Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:08pm
Star boy wikis took to instagram to show off his new tinted hair style

Looks good on him or not?


Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:12pm
Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by robay(m): 8:12pm
Cool

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:13pm
PetrePan:
Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music

Nice observation

Blog owners should hire me

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Escalze(m): 8:17pm
E be like say Na this burnt indomie hairstyle dey reign now undecided

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:20pm
IamAirforce1:


Nice observation

Blog owners should hire me


yap,dats true..you need to application letter asap!..atleast blogging will be gud for u..
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by dadavivo: 8:23pm
After seeing that hair, indomie noodles just dey hungry me

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Davash222(m): 8:26pm
PetrePan:
yap,dats true..you need to application letter asap!..atleast blogging will be gud for u..
Lol.


Dear Airforce1,

pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.



Signed
Concerned Nairalanders.

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:30pm
Cute
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:34pm
baba nla
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:40pm
Davash222:

Lol.


Dear Airforce1,

pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.



Signed
Concerned Nairalanders.


lol..what?..udonmeanit..dont u see d way his posts make fp..music no dey pay am again jare
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by modelsms: 8:51pm
Burnt indomie style

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:56pm
Some comments here tho
If only they know cheesy
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 9:51pm
grin
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Akshow: 9:57pm
Cute. Daddy yo

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 9:57pm
Hair style not bad
Suits him sha

The haters will soon arrive .. see them below grin

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by fabulousfortune(m): 9:57pm
When did an afonja hairstyle bcom news. Mtcheww

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Lacomus(m): 9:57pm
E copy olamide

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
With the current economic crisis rocking the nation, na Wizkid hairstyle dey make frontpage for Nairaland



Odi ok
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 9:58pm
Olamide is influencing Wizkid

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by idbami2(m): 9:58pm
Na Olamide start am.. Me sef go do my own..

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by MidasTouche01(m): 9:58pm
I've been wondering when he'd join the fleet of blondies....
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by u11ae1013: 9:58pm
b
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 9:58pm
Olamide Baddo! Making history! Upon calling him 'Local champion' our International champions imitate him!....I love Badoo!

Cute Wizkid

And some Nairaland should just get a Job or Release a hit already!....... undecided

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:58pm
Olamide don barb him own him don mature
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by eduevolutionnow: 9:59pm
PetrePan:
Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Agadsman(m): 9:59pm
the only difference between his hair and the synthetic grass on the floor is the colour...
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Mhizkel(f): 10:00pm
Looks cool.
Better than the former.
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by eprince21(m): 10:00pm
the boy is good
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by scholes23(m): 10:00pm
Hold on I dey come

Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:01pm
'All i need is one love, all i need is your love, sweet love"..nice hair style wizbaba
Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by SoldierofPeace: 10:01pm
How does it help d economy?

