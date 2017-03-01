₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 3:42pm
As shared by Moremi....
'An accident has just taken on third mainland Bridge just tool 10minutes back. Rescue team is just needed'
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 3:58pm
May God continue to protect us
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by duduwest(m): 4:01pm
hope no casualty?
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by sexysunnyb: 4:05pm
Buhari is back to the country
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by OCTAVO: 4:06pm
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Okundaye4(m): 4:06pm
Eyaaah
Thank God
No life was lost.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by akigbemaru: 4:07pm
Accident on third mainland bridge
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by mmosac: 4:08pm
God help us ooo
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by DCNM(m): 4:08pm
The man on red though. His shoes be like crocodile
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by PresidentMUGABE: 4:08pm
Ogogoro drunk drivers, when road is bad they end up inside forest, when the road is good they speed recklessly and tumble.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by croc85: 4:09pm
Danfo drivers and recklessness
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Jemaimma(f): 4:09pm
nawao
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by spartan117(m): 4:10pm
These yellow buses must be phased out along with the drivers
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by hardbody: 4:10pm
Chaiiii
To reach house today go be tomorrow.....
See time now?
I hope there was no fatality though....
Maybe I will go and hang out at Lekki first sef.
God be with us all.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by dammytosh: 4:11pm
All those useless busses without a speedometer.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by bedspread: 4:11pm
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 4:11pm
When will Nigerian learn how to save life first after accident and not taking pictures.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by pmud11: 4:12pm
God please heal them speedily
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:12pm
Thank God for their lives
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by marshalcarter: 4:13pm
baba GOD.... na ur hand we dey
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:13pm
So Sad. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by DCNM(m): 4:14pm
bedspread:
Na Fight?
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Manueleee(m): 4:14pm
Nigeria road
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by sirusX(m): 4:15pm
All is well in God's name.
If they can identify the cause of the accident, others can be warned so as to create an awareness for issues like this
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by nabegibeg: 4:16pm
It is well
but where una dey run dey go
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 4:18pm
Those old 1984 danfo buses re already due to be off road!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by wacoj(m): 4:19pm
duduwest:
You no go school?
You can clearly see that people were injured and you are saying ''hope no casualty''
Next time use words that you understand well.
What you need to say here is hope no ''Fatality''
Thank me later!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Ironlion1(m): 4:19pm
sexysunnyb:Really correct, he was the driver of the bus. Zombies and their reason are better left for monkeys, goats and mouse to Annalise.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos. Elderly Woman, Others Affected (Photos) by Igbonoid: 4:20pm
Hmm it is well.
