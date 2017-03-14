₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram
The terrorist group " Book haram" has gained the attention of the international community and a few hollywood movies and series deemed it fit to incorporate storyline about the group activities into their story line in order to enlighten the world about the terror group.
You can check on them to see how authentic the depiction of this group has been portrayed in the movies .
1) Madam Secretary - Madam Secretary is a political drama hit series which revolves around the activities of fictional secretary of state of the United states, Elizabeth McCord..In season 2 Episode 19, the issue of boko haram was brought out regarding kidnapped school girls and the US attempt at rescuing them.
2) State of Affairs - State of affairs is another TV series that potrayed Boko haram !!! Episode 3 of the Season 1 also portrays the story of the kidnapped girls and the rescue operation of the United States military
3) Six - Six is a TV series that deals with the activities of SEAL Navy officials. The Entire season one is woven around Boko Haram with scenes shot in Lagos Nigeria and a storyline pertaining to the abducted chibok girls..
Notable mentions - Series like Strike back and 24 have also made reasonable rhetorics to boko haram though it was not explicitly mentioned..
Would luv To c d nollywood version
Would luv To c d nollywood version
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by lekjons(m): 8:11pm
That's nice!
Thanks to them.
All Nollywood could do is give us some damned movie with some potbellied actors titled "final battle at sambisa forest " imagine!
Those girls have been forgotten by even we their countrymen.. What a shame!
Nigeria ooooooo
Nigeria ooooooo
Six is dope.
Six is dope.
So
So
ha for like watch this movie Six

but ha no. like season movies
ha for like watch this movie Six
but ha no. like season movies
Good
Good
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by dadavivo: 9:14pm
Ok. If they don't complete it by mentioning Buhari the father and founder of boko haram then the movie no go sweet.
At least they aren't forgotten..

Thanks to them.
At least they aren't forgotten..
Thanks to them.
Homeland
Homeland
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by veekid(m): 9:14pm
In state of affairs, Hakeem Kazeem acted as bokoharam commandant(lol). Some parts of Nigeria were shown in that series, also the caseof Ebola.
The series was nice....... I don't regret watching. Currently waiting for prison break to return at April 4
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by bikerboy1(m): 9:15pm
After gaining the attentions of the International communities, what happens next......
Nigeria will now be tagged a Terrorist Nation?
We need solutions and not attentions from them.
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by mcquin(m): 9:15pm
Scenes from "Six" shot in Lagos? As in Bokoharam in Lagos? E be like oyibo people only know Lagos for Nigeria.
Nollywood version would b like "The rise & fall of boko haram" We all knw d Cast.
wahles:Nollywood version would b like "The rise & fall of boko haram" We all knw d Cast.
Good evening sir, pls where can I download those season films, I cant find it in o2tvseries.com
Synord:
Good evening sir, pls where can I download those season films, I cant find it in o2tvseries.com
So Nigeria is now country were the whites search for even to write their scripts abi?
So Nigeria is now country were the whites search for even to write their scripts abi?
Also featured in being mary jane
Also featured in being mary jane
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by abdulaz: 9:16pm
Nigeria my Nigeria.
Always in the news for wrong doings.
No wonder United States is denying us entry even with valid visas.
They see us as terrorists.
Excellent Buhari's boys are making Nigeria famous.

Thats why we need to leave this zoo
Excellent Buhari's boys are making Nigeria famous.
Thats why we need to leave this zoo
Shud we fry beans? Or iron kpomo
Shud we fry beans? Or iron kpomo
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by jnrbayano(m): 9:17pm
But our very own Nollywood have refused to be this creative.
"Native doctors" and "loverboys" have stuck with various movies storylines like glue.
Fulani herdsmen and their havoc should be shown to the world also
Homeland Season 6.
Homeland Season 6.
So, we should be happy that out beloved terrorist group is being recognized?
So, we should be happy that out beloved terrorist group is being recognized?
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by PetrePan(m): 9:18pm
Yea..i know of that strike back...badass movie...boko haram bin repping in a bad way with meaningless reasons
|Re: Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram by ritababe(f): 9:19pm
it is good we reject US offer to help us fight boko haram, just imagine how many movie they could have produce from it telling the whole world that our country is a terrorist state even when boko haram is limited to the north only.
thunder fire them.
