

I have equally gotten mine. I got it within 1hr of completing the instructions in the sale site & contacting the Jagaban on phone. The book is quite revealing. I'm doing my best to comprehend. I wish the Jagaban could also do a video that can still be affordable for us.

wonderiyke:





Wow! I'm really blown away by your passion to see people succeed. Thanks bro and may your light burn even brighter this 2017. Happy new year.

Very good point my brother. I'm currently purchasing quality designer clothes, shoes and fashion accessories with the help of my wife from Germany, South Korea, Japan, China, USA and Canada to stock my retail store which is something I would love to do at my own spare time.

Online business is a gold mine most people are yet to fully discover. It's a pity some prefer quick money scheme to real and genuine business.

another blablabla, courtesy of info marketer. making money online is not a childs play & 99% of people like op makes their money from selling ebooks.

NaijaAccountant:

Online business is a gold mine most people are yet to fully discover. It's a pity some prefer quick money scheme to real and genuine business.

Mswift:

Very true ...

Ok,all na capital person need

Online business is not bad, I do freelance development to foreign clients abroad and it's not bad, at least i can gain cash and also play with new projects. I use upworks

Hmmmmmm... All this ebook sellers are really making money oh

Fiverr is the easiest way to earn money online.

This man, you no dey tire for this your online noise. Just go straight to the point and sell your e books instead of this long story. N lie you dey lie. Just sell your ebooks to your magas

phemi01:

This man, you no dey tire for this your online noise. Just go straight to the point and sell your e books instead of this long story. N lie you dey lie. Just sell your ebooks to your magas

You sound very ignorant.



I just hope it's not a chronic thing.



This importexport guy is creating so much awareness on the possibilities offered by geniune online businesses.



Why do you think seun is regularly featuring him?



So many ignorant youths don't even know about these opportunities and yet they will be shouting unemployment



Instead of you to be thanking him for his efforts in empowering others, you are here making mockery of yourself



In case you don't know, selling ebooks is also a way of making money online.



If you have any special knowledge ( which I doubt you do), you can easily package it as eBook and sell to those who want that information.



Your stupid lecturers that you are buying their nonsense and shìtty handouts without complaining or hesitation, has it ever crossed your mind that he is actually selling information to you?



sekem:





You sound very ignorant.



I just hope it's not a chronic thing.



This importexport guy is creating so much awareness on the possibilities offered by geniune online businesses.



Why do you think seun is regularly featuring him?



So many ignorant youths don't even know about these opportunities and yet they will be shouting unemployment



Instead of you to be thanking him for his efforts in empowering others, you are here making mockery of yourself



In case you don't know, selling ebooks is also a way of making money online.



If you have any special knowledge ( which I doubt you do), you can easily package it as eBook and sell to those who want that information.



Your stupid lecturers that you are buying their nonsense and shìtty handouts without complaining or hesitation, has it ever crossed your mind that he is actually selling information to you?



I just dey pity so many of you ignorant Nigerian youths.

Not Every Nigerian will make money online. some don't just have the zeal and willingness to learn or read.

phemi01:





Pity yourself. I don't need no phucking ebooks to make money. Only magas like you fall for cheap scams because you can't use your brain to make money.

Good.



If you don't need it, there are others who might



