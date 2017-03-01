₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money Looks Good In New Photos by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 10:32am
The Chairman of 5 star group, E-money looks absolutely stunning in these new photos. See full photos below...
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/stunning-new-photos-of-billionaire-e.html
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by BlackDBagba: 10:37am
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by GudluckIBB(m): 11:17am
This is the real Hush Puppy, no be that one wey dey make Noise
6 Likes
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Brown14(m): 11:55am
See those boys just dey observe am from far
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Deprince2656(m): 12:21pm
That's what money can do...
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by mmosac: 12:53pm
miney good no be lie
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by yourexcellency: 12:53pm
Do you know someone called Danku Baba Imole?
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Oyind18: 12:53pm
E get anytime him look bad?
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by omhor(f): 12:53pm
Money is good
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by lalasticklala: 12:53pm
Ok
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by croc85: 12:53pm
fresh lik that... big man things
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by LastSurvivor11: 12:53pm
Even Taye Taiwo will look good with dat kind of e money's money talk more of fresh Nigga like e money
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by ESDKING: 12:53pm
Blessed Nigga.
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by ollah2: 12:54pm
Has E ever looked bad?
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by osheran: 12:54pm
looks good for a living
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Naij001: 12:54pm
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by ChuzzyBlog: 12:54pm
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by godwinony(m): 12:54pm
Why won't he look good with all that money
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by GreenMavro: 12:54pm
E-money no dy brag say he spend 11.5million in a club or 133million in a club in december.
The guy dy spend him money wisely...he get class, when tym to spend reach, he use a spray gun
3 Likes
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by 2b400: 12:54pm
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by ameezy(m): 12:54pm
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by abdulaz: 12:54pm
person no dey use mouth say e get money.
na your money go dey talk for you.
shout out to BO and OBO.
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by money121(m): 12:55pm
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by okonja(m): 12:55pm
Oyel money
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by folarinmiles(m): 12:55pm
Which time u see e-money carry Biafra flag? No time
It's only the voiceless and the poverty stricken folks that does that
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by kenneth348: 12:56pm
E money, give me your money make u see say I go be E money pass u. U go flex ehhh
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 12:56pm
.
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by phkka1(m): 12:56pm
If you make it at younger age and also knows how to manage it then, good enough.
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Maxdiamond: 12:56pm
Nice one
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by selfmadeboss: 12:56pm
yes he get cash , but he is not as rich as you think. he only sabi packaging
1 Like
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by eosigwe(m): 12:57pm
Oyind18:I wonder o
|Re: E-money Looks Good In New Photos by Millz404(m): 12:57pm
Dis oga don old.... Start dressing ur age....
Quote me and receive hot slap
