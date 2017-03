Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Loses Ability To Walk As He Was Caught, Stripped Off His Charms In Lagos (5867 Views)

See gobe na!





Source: According to an online user who shared the story,the car thief pictured below was caught trying to steal a car along Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.He was stripped off the charms he was wearing after which he lost the ability to move.See gobe na!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/car-thief-loses-ability-to-walk-after.html?m=1

If them carry am go Mushin,those Mushin boys go beat him leg straight.



I saw the video earlier today

..Please what exactly made him lose control of his limbs because I Strongly belive he was pretending to escape beating 5 Likes

the jazz failed him completely.. he need to get a refund.. abi na d beatings weak the legs?? 1 Like

He is avoiding beating joor 3 Likes

As the proverb implies! 2 Likes

This one na juju thief





I Don say it before. be like say some juju spirit are dead this year and most of their loyal followers are caught now

1 Like

A won ti vampire.... 1 Like

Somebody please borrow me that this one weak me picture

Na who dem catch naim be thief.



You can ask Jonathan if you doubt me.



Stealing is not corruption.



Is corruption stealing?

In Lagos?



Still surprised he hasn't been burnt yet.

Everyday for the thief one day for the owner... 1 Like

And the big thieves roam freely...

His spinal cord has probably been damaged by the beating. This has got nothing to do with charms.

Juju, please somebody should land him a dirty slap, it will reset the jazz

Joephat:

Since charms are involved, he must hail from ogun or Osun

nairalandfreak:

Somebody please borrow me that this one weak me picture

this is very serious oooo, I never see dis kind thing before ooo

He needs anointed beating for divine healing

stephleena:

the jazz failed him completely.. he need to get a refund.. abi na d beatings weak the legs?? Lol. Maybe once he saw fuel n tyre en leg weak am Lol. Maybe once he saw fuel n tyre en leg weak am

He prolly fell and broke his spine or hip. They should go back and review the incident log book