'An accident has just taken on third mainland Bridge just tool 10minutes back. Rescue team is just needed'





sixtuschimere:

More more more

May God continue to protect us 2 Likes

hope no casualty?

Buhari is back to the country 4 Likes

Eyaaah



Thank God



No life was lost. 1 Like

Accident on third mainland bridge

God help us ooo

The man on red though. His shoes be like crocodile 4 Likes

Ogogoro drunk drivers, when road is bad they end up inside forest, when the road is good they speed recklessly and tumble.

Danfo drivers and recklessness

nawao

These yellow buses must be phased out along with the drivers

Chaiiii



To reach house today go be tomorrow.....



See time now?



I hope there was no fatality though....



Maybe I will go and hang out at Lekki first sef.



God be with us all. 1 Like

All those useless busses without a speedometer.

When will Nigerian learn how to save life first after accident and not taking pictures.

God please heal them speedily

Thank God for their lives

baba GOD.... na ur hand we dey

So Sad. Thank God no life was lost.

Na Fight? Na Fight?

Nigeria road

All is well in God's name.



If they can identify the cause of the accident, others can be warned so as to create an awareness for issues like this

It is well





but where una dey run dey go

Those old 1984 danfo buses re already due to be off road!

duduwest:

hope no casualty?

You no go school?

You can clearly see that people were injured and you are saying ''hope no casualty''



Next time use words that you understand well.

What you need to say here is hope no ''Fatality''



sexysunnyb:

Buhari is back to the country Really correct, he was the driver of the bus. Zombies and their reason are better left for monkeys, goats and mouse to Annalise. Really correct, he was the driver of the bus. Zombies and their reason are better left for monkeys, goats and mouse to Annalise.