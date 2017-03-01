Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) (2562 Views)

Congrats to him as he joins other artistes that also renewed their contracts!

Feeling really #blessed today as I’ve just renewed my contract for yet ANOTHER year with my @samsungmobileng family. Working with and repping the brand has been an amazing honour.. big shoutout to the MD Emmanouil Revmatas, the brand manager @jmk065 , and the entire team in the building. I’m proud of the work we have done thus far, and I’m excited about the challenges ahead that we will conquer together.

Source: http://360jamng.net/photo-banky-w-renews-contract-samsung/

Congratulations to him. @Op, why drag the FTC position with me?

more money...baba i need blessings like this....



but op how can you create thread and still be first to comment..that is corruption.

the big guy



I just watched wedding party yesterday n I just loved dis dude d more...itz really good to know how to package ur talent dat people can be proud to associate n partner with ur brand...I respect ur hard work n I pray the God of all blesses me more done He has done for you. 3 Likes

Congratulations to him!



And that guy behind him used to ask me out ooo

Likewise Remininsce Alaga Ibile...Congrats to them...Our own too go gel

Mr Capable.. With daht him Sahara desert head.. 1 Like

Isorai**wehdonesir**

Gosh! I'm late! Make i rush enter examhall

When you deal with Samsung you are playing with fire

Just like the galaxy 7,that's why his house nearly caught fire.

These people just dey renew renew renew. Meanwhile me I Neva get any Endorsement even from toothpick production company. Oboy na wa o

why didnt you agree to go out with him

Speaking of which, this guy don really chop endorsement from big companies yet he never flash car for ig one day



continue making your figures, zero recession

Abeg me self wan renew my own. How can i do that?

What is he singing?

Lil kesh right now

When you deal with Samsung you are playing with fire

Just like the galaxy 7,that's why his house nearly caught fire. .



Are you kidding me...



You better add to your post before Samsung fans/users bombard you with mentions...



Congrats Banky.... I recognize your bundle of talent as a complete package... Musician, Actor, Brand ambassador, C.E.O, Talent scouter..



More money to your pocket.