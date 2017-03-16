Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) (14013 Views)

Looks good on him or not?





Link

Star boy wikis took to instagram to show off his new tinted hair style

Looks good on him or not?

Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music 19 Likes

Cool 1 Like 1 Share

PetrePan:

Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music

Nice observation



Blog owners should hire me 2 Likes 1 Share

E be like say Na this burnt indomie hairstyle dey reign now 18 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:





Nice observation



Blog owners should hire me





yap,dats true..you need to application letter asap!..atleast blogging will be gud for u..

After seeing that hair, indomie noodles just dey hungry me 6 Likes

PetrePan:

yap,dats true..you need to application letter asap!..atleast blogging will be gud for u.. Lol.





Dear Airforce1,



pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.







Signed

Lol.

Dear Airforce1,

pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.

Signed

Concerned Nairalanders.

Cute

baba nla

Davash222:



Lol.





Dear Airforce1,



pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.







Signed

Concerned Nairalanders.





lol..what?..udonmeanit..dont u see d way his posts make fp..music no dey pay am again jare

Burnt indomie style 1 Like



If only they know Some comments here thoIf only they know

Cute. Daddy yo 1 Like



Suits him sha



Hair style not bad

Suits him sha

The haters will soon arrive .. see them below

When did an afonja hairstyle bcom news. Mtcheww 5 Likes

E copy olamide 5 Likes

With the current economic crisis rocking the nation, na Wizkid hairstyle dey make frontpage for Nairaland







Odi ok

Olamide is influencing Wizkid 4 Likes

Na Olamide start am.. Me sef go do my own.. 3 Likes

I've been wondering when he'd join the fleet of blondies....

b





Cute Wizkid



Cute Wizkid

And some Nairaland should just get a Job or Release a hit already!....... 

Olamide Baddo! Making history! Upon calling him 'Local champion' our International champions imitate him!....I love Badoo!

Olamide don barb him own him don mature

PetrePan:

Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music 1 Like

the only difference between his hair and the synthetic grass on the floor is the colour...

Looks cool.

Better than the former.

the boy is good

Hold on I dey come 1 Like 1 Share

'All i need is one love, all i need is your love, sweet love"..nice hair style wizbaba