I have noticed some habits of the so call "big boys". Most of what they do at times is annoying. I will share just few of them that you can testify to.





1... THEY DRIVE RECKLESSLY



If you ever see a big boy driving in the area you are, kindly run or move aside. They drive like they are shooting fast and furious 8 video.

This may be because they are drunk.

If you see a car speeding without slowing down at the Zebra crossing, check very well, it's them.

Some didn't go to driving school and some do it to show off.



Please i beg you, you only live once. Drive responsibly.



2... THEY MOSTLY TALK ABOUT GIRLS AND SEX



Anytime i am around them, i don't feel comfortable because of the discussions they make. It's always irrelevant and most of the time about girls and sex. Their plans on how to get the next prey and how to enter them.



Advice

Don't forget "shallow minded people talk about girls and sex while real men talk about their future"



3... THEY DON'T ENCOURAGE THOSE THAT ARE WILLING TO READ AND STUDY.



Please if you want to serious with your studies especially if your aiming first class or 2.1, don't take an advise from them because the only thing they will tell you is no hope for graduate. They always say "even first class de carry certificate up and down". Whereas, it's a blatant lie.



Advice

No matter how big you are, you still need education and don't discourage those with aims in their academics.



4... THEY PREFER BUYING YOU ALCOHOLIC DRINK RATHER THAN GIVING YOU MONEY





This one is very common. If you ask any amount of money from them, they'd prefer to use the money to buy alcohol for you. I have experienced this many time



5... THEY ALL WANT TO SING



Once they have little cash on them, the next thing is to enter studio. They'll end up dropping trash music.



6... THEY LOOK AT YOU HOPELESSLY



I hate this most. Once they sight you trekking from their cars, they give you one kind of look that you yourself will want to do money ritual in order to revenge. I will analyse what they do when they see you trekking.

1.. They turn up the music in the car

2.. They adjust their sitting position

3.. They move close to the steering like they wanna hug it and,

4.. They accelerate.





Please, we know you have a good ride and cool cash but you need to have good morals too and use your common sense. All is for your safety and future







