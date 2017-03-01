Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Looks Good In New Photos (5505 Views)

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/stunning-new-photos-of-billionaire-e.html The Chairman of 5 star group, E-money looks absolutely stunning in these new photos. See full photos below... 1 Like

This is the real Hush Puppy, no be that one wey dey make Noise 6 Likes

See those boys just dey observe am from far 2 Likes

That's what money can do...

miney good no be lie

Do you know someone called Danku Baba Imole?

E get anytime him look bad? 1 Like

Money is good

Ok 3 Likes 1 Share

fresh lik that... big man things

Even Taye Taiwo will look good with dat kind of e money's money talk more of fresh Nigga like e money

Blessed Nigga.

Has E ever looked bad? 2 Likes

looks good for a living 1 Like





Why won't he look good with all that money 1 Like





E-money no dy brag say he spend 11.5million in a club or 133million in a club in december.



The guy dy spend him money wisely...he get class, when tym to spend reach, he use a spray gun E-money no dy brag say he spend 11.5million in a club or 133million in a club in december.The guy dy spend him money wisely...he get class, when tym to spend reach, he use a spray gun 3 Likes



person no dey use mouth say e get money.



na your money go dey talk for you.



shout out to BO and OBO.

Oyel money

Which time u see e-money carry Biafra flag? No time



It's only the voiceless and the poverty stricken folks that does that 1 Like

E money, give me your money make u see say I go be E money pass u. U go flex ehhh

.

If you make it at younger age and also knows how to manage it then, good enough.

Nice one

yes he get cash , but he is not as rich as you think. he only sabi packaging 1 Like

Oyind18:

E get anytime him look bad? I wonder o I wonder o