|We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Anoti1(m): 7:29pm
This is one of the biggest scam of our time. Operating undercover on telegram under the group name "we are wealth united", miss Jojo Osagie aka mama wealth and Mr Marlon Deinmodei, scammed hundreds of Nigerians within a short period of time.
In jst over one week, they had made over 5 million naira from their scam ponzi site by deceiving the unsuspecting public with the promise of 100% return on investment in just 72 hours, with a #5,000 naira " tithe" as I like to describe it, deposited into a central account before one could receive payment.
At first, people got paid, but that as usual is the modus operandi of all ponzi schemes, just to attract more investors before they finally strike.
It finally happened this evening around 4:30pm when after matching those in the group with her friends and village people to get paid, she deleted the group nd hasn't replied messages on her personal chat ever since.
Their Facebook page has been raining with insults and curses from angry participants ever since. These people are so wicked and heartless and all the curses laid on them will surely follow them.
Abeg lalasticlala, put this where everyone can see to save more people from being scammed by them. I dey vex.
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Freewoman(f): 7:42pm
Anoti1:
This is what am talking about, millions like this are still running, they will programmed, theirselves, and relation to receive your payment immediately and never match them for you to receive pay back, sites like Alert88.com. , Cashhive.com, Stablenaira.com and many others, Nigerians should be aware that they are scammers, there system never match any other person other than themselves as they programmed it to be, if you try them you will see the truth, they are criminals, everywhere, some use Facebook, whasapp and every other means they will use to get Nigerians, pictures they use are death people with no address
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by yomi007k(m): 8:00pm
So we shud fry beans?
Rope is available sha.
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by babyfaceafrica: 8:28pm
So?
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by TINALETC3(f): 8:29pm
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Henrybright(m): 8:29pm
This is no news because a lot of them crash daily
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by emalek86(m): 8:29pm
so Seun should report to the police eh
common go and fry ur beans
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Chidex2442(m): 8:29pm
They got gullible ppl again
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by nanizle(m): 8:29pm
The hustle is real.... I'm almost sure all the participants were aware of the risks. The went in with the hope that they would cash out before it bursts.
Say no to ponzi schemes
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by emeralddayo(f): 8:29pm
people will never learn.......
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by sauceEEP(m): 8:29pm
Ok
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by NNVanguard(m): 8:29pm
Any nigerian who still engages in ponzi scheme is not different from a greedy criminal.
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Sunbassen: 8:29pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by handsam(m): 8:29pm
Smh, Una never get sense from MMM crashing.
Now that e don crash and e no concern us, Should we fry beans?
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by sholay2011(m): 8:29pm
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by henrydadon(m): 8:30pm
they never learn..always looking to make it the easy way.
watch how someone will come on this same thread and say he got paid by MMM and we are just haters
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by SirWere(m): 8:30pm
At this point, I no longer pity anyone who loses money.
They just won't fucking learn
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Singapore1(m): 8:30pm
mama wealth koh mama poverty ni
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by tigonana: 8:30pm
Some mumu still dey fall for dis,y some people greedy like dis!!!!
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by izzou(m): 8:30pm
I have thick ropes for sale
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by chrisxxx(m): 8:30pm
I could feel the panic, restlessness and anxiety among Uniport students this evening. So many calls I eavesdropped this evening were frenetic and frenzied. I could hear 'I have not been paid'
'Relax they will pay they just paid me' and all that.
Nigerians will not learn.
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by otitokoroleti: 8:30pm
am happy, don't ask me why.
cc viking007
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by dbynonetwork: 8:30pm
Chai
O-give.com thought me a lesson....
I no do ponzi again..
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by chyy5(m): 8:31pm
U mean for telegram? Ok
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by slurryeye: 8:31pm
All I have to say for people still participating in Ponzi scheme
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Timijo: 8:31pm
You don't need to defraud others to make money online.
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by last35: 8:32pm
Sorry for thier loss
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by blaqroy: 8:32pm
MMM never teach una lesson
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by jd1986(m): 8:32pm
|Re: We Are Wealth United Has Crashed by Pavore9: 8:32pm
Some Nigerians will never learn.
