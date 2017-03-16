₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:08pm
Star boy wikis took to instagram to show off his new tinted hair style
Looks good on him or not?
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:12pm
Yea,he looks gud..buh i tink you need to open a blog with all this ur celeb lifestyle news..maybe blogging ll pay you money dan music
19 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by robay(m): 8:12pm
Cool
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:13pm
PetrePan:
Nice observation
Blog owners should hire me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Escalze(m): 8:17pm
E be like say Na this burnt indomie hairstyle dey reign now
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:20pm
IamAirforce1:yap,dats true..you need to application letter asap!..atleast blogging will be gud for u..
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by dadavivo: 8:23pm
After seeing that hair, indomie noodles just dey hungry me
6 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Davash222(m): 8:26pm
PetrePan:Lol.
Dear Airforce1,
pls don't take this advice serious, mbok. Nairalanders so much believe in you and we believe you will make us proud in music industry.
Signed
Concerned Nairalanders.
14 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:30pm
Cute
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:34pm
baba nla
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 8:40pm
Davash222:lol..what?..udonmeanit..dont u see d way his posts make fp..music no dey pay am again jare
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by modelsms: 8:51pm
Burnt indomie style
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:56pm
Some comments here tho
If only they know
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 9:51pm
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Akshow: 9:57pm
Cute. Daddy yo
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 9:57pm
Hair style not bad
Suits him sha
The haters will soon arrive .. see them below
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by fabulousfortune(m): 9:57pm
When did an afonja hairstyle bcom news. Mtcheww
5 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Lacomus(m): 9:57pm
E copy olamide
5 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
With the current economic crisis rocking the nation, na Wizkid hairstyle dey make frontpage for Nairaland
Odi ok
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 9:58pm
Olamide is influencing Wizkid
4 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by idbami2(m): 9:58pm
Na Olamide start am.. Me sef go do my own..
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by MidasTouche01(m): 9:58pm
I've been wondering when he'd join the fleet of blondies....
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by u11ae1013: 9:58pm
b
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 9:58pm
Olamide Baddo! Making history! Upon calling him 'Local champion' our International champions imitate him!....I love Badoo!
Cute Wizkid
And some Nairaland should just get a Job or Release a hit already!.......
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:58pm
Olamide don barb him own him don mature
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by eduevolutionnow: 9:59pm
PetrePan:
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Agadsman(m): 9:59pm
the only difference between his hair and the synthetic grass on the floor is the colour...
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by Mhizkel(f): 10:00pm
Looks cool.
Better than the former.
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by eprince21(m): 10:00pm
the boy is good
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by scholes23(m): 10:00pm
Hold on I dey come
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:01pm
'All i need is one love, all i need is your love, sweet love"..nice hair style wizbaba
|Re: Checkout Wizkid's New Blonde Hairstyle (Photo) by SoldierofPeace: 10:01pm
How does it help d economy?
2 Likes
