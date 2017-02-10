Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash (9675 Views)

It's no news that Mmm and its top guiders swindled Nigerians of billions of naira. Some of them relocating out of the Country after this.



What is more shocking is that they still decided to prey on some more people after the first round that resulted in an unfortunate situation for a lot of hapless people.



Last time people complained about it, the "supporters" claimed we should mind our business. However, when the chips were down n hapless people lost billions of their savings ("spare cash" according to it Mmm supporters), they kept mute n had nothing to offer to help the unfortunate ones.



I've decided to do my little bit by assisting to crash this evil system that preys on the vulnerable by creating accounts, making pledges n frustrating the system to an early bankruptcy. It's going to go bankrupt sometime in the future anyway, but this time it will not snowball into the size it was last time.



I'm with you in this 5 Likes

create phony accounts, have fun while u crash the system 3 Likes

If you stop doing it, you're a bastard. Jobless soul.

the newly recruited guiders are here, Grab a seat. With the help of other concerned people I hope crash the system in a month.



Go to CBN and collect your reward when u achieve your aim. Ode!



Its people's choice and you should respect it! They have been warned; they saw people faint or commit suicide, yet they are still putting money in it. Its their choice and its none of your business!





Not minding our business as a people has landed us in too many problems and pains.

Did you loan someone your brain? Did you loan someone your brain? 20 Likes 1 Share

People keeping quiet in the face of evil is what spoilt this country, I understand you are probably a guider or a lazy fellow depending on other peoples money to survive. It's my business that people committed suicide because of Mmm, it's my business that student's used their school fees to invest in Mmm....if my business bothers you, feel free to ignore this thread People keeping quiet in the face of evil is what spoilt this country, I understand you are probably a guider or a lazy fellow depending on other peoples money to survive. It's my business that people committed suicide because of Mmm, it's my business that student's used their school fees to invest in Mmm....if my business bothers you, feel free to ignore this thread 38 Likes 2 Shares

Keep it up

Am wid you on dz!

how do I help na? should I 1 Like

I dont know why these bad belle E idiots keep using pills for other people's headache. I guess you cant afford to see people you once looked down upon living a better lifestyle. 9 Likes

Op how old are you?

So, it's true that people engage in this act? It's quite unbelievable!





You'll soon be blocked after refusing to provide help(even with little).



However, there are only 2 options:

1. It's either you keep creating a new account with a new e-mail every time you're blocked. OR

2. You give up.



Meanwhile, if you decide to be engaging in formal(No.1)..... It is either you're Less Engaged, underemployed, Unemployed or ALL.

Thus, that's hypocrisy of the highest order.



BUHARI IS CREATING LOTS OF FRUSTRATED CITIZENS 1 Like





Nairaland mods beefing that they have to lose traffic to folks glued to their personal offices







Any anti-MMM news on NL makes it to FP



FASTER



@op dude haba nah this Mb u are wasting can be used for other productive things like getting a job because its so obvious your jobless ........ 9 Likes

I started long ago lol

People will never learn

Did you loan someone your brain?

You are very wicked



You are very wicked 7 Likes

don't you have better things to do?

People already know it crashed and the consequences that followed.

They are adults, and should be liable for their decisions. 1 Like

