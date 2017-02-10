₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,982 members, 3,422,491 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash (9675 Views)
Nigerian Twitter User React To "Crash" Of MMM Nigeria / MMM Most Likely To Crash This Xmas...... / Nigerians Ignore SEC's Warning On MMM, Say "MMM Is Not A Scam" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Atk1nson(m): 6:07pm
It's no news that Mmm and its top guiders swindled Nigerians of billions of naira. Some of them relocating out of the Country after this.
What is more shocking is that they still decided to prey on some more people after the first round that resulted in an unfortunate situation for a lot of hapless people.
Last time people complained about it, the "supporters" claimed we should mind our business. However, when the chips were down n hapless people lost billions of their savings ("spare cash" according to it Mmm supporters), they kept mute n had nothing to offer to help the unfortunate ones.
I've decided to do my little bit by assisting to crash this evil system that preys on the vulnerable by creating accounts, making pledges n frustrating the system to an early bankruptcy. It's going to go bankrupt sometime in the future anyway, but this time it will not snowball into the size it was last time.
Help crash this evil system.
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by subtlemee(f): 6:14pm
I'm with you in this
5 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Atk1nson(m): 6:17pm
create phony accounts, have fun while u crash the system
3 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Atk1nson(m): 6:25pm
lowkey28:
the newly recruited guiders are here, Grab a seat. With the help of other concerned people I hope crash the system in a month.
BTW I will be placing a complaint with NIRA tomorrow.
16 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Martins301(m): 6:39pm
decatalyst:
Did you loan someone your brain?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Atk1nson(m): 6:44pm
decatalyst:
People keeping quiet in the face of evil is what spoilt this country, I understand you are probably a guider or a lazy fellow depending on other peoples money to survive. It's my business that people committed suicide because of Mmm, it's my business that student's used their school fees to invest in Mmm....if my business bothers you, feel free to ignore this thread
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Atk1nson(m): 6:46pm
seun, lalasticlala pls help move to fp
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Mynd44: 6:49pm
Keep it up
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by TINALETC3(f): 6:49pm
15 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by miqos02(m): 6:50pm
good
1 Like
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Ighoga898(m): 6:51pm
ohhhhh God! I who let this one loose again.
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by uckennety(m): 6:53pm
Am wid you on dz!
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by blackjah(m): 6:53pm
how do I help na? should I
1 Like
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by yommen: 6:53pm
I dont know why these bad belle E idiots keep using pills for other people's headache. I guess you cant afford to see people you once looked down upon living a better lifestyle.
9 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by bjhaid: 6:54pm
Op how old are you?
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Theultimate(m): 6:54pm
So, it's true that people engage in this act? It's quite unbelievable!
You'll soon be blocked after refusing to provide help(even with little).
However, there are only 2 options:
1. It's either you keep creating a new account with a new e-mail every time you're blocked. OR
2. You give up.
Meanwhile, if you decide to be engaging in formal(No.1)..... It is either you're Less Engaged, underemployed, Unemployed or ALL.
Thus, that's hypocrisy of the highest order.
#TruthIsBitter.
19 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by bedspread: 6:55pm
BUHARI IS CREATING LOTS OF FRUSTRATED CITIZENS
1 Like
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:55pm
Nairaland mods beefing that they have to lose traffic to folks glued to their personal offices
Any anti-MMM news on NL makes it to FP
FASTER
than a 14year old Gala seller on Ore-Lagos expressway
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by oseka101(m): 6:55pm
@op dude haba nah this Mb u are wasting can be used for other productive things like getting a job because its so obvious your jobless ........
9 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by akereconfi: 6:56pm
I started long ago lol
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by ALAYORMII: 6:56pm
People will never learn
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by izzou(m): 6:56pm
Martins301:
You are very wicked
7 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Elxandre(m): 6:56pm
don't you have better things to do?
People already know it crashed and the consequences that followed.
They are adults, and should be liable for their decisions.
1 Like
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by Dmec(m): 6:57pm
Atk1nson:You should mind your business. If you like the business, why don't you start your own and stop condemning others. Nigeria as a country is a scam.
3 Likes
|Re: Apparently MMM is back, Apparently MMM is about to Crash by pek(m): 6:57pm
If and if your evil plan works, what would you have gained? A lot of people have their money trapped there. People are still engaged in it, finding succour in it. It simply means that you are evil and heartless, more evil than the MMM you claimed are evil.
8 Likes
. / Invest With Less Than 5k And Make It Big / How To Earn $559,824 With Four Corners Alliance Group Program
Viewing this topic: beejay247, tundeuzman, etoroh, kevoh(m), Water9430(m), AdeOracle(m), trustyshoess(f), marklele(m), kayzat, Andrewkinggg, Mario1983(m), Richard2007(m), bishopsele84, NAMESABI(m), millhouse, Dolarman(m), Blaqsmith(m), Siga, Dexter247(m), koredeeniola(f), pejuakinab, kennyosein(m), Bura4all, IstandWitBuhari, trigar12(m), talentarena(m), last35, alaafin(m), livinbygrace, biolite(m), egopersonified(f), titopius(m), pembisco(m), elitejayjeff(m), kittykollinxx(m), godsluvee(f), omisakint, MzJin, DollarAngel(m), Tipsdon, ovieigho(m), cnc(m), Shoboy6h, Realsufi, tuak(f), AloyalNigerian(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), ExcelNG, iceberryose(m), samoski3(f), rottennaija(m), hermosa7, kkboy, bensine, Viking007(m), Olaseunojania, AnambraDota, bioduneberry(m), henrinco(m), torbie(m), slumcat, Oritna94(m), mendoakala(m), adegoks1234(m), adax007, delphia, Emmismith(m), obafemee80(m), navymii(m), pacific05(m), LordKushmann(m), hatchy, Chinatown1759, Ayo8(m), Emycord, techycontents, Olutozn54(m), naira0(m), nzeBiddle(m), muyicomms(m), nainaa, pholuwaseun(f), Antara0503(m), kiltoko1(m), Soso990240(m), lustra89(m), Aka2003, mhillie(f), 2sd(m), agboghai, Bablarry(m), Delegate(m), koolcat, Snowpikin, Obynomusik, phreakabit(m), fratermathy(m), CLASSMAN, kayzbrian(m), TheRector(m), sayusuf(m), ransomed, hylyne(m), stevenie(m), Ajiswaggs(m), jarkbauer, psallmuel(m), folks4luv(f), samesco, Oluwabenny, Atk1nson(m), ademasta(m), PMPhoenix(m), ken55, yemluc, teebillz, lanre712, dawnomike(m), Amebo123, krypton, courssy, germanwolf(m), kuboy, Abumtestimony1, chauchy, master2000, ottersberger(m), wale32, datopaper(m), julian888(m), mfm04622, jay33(m), Pyramid1212, KlasysTech(m), mamatayour(f), truekingmike(m), xavieree(f), Max24, Adoghame22, blazerinno, femson123, gloryon, iksmoore(m), aAK1(m), johndwayy(m), Martinezbaba, PLATO1U(m), etunu(f), Nkemdili007(m), successcode, melinga(m), whitedove(m), KTeddy10(m), stguymandspecie, milowys77(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), jo997, israelmao(m), Ahmeduana(m), imitateMe(m), lilvinco, kristian98(m), tripleY, ivandragon, Allann(m), kenny1313(m), VerAzriel, Nkpolete, dijitossy(f), koyeni(m), ithink7, Niceguy123, agbangam, cindi4real, Akan7, ezugegere(m), dizzle101(m), kokoboy4life(m), Tumm(m), DBlackCeazer(m), Hisgrace1980, framie05, obataokenwa(m), Easy5265, lofty900(m), obinna222, Xzbit91, jessica042, Lacomus(m), charlesdavis(m), Lamexx(m), emmatony, Yorisb, anastaciam, GreatMahmud, royalexcel2, 9Ace, adeoyeyemi(m), salamiwasiu, MrMcJay(m), donparosky, wise7(m), kennymotors, Flexherbal(m), Timmycarter(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6