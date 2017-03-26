₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 2:12pm On Mar 16
Nigerian Musician, Terry G shared his account deposit of 500 million naira and said he is still feeling broke.
Funny joke hehen?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRszlVuD2lL/?hl=en
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Nne5(f): 2:15pm On Mar 16
Acshually you broke ass nigger.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by CaroLyner(f): 2:15pm On Mar 16
Cant help but laugh
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by wahles(m): 2:18pm On Mar 16
That date though, or is he frm d future?
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by NegeduGrace(f): 2:19pm On Mar 16
we almost forgot him n now he is seeking attention, ,bros is only your song that will make u relevant so try n drop one...I hope the gentle men of the highway will not visit u now that u re calling unto them with ya childish attitude
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by CaroLyner(f): 2:24pm On Mar 16
wahles:Your eyesss
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by youngest85(m): 2:25pm On Mar 16
Power of weed
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by samyyoung(m): 2:38pm On Mar 16
wahles:
Not only photoshop but Dis Na photomall
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by ikp120(m): 2:44pm On Mar 16
Photoshop
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by wahles(m): 2:54pm On Mar 16
CaroLyner:davido cousin
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by waxxydude: 3:10pm On Mar 16
I can only congratulate him for just doing only this, cause the last time i smoke this pacticular weed. I can recall coming back from office, i just collect my salary i come branch go joint, i seperate only N100 out of N40K for two sessions, na so one osogbo nigga roll one joint for me. I just balance drag one jumbo i begin misguide, i dash everybody for the joint money . Na ambulance carry me reach house dah day o. I suffer nearly die dah month. chai!
So for this guy to smoke that weed and only behave like this he needs your applause.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by caesaraba(m): 3:25pm On Mar 16
As usual, some can't find the joke in there.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:42pm On Mar 16
This one pass photoshop.
Na foto duplex
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Olamyyde(m): 4:15pm On Mar 16
when did terry G turn to barry G d speedster
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Fifthcolumnist(m): 5:30pm On Mar 16
Is there something in my eyes or is it really 99bn I see up there? odikwa egwu o
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by BuddhaPalm(m): 5:41pm On Mar 16
Fifthcolumnist:
Well, the date is still in the future...
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by armadeo(m): 5:48pm On Mar 16
Fifthcolumnist:
It's a prank.
See the date, it's future possible earning he's displaying.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by tossedbae(f): 5:52pm On Mar 16
Hmmmm
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by oseka101(m): 6:01pm On Mar 16
Cmon 26/3/17......... seems the dude is trying his faith..... Pray harder.... Judefcc mentor
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Tazdroid(m): 6:08pm On Mar 16
26th March 2017??!!
Marty Mc Fly
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by crotonite(m): 7:32pm On Mar 16
i need the variant of weed he smokes.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by laribari(m): 7:42pm On Mar 16
NegeduGrace:
So you believed such a lie? The date says 23/03/17 and today is only 15/03/17.
Artist life is surrounded with hype an lies. How many of them have such? Actually, most of them live flamboyant life.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by obafemee80(m): 7:46pm On Mar 16
wahles:You may be right
May be he his Reverse-Flash
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by franklingud(m): 8:37pm On Mar 16
Fake life everywhere.
Everything FAKE!
26/3/17
TerryG is probably from the future.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by zuby4real10(m): 10:11pm On Mar 16
Terry G nd weed.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Vicole324: 11:20pm On Mar 16
Who u epp shut d Bleep up n stop bragging
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by MarkGeraldo(m): 12:16am
The Dam is getting blinded by his village Elders, small small
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by Einl(m): 6:10am
It's fake.
The balance is 99billion.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by alexov(m): 11:21am
Lol. He should do a better job the next time he wants to deceive people.
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by shymarvy(m): 11:39am
wahles:
I can't fit shout
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by chukslawrence(m): 11:49am
ok
|Re: Terry G Shares Account Balance, Says He Is Feeling Broke by bestman09(m): 11:49am
n
