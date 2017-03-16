₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by jaymejate(m): 2:34am
Moderator please kindly move this to the appropriate thread if not here.
I have noticed some habits of the so call "big boys". Most of what they do at times is annoying. I will share just few of them that you can testify to.
1... THEY DRIVE RECKLESSLY
If you ever see a big boy driving in the area you are, kindly run or move aside. They drive like they are shooting fast and furious 8 video.
This may be because they are drunk.
If you see a car speeding without slowing down at the Zebra crossing, check very well, it's them.
Some didn't go to driving school and some do it to show off.
Please i beg you, you only live once. Drive responsibly.
2... THEY MOSTLY TALK ABOUT GIRLS AND SEX
Anytime i am around them, i don't feel comfortable because of the discussions they make. It's always irrelevant and most of the time about girls and sex. Their plans on how to get the next prey and how to enter them.
Advice
Don't forget "shallow minded people talk about girls and sex while real men talk about their future"
3... THEY DON'T ENCOURAGE THOSE THAT ARE WILLING TO READ AND STUDY.
Please if you want to serious with your studies especially if your aiming first class or 2.1, don't take an advise from them because the only thing they will tell you is no hope for graduate. They always say "even first class de carry certificate up and down". Whereas, it's a blatant lie.
Advice
No matter how big you are, you still need education and don't discourage those with aims in their academics.
4... THEY PREFER BUYING YOU ALCOHOLIC DRINK RATHER THAN GIVING YOU MONEY
This one is very common. If you ask any amount of money from them, they'd prefer to use the money to buy alcohol for you. I have experienced this many time
5... THEY ALL WANT TO SING
Once they have little cash on them, the next thing is to enter studio. They'll end up dropping trash music.
6... THEY LOOK AT YOU HOPELESSLY
I hate this most. Once they sight you trekking from their cars, they give you one kind of look that you yourself will want to do money ritual in order to revenge. I will analyse what they do when they see you trekking.
1.. They turn up the music in the car
2.. They adjust their sitting position
3.. They move close to the steering like they wanna hug it and,
4.. They accelerate.
Please, we know you have a good ride and cool cash but you need to have good morals too and use your common sense. All is for your safety and future
TGIF
4
4
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by stigmond(m): 3:03am
Not only in Nigeria bro, its happens everywhere.... Money shows real altitude..
What's so special about FTC of a tin?
8 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by omaolowo(m): 3:48am
All these to show off the "success" they have made
1 Like
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by zuby4real10(m): 4:18am
And you call these idiots "big boys"
10 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by okosodo: 4:47am
These are signs of mental imbalance not big boys
1 Like
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Xbursta(m): 7:53am
нммм
нммм
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by jahmarsh: 3:13pm
This absolutely true, especially that number 6
FP material na Lalasticlala
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Negotiate: 4:01pm
Lol...
Chronicles of a broke Nairalander
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by TINALETC3(f): 4:01pm
Dats d power of money working, Op ah swear, if u hammer, even ur grammar go change, ah dnt blame dem
9 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Oremilekuni: 4:01pm
sighs
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by tobtap: 4:01pm
... GO MAKE UR OWN MONEY
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by PaperLace(f): 4:02pm
No 4!
Touche!
If you say women are wicked, you have never met a man in action.
Some guys will make money, to give his homeboy 5k na die! But he'll buy you Red Label, keep filling your cup till you get drunk while he sips on Eva water. He is ready to arrange olosho for you, pay for the hotel room but the cash you'll never see but you go dey hear am, na audio.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by DollarAngel(m): 4:02pm
Yes you are right, you must be from the south West that's AFONJAS for you ooooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Tbillz(m): 4:02pm
They make the poor guy's chick turn to a rotating fan on sight!
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by shams040(m): 4:02pm
.
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by unclezuma: 4:02pm
Okay
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Yarduni: 4:03pm
All these trash disturbing my bandwidth
1 Like
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by oviejnr(m): 4:03pm
Op, you say whahhh??
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by teamsynergy: 4:03pm
really G boys aint got time to talk bout gals.... u missed dat
1 Like
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by naijainfogalery: 4:03pm
Lol
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by smithsydny(m): 4:04pm
Yes oo
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by unclezuma: 4:05pm
WTH Op for another person money...and car?
3 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Naughtytboy: 4:05pm
No 5 op Iam airforce1 right now
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by ANIEXTY(m): 4:05pm
Today i donated my phone, my watch and some money to a poor guy, you don't know the happiness i felt when he finally put his knife back in his pocket !!
.
.
lol..... abeg na joke ooh !!
.
.
lol..... abeg na joke ooh !!
5 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Kingdollar28: 4:05pm
lol.. bro if u get money... u go do more than that!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Sijo01(f): 4:06pm
Had that no. 4 in mind before opening the thread. I'm glad I wasn't disappointed.
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by space007(m): 4:07pm
these replies though ... its best you make this maney
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by oyinbayode(m): 4:08pm
DollarAngel:
Receive Sense
Say no to ethnic division
1 Like
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by balancediet(m): 4:09pm
Recieve ye Op The Award for The most dumbest post since The arrival øf Buhari hithertho.
2 Likes
|Re: Six Most Annoying Things the so-called "Big Boys" Do. by Vorpal: 4:10pm
stigmond:
True talk
