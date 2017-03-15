₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by sixtus3606(m): 7:24pm On Mar 14
In contrast to the post by Eshinery, incase you missed it http://www.nairaland.com/3680366/how-many-years-did-spend
and kinibigdeal
http://www.nairaland.com/3680877/unemployment-why-fool-always-successful
After i left secondary school in 2007, i started working for my uncle who owns a pharmaceautical outlet in balogun, Idumota, while i hustled for my OND. I was the youngest amongst my colleagues(But i was more educated than them all)..No be fumble
Because of my academic background(thanks to my mum), i was priviledged to assume the position as the manager(Na one man business sha).
In 2010, i left my uncle(due to much inconveniences, no pay and trust issues) and secured a job in an iceblock factory. The wife was the in charge before i came in and my takehome was 10k/month. Thereafter, i was assigned as the manager with my salary raised @ 3% extra!
I was a manager for 3years, then i left in 2013.
Later on, that same year 2013, i got a job in a hotel. worked as a waiter, attendant and even receptionist with a monthly pay of 16,100. Though with other great benefits, food, mortgage and health insurance.
I left there in 2014 and got a job as a salesman with a mass garment production factory in ikeja. Lucky enough, i am social savvy with quite a level of graphic design experience and this earned me the positon as a Graphic Designer and social media manager of the same company(name withheld). Wisely, i applied as a security officer(Night) with a security oufit and i was posted to omole phase 2, a surburb of Lagos.
My day working(Graphics design and social media) hours was 9a.m to 5p.m while my night working hours(Security) was 7p.m to 7a.m. i was earning 30k from my day job, on the other hand i earned 25k as a night security supervisor, making a total of 55k(plus numerous benefits from the likes of E-money, Ifeanyi Ubah and residents in general). I worked as a graphic designer, social media manager and security officer from 2014 to 2016.
Presently, i work with one of the leading microfinance bank in Nigeria as a Brand Support Assistant(Majorly in Graphic design and minorly, social media, internal and external communications...blah blah blah). I have developed at least 6 websites and i have managed about 12 websites as a freelancer before i secured the bank job. Thus, you can see i was well groomed and i can literally fit into any work environment. I currently earn close to 10x of my first salary at the moment. I am currently running a part-time BSc. program. I HAVE A DREAM!
So, to all undergraduates, fresh graduates and job-seekers out there...biko, start from anywhere, you can't tell where your job will lead you. i remember i posted something about Digital Marketing yesterday on my facebook page, our HR manager commented on the post, that he would like to introduce me to someone.
Please and please...don't wait for that office work. Don't spend your precious time(time is money) surfing the web foolishlisy. Instead, go online, read articles, enrol in free online courses and develop yourself.(no be everything dem go teach you for school).
I DROP MY PEN HERE!
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by ksstroud: 8:50pm On Mar 14
You tried
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by sixtus3606(m): 9:05pm On Mar 14
ksstroud:my brother...no be small thing
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by PRISTINEMUSCLES: 9:42pm On Mar 14
You really hustled. The world always seem to pave the "way" for the man who knows where he is going.
Keep up with you are doing and the end you will dine on the table of "men".
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by sixtus3606(m): 9:54pm On Mar 14
PRISTINEMUSCLES:thank you very much brother
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by samijay8(m): 10:23pm On Mar 14
e no easy eh ooooo
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by Lero15(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
Baba u don see things oo. Twale.
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by napoleon77(m): 10:33pm On Mar 14
sixtus3606:
While working in a hotel for N16k per month you were entitled to a mortgage? Interesting
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by ezra1990: 10:38pm On Mar 14
I truly am inspired by ur experience
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by ogwoliun: 10:41pm On Mar 14
This our country if you no fit hussle na die u dey ooo! Na to just pray mak Jah pick ur call.
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by LOSKYXANDER: 10:41pm On Mar 14
So inspiring, but wait o, na only you waka come chai....
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by SetrakusRa(m): 10:43pm On Mar 14
I love reading life experiences like this. Indeed, one must start somewhere..
Also, i think the search for jobs should already have started during one's undergraduate days. Get familiar with the Job market, drop the grade mentality and focus on what you can offer in a firm, work on your communication and writing skills, etc.. Just make yourself employable!
Nice one OP.
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by jaxxy(m): 10:48pm On Mar 14
napoleon77:
I think he probably ment free or easy payment accomodation. Lol
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by fleps(m): 10:57pm On Mar 14
Thanks
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by buffalowings: 11:07pm On Mar 14
napoleon77:
very interesting.
nigeria, mortgage, insurance , hotel worker?
something is fishy here
op explain yaself
|Re: Are You Really Qualified For The Job? by EmmanuelCena(m): 11:25pm On Mar 14
Hey open will now an be spending his money in drinks like that hushpuppy abi?
If EFCC took their job seriously , that puppy guy would be arrested by now
Or.. Maybe I should go buy a whistle right away
