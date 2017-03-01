₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:52pm
This pretty lady is an Uber driver and a proud one at that. She was pictured in an elated mood after being spotted in Lagos while doing her thing. The lady who is making waves in a male dominated hustle is trending online after her photos were shared on twitter...
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:53pm
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by 14teenK(m): 9:55pm
Are we supposed to be surprised??
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by wahles(m): 9:55pm
Nice
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by veinless(f): 10:02pm
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by LAFO(f): 10:03pm
What a man can do...
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by PaperLace(f): 10:03pm
Is she supposed to be sad?
Una say both genders are equal, then create special thread when woman drive Uber. Shebi na still pedals the car get?
'and her passengers are humans, not zombies...
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by REIIGN(m): 10:03pm
Not new.
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by admax(m): 10:03pm
So?
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by stanley99a(m): 10:03pm
Ok
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by sureheaven(m): 10:04pm
This is far better than olosho.
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Alexkene(m): 10:04pm
What's the big deal How is this news! Shebi, men and women are supposed to be equal? Mtcheww
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Bisjosh(f): 10:04pm
Proudly
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by tunjijones(m): 10:04pm
So? Make we con dey run?
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Fessy09(m): 10:04pm
God bless your endeavors jarey
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by obembet(m): 10:04pm
There is no news again from this people
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by AngryNigerian(m): 10:05pm
...how I love female hustlers!
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by MrIcredible: 10:05pm
And this is news?
Mod Thunder fire you
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:05pm
Pls what is uber is it the name of a company or a car?
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by KentoBility(m): 10:05pm
A scammer scammed.
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by GenBuhari(m): 10:06pm
I see another victim of Uber exploitation.
Hope she finds something better very soon.
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by permsec: 10:06pm
2007 cars and above only can be registered for Uber... So the question is, am I suppose to be impressed or what?
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by crazygod(m): 10:06pm
The hustle is real. No time. Don't wait for any man to decide ur finance. Yea I'm talking to all the osho-free ladies. Go and hustle
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by opethom(m): 10:06pm
How is this new? Mob I will vex for you o... Veekid coma warn this mob now
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by bettercreature(m): 10:07pm
It's just the beginning
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Sibe007(m): 10:07pm
Do what you got to do....
The amount of money you earn is the measure of the value that others place on your contribution.
To increase the amount of money you are getting out, you must increase the value of the work that you are putting in.
She is putting in Work, what are you doing??
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Holatunde007(m): 10:07pm
Just imagine the image below
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by austinosita(m): 10:07pm
Give some oloshos car to do uber, whether dem no go do. Olosho work no good tho, but she's just opportuned.
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Scream(m): 10:08pm
W
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by assana: 10:09pm
any Agenda can be Uber be you male or female ki ni big deal
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by sexfabregas(m): 10:09pm
and so?
|Re: Female Uber Driver Spotted In Lagos Discharging Her Duty Happily. Photos by Larryfest(m): 10:09pm
She go sabi drive grand theft auto wella..... no just come do anyhow for wer me dey cruise my danfo jejely.
