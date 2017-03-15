This is one of the biggest scam of our time. Operating undercover on telegram under the group name "we are wealth united", miss Jojo Osagie aka mama wealth and Mr Marlon Deinmodei, scammed hundreds of Nigerians within a short period of time.In jst over one week, they had made over 5 million naira from their scam ponzi site by deceiving the unsuspecting public with the promise of 100% return on investment in just 72 hours, with a #5,000 naira " tithe" as I like to describe it, deposited into a central account before one could receive payment.At first, people got paid, but that as usual is the modus operandi of all ponzi schemes, just to attract more investors before they finally strike.It finally happened this evening around 4:30pm when after matching those in the group with her friends and village people to get paid, she deleted the group nd hasn't replied messages on her personal chat ever since.Their Facebook page has been raining with insults and curses from angry participants ever since. These people are so wicked and heartless and all the curses laid on them will surely follow them.Abeg lalasticlala, put this where everyone can see to save more people from being scammed by them. I dey vex.

Anoti1:

"You are a Witch a Bastard demon. God will punish ur father, ur mother, ur grandfather, ur grandmother, ur bastard children nd every body related to u. Ur daughter will grow up to be a prostitute nd ur son an armed robber. Ur husband will die in kuje prison (datz if u have one). Useless prostitute lyk u. Edo witch. Ur mates dey Italy dey huzzle for brothel bt u dey here dey scam people. Come to think of it sef, I knw say u be guy. A gay one for that matter."





This is what am talking about, millions like this are still running, they will programmed, theirselves, and relation to receive your payment immediately and never match them for you to receive pay back, sites like Alert88.com. , Cashhive.com, Stablenaira.com and many others, Nigerians should be aware that they are scammers, there system never match any other person other than themselves as they programmed it to be, if you try them you will see the truth, they are criminals, everywhere, some use Facebook, whasapp and every other means they will use to get Nigerians, pictures they use are death people with no address