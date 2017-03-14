Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Three Times Hollywood Referenced Boko Haram (9759 Views)

The terrorist group " Book haram" has gained the attention of the international community and a few hollywood movies and series deemed it fit to incorporate storyline about the group activities into their story line in order to enlighten the world about the terror group.



You can check on them to see how authentic the depiction of this group has been portrayed in the movies .





1) Madam Secretary - Madam Secretary is a political drama hit series which revolves around the activities of fictional secretary of state of the United states, Elizabeth McCord..In season 2 Episode 19, the issue of boko haram was brought out regarding kidnapped school girls and the US attempt at rescuing them.





2) State of Affairs - State of affairs is another TV series that potrayed Boko haram !!! Episode 3 of the Season 1 also portrays the story of the kidnapped girls and the rescue operation of the United States military





3) Six - Six is a TV series that deals with the activities of SEAL Navy officials. The Entire season one is woven around Boko Haram with scenes shot in Lagos Nigeria and a storyline pertaining to the abducted chibok girls..



Notable mentions - Series like Strike back and 24 have also made reasonable rhetorics to boko haram though it was not explicitly mentioned..





written and compiled by Iamsynord

Would luv To c d nollywood version 2 Likes

That's nice!



Thanks to them.



All Nollywood could do is give us some damned movie with some potbellied actors titled "final battle at sambisa forest " imagine!





Those girls have been forgotten by even we their countrymen.. What a shame! 3 Likes

Nigeria ooooooo

Six is dope.

So

ha for like watch this movie Six



but ha no. like season movies

Good

Ok. If they don't complete it by mentioning Buhari the father and founder of boko haram then the movie no go sweet. 9 Likes

At least they aren't forgotten..



Thanks to them.

Homeland 1 Like

In state of affairs, Hakeem Kazeem acted as bokoharam commandant(lol). Some parts of Nigeria were shown in that series, also the caseof Ebola.

The series was nice....... I don't regret watching. Currently waiting for prison break to return at April 4

After gaining the attentions of the International communities, what happens next......



Nigeria will now be tagged a Terrorist Nation?



We need solutions and not attentions from them. 4 Likes

Scenes from "Six" shot in Lagos? As in Bokoharam in Lagos? E be like oyibo people only know Lagos for Nigeria. 1 Like

wahles:

Would luv To c d nollywood version Nollywood version would b like "The rise & fall of boko haram" We all knw d Cast. Nollywood version would b like "The rise & fall of boko haram" We all knw d Cast.

Synord:

Good evening sir, pls where can I download those season films, I cant find it in o2tvseries.com Good evening sir, pls where can I download those season films, I cant find it in o2tvseries.com

So Nigeria is now country were the whites search for even to write their scripts abi?

Also featured in being mary jane

Nigeria my Nigeria.



Always in the news for wrong doings.



No wonder United States is denying us entry even with valid visas.



They see us as terrorists.

Excellent Buhari's boys are making Nigeria famous.



Thats why we need to leave this zoo 1 Like

Shud we fry beans? Or iron kpomo

But our very own Nollywood have refused to be this creative.



"Native doctors" and "loverboys" have stuck with various movies storylines like glue.



Fulani herdsmen and their havoc should be shown to the world also

Homeland Season 6. 2 Likes

So, we should be happy that out beloved terrorist group is being recognized? 1 Like

Yea..i know of that strike back...badass movie...boko haram bin repping in a bad way with meaningless reasons