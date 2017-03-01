₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by examhall(f): 10:09am
Congrats to him as he joins other artistes that also renewed their contracts!
He wrote:
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by examhall(f): 10:09am
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by bestman09(m): 11:28am
Congratulations to him. @Op, why drag the FTC position with me?
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 11:28am
more money...baba i need blessings like this....
but op how can you create thread and still be first to comment..that is corruption.
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by princeemmma(m): 11:29am
the big guy
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by marltech: 11:30am
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by yungbillionaire(m): 11:30am
I just watched wedding party yesterday n I just loved dis dude d more...itz really good to know how to package ur talent dat people can be proud to associate n partner with ur brand...I respect ur hard work n I pray the God of all blesses me more done He has done for you.
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 11:30am
Congratulations to him!
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Dyt(f): 11:30am
And that guy behind him used to ask me out ooo
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Hysmady(m): 11:31am
Likewise Remininsce Alaga Ibile...Congrats to them...Our own too go gel
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by idbami2(m): 11:31am
Mr Capable.. With daht him Sahara desert head..
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by POTUS07(m): 11:32am
Isorai**wehdonesir**
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Tedassie(m): 11:32am
Gosh! I'm late! Make i rush enter examhall
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by richeeyo(m): 11:32am
When you deal with Samsung you are playing with fire
Just like the galaxy 7,that's why his house nearly caught fire.
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 11:33am
These people just dey renew renew renew. Meanwhile me I Neva get any Endorsement even from toothpick production company. Oboy na wa o
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 11:33am
Dyt:why didnt you agree to go out with him
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by POTUS07(m): 11:33am
Dyt:,,,u see if u don answer d nigga maybe na u go dey sign dah levels
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 11:34am
Banky--as your name implies you will be smilling to the bank
Speaking of which, this guy don really chop endorsement from big companies yet he never flash car for ig one day
#humility and investments
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by inventor432(m): 11:35am
continue making your figures, zero recession
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 11:36am
Abeg me self wan renew my own. How can i do that?
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 11:36am
What is he singing?
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 11:37am
Lil kesh right now
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 11:38am
ToriBlue:songs of solomon
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by maysimsimple(m): 11:40am
Bad niggur.. Lolzz.. Una no go kill person with joke..
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by verygudbadguy(m): 11:42am
richeeyo:.
Are you kidding me...
You better add to your post before Samsung fans/users bombard you with mentions...
Congrats Banky.... I recognize your bundle of talent as a complete package... Musician, Actor, Brand ambassador, C.E.O, Talent scouter..
More money to your pocket.
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by EtimStephen: 11:42am
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by EtimStephen: 11:45am
|Re: Banky W Renews His Contract With Samsung (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 11:51am
Naughtytboy:
Why?
