Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by examhall(f): 10:09am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRtNlcxlOhq/



Congrats to him as he joins other artistes that also renewed their contracts!
He wrote:

Feeling really #blessed today as I’ve just renewed my contract for yet ANOTHER year with my @samsungmobileng family. Working with and repping the brand has been an amazing honour.. big shoutout to the MD Emmanouil Revmatas, the brand manager @jmk065 , and the entire team in the building. I’m proud of the work we have done thus far, and I’m excited about the challenges ahead that we will conquer together.
#blessingme #blessingsonblessings #6years and counting #wemove
#brandambassador #brand #samsung
#TheBestDealsAreMutuallyBeneficial
#morethanAnEndorsement #itsAwayofLife #thankful #Godisgood

Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-banky-w-renews-contract-samsung/
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by examhall(f): 10:09am
More Photos Of Banky W's Contract Renewal---> http://360jamng.net/photo-banky-w-renews-contract-samsung/
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by bestman09(m): 11:28am
Congratulations to him. @Op, why drag the FTC position with me? grin grin
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 11:28am
more money...baba i need blessings like this....

but op how can you create thread and still be first to comment..that is corruption.
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by princeemmma(m): 11:29am
the big guy
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by marltech: 11:30am
shocked
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by yungbillionaire(m): 11:30am
I just watched wedding party yesterday n I just loved dis dude d more...itz really good to know how to package ur talent dat people can be proud to associate n partner with ur brand...I respect ur hard work n I pray the God of all blesses me more done He has done for you.

3 Likes

Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 11:30am
Congratulations to him!
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Dyt(f): 11:30am
And that guy behind him used to ask me out ooo
cry cry cry
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Hysmady(m): 11:31am
Likewise Remininsce Alaga Ibile...Congrats to them...Our own too go gel
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by idbami2(m): 11:31am
Mr Capable.. With daht him Sahara desert head.. grin

1 Like

Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by POTUS07(m): 11:32am
Isorai**wehdonesir**
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Tedassie(m): 11:32am
Gosh! I'm late! Make i rush enter examhall tongue
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by richeeyo(m): 11:32am
When you deal with Samsung you are playing with fire
Just like the galaxy 7,that's why his house nearly caught fire.
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 11:33am
These people just dey renew renew renew. Meanwhile me I Neva get any Endorsement even from toothpick production company. Oboy na wa o
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 11:33am
Dyt:
And that guy behind him used to ask me out ooo
cry cry cry
why didnt you agree to go out with him
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by POTUS07(m): 11:33am
Dyt:
And that guy behind him used to ask me out ooo
cry cry cry
,,,u see if u don answer d nigga maybe na u go dey sign dah levels
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 11:34am
Banky--as your name implies you will be smilling to the bank grin

Speaking of which, this guy don really chop endorsement from big companies yet he never flash car for ig one day

#humility and investments
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by inventor432(m): 11:35am
continue making your figures, zero recession
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 11:36am
Abeg me self wan renew my own. How can i do that?
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 11:36am
What is he singing?
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 11:37am
Lil kesh right now

Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 11:38am
ToriBlue:
What is he singing?
songs of solomon
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by maysimsimple(m): 11:40am
Bad niggur.. Lolzz.. Una no go kill person with joke..



e author=idbami2 post=54674081]Mr Capable.. With daht him Sahara desert head.. grin[/quote]
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by verygudbadguy(m): 11:42am
richeeyo:
When you deal with Samsung you are playing with fire
Just like the galaxy 7,that's why his house nearly caught fire.
.

Are you kidding me...

You better add grin to your post before Samsung fans/users bombard you with mentions...

Congrats Banky.... I recognize your bundle of talent as a complete package... Musician, Actor, Brand ambassador, C.E.O, Talent scouter..

More money to your pocket.
Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 11:51am
Naughtytboy:
Lil kesh right now

Why?

