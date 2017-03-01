Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos (4456 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/female-uber-driver-spotted-discharging.html This pretty lady is an Uber driver and a proud one at that. She was pictured in an elated mood after being spotted in Lagos while doing her thing. The lady who is making waves in a male dominated hustle is trending online after her photos were shared on twitter...

cc; lalasticlala

Are we supposed to be surprised?? 3 Likes

Nice

What a man can do...





Una say both genders are equal, then create special thread when woman drive Uber. Shebi na still pedals the car get?

'and her passengers are humans, not zombies... Is she supposed to be sad?Una say both genders are equal, then create special thread when woman drive Uber. Shebi na still pedals the car get?'and her passengers are humans, not zombies... 6 Likes 1 Share

Not new.

So?

Ok

This is far better than olosho.

How is this news! Shebi, men and women are supposed to be equal? Mtcheww What's the big dealHow is this news! Shebi, men and women are supposed to be equal? Mtcheww 1 Like

Proudly

? Make we con dey run ? So? Make we con dey run

God bless your endeavors jarey

There is no news again from this people

...how I love female hustlers!

And this is news?





Mod Thunder fire you 1 Like

Pls what is uber is it the name of a company or a car?

A scammer scammed.

I see another victim of Uber exploitation.



Hope she finds something better very soon.

2007 cars and above only can be registered for Uber... So the question is, am I suppose to be impressed or what?

The hustle is real. No time. Don't wait for any man to decide ur finance. Yea I'm talking to all the osho-free ladies. Go and hustle

How is this new? Mob I will vex for you o... Veekid coma warn this mob now

It's just the beginning

Do what you got to do....





The amount of money you earn is the measure of the value that others place on your contribution.



To increase the amount of money you are getting out, you must increase the value of the work that you are putting in.



She is putting in Work, what are you doing??

Just imagine the image below

Give some oloshos car to do uber, whether dem no go do. Olosho work no good tho, but she's just opportuned.

W

any Agenda can be Uber be you male or female ki ni big deal

and so?