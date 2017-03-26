Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke (5024 Views)

Terry G Cute Like Never Before In New Photos / (SNAPSHOTS) Mavin Star Korede Bello Gets Verified On Instagram Shares Account / Pop Star Terry G's Son Got More Swag Than Most Celebrities (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Funny joke hehen?





https://www.instagram.com/p/BRszlVuD2lL/?hl=en Nigerian Musician, Terry G shared his account deposit of 500 million naira and said he is still feeling broke.Funny joke hehen?

Acshually you broke ass nigger.

Cant help but laugh

That date though, or is he frm d future? 60 Likes 3 Shares

we almost forgot him n now he is seeking attention, ,bros is only your song that will make u relevant so try n drop one...I hope the gentle men of the highway will not visit u now that u re calling unto them with ya childish attitude 1 Like

wahles:

That date though, or is he frm d future? Your eyesss Your eyesss 4 Likes

Power of weed

wahles:

That date though, or is he frm d future?

Not only photoshop but Dis Na photomall Not only photoshop but Dis Na photomall 2 Likes

Photoshop 4 Likes

CaroLyner:

Your eyesss davido cousin davidocousin

. Na ambulance carry me reach house dah day o. I suffer nearly die dah month. chai!





So for this guy to smoke that weed and only behave like this he needs your applause. I can only congratulate him for just doing only this, cause the last time i smoke this pacticular weed. I can recall coming back from office, i just collect my salary i come branch go joint, i seperate only N100 out of N40K for two sessions, na so one osogbo nigga roll one joint for me. I just balance drag one jumbo i begin misguide, i dash everybody for the joint money. Na ambulance carry me reach house dah day o. I suffer nearly die dah month. chai!So for this guy to smoke that weed and only behave like this he needs your applause. 6 Likes

As usual, some can't find the joke in there.

This one pass photoshop.

















Na foto duplex

when did terry G turn to barry G d speedster

Is there something in my eyes or is it really 99bn I see up there? odikwa egwu o 2 Likes

Fifthcolumnist:

Is there something in my eyes or is it really 99bn I see up there? odikwa egwu o

Well, the date is still in the future... Well, the date is still in the future...

Fifthcolumnist:

Is there something in my eyes or is it really 99bn I see up there? odikwa egwu o

It's a prank.



See the date, it's future possible earning he's displaying. It's a prank.See the date, it's future possible earning he's displaying. 3 Likes

Hmmmm

seems the dude is trying his faith..... Pray harder.... Judefcc mentor Cmon 26/3/17.........seems the dude is trying his faith..... Pray harder.... Judefcc mentor

26th March 2017??!!





Marty Mc Fly

i need the variant of weed he smokes. 1 Like

NegeduGrace:

we almost forgot him n now he is seeking attention, ,bros is only your song that will make u relevant so try n drop one...I hope the gentle men of the highway will not visit u now that u re calling unto them with ya childish attitude

So you believed such a lie? The date says 23/03/17 and today is only 15/03/17.



Artist life is surrounded with hype an lies. How many of them have such? Actually, most of them live flamboyant life. So you believed such a lie? The date says 23/03/17 and today is only 15/03/17.Artist life is surrounded with hype an lies. How many of them have such? Actually, most of them live flamboyant life. 1 Like

wahles:

That date though, or is he frm d future? You may be right

May be he his Reverse-Flash You may be rightMay be he his Reverse-Flash 2 Likes



Fake life everywhere.







Everything FAKE!











26/3/17







TerryG is probably from the future. Fake life everywhere.Everything FAKE!26/3/17TerryG is probably from the future. 1 Like

Terry G nd weed. 2 Likes

Who u epp shut d Bleep up n stop bragging



The Dam is getting blinded by his village Elders, small small

It's fake.

The balance is 99billion.

Lol. He should do a better job the next time he wants to deceive people.

wahles:

That date though, or is he frm d future?

I can't fit shout I can't fit shout

ok