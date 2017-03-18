₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Youpele52: 7:14am
From country to country, monetary units vary nearly as much as the cultures and languages that use them. But have you ever wondered why a dollar is called a "dollar"?
A recent post on the Oxford Dictionary's OxfordWords blog explained the origins of the names of the world's most common currencies. In the slides below, find out where these everyday words come from.
Dollar
The dollar is the world's most common currency, used in the US, Australia, Canada, Fiji, New Zealand, and Singapore and elsewhere.
According to OxfordWords , the Flemish or Low German word "joachimsthal" referred to Joachim's Valley, where silver was once mined. Coins minted from this mine became "joachimsthaler," which was later shortened to "thaler" and which eventually morphed into "dollar."
Peso
"Peso" literally means "weight" in Spanish.
Lira
The Italian and Turkish "lira" come from the Latin word "libra," meaning "pound."
Mark
Before the euro, the Deutsche mark and the Finnish markka also draw their names from units of weight.
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Raphaelmary(m): 7:20am
Tanx jhare. At least no be bbn or davido or suleman or all dis small yeyebrity news. But naira no dey dia, abi naira no be currency?
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by bewla(m): 7:24am
some thing fresh
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by bjt(m): 7:24am
Raphaelmary:
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Youpele52: 7:28am
Rial
The Latin word "regalis," meaning "royal," is the origin for the Omani and Iranian "rial."
Similarly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen all use a currency called the "riyal." Before the euro, Spain used "reals" as well.
Rand
Like the dollar, South Africa's rand comes from the Dutch name for the South African city Witwatersrand, an area rich in gold.
Chinese yuan, Japanese yen, and Korean won
The Chinese character "圓," meaning "round" or "round coin," is responsible for the name of the Chinese yuan, Japanese yen, and Korean won.
Crown
Many Scandinavian countries use a currency that derives from the Latin word "corona," meaning "crown."
Sweden's krona, Norway's krone, Denmark's krone, Iceland's króna, and the Estonian kroon (now replaced by the euro), and the Czech Republic's koruna all derive from the same Latin root.
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Chrisozone: 7:29am
What about naira
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by chiefolododo(m): 7:30am
A
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by weedtheweeds: 7:30am
Nigeria needs to change the country's name from Nigeria to Benueria. The blood spilled on the River Niger during the Biafra/Nigeria civil war keeps holding the country back. The name has to be changed for this country to move forward. All corners of the world the name Nigeria strikes fear in the hearts of people. The name is a stigma to us and posterity. To me, i would advise every state to become a country. Lagos is bigger than Togo, Plateau is bigger than many countries in land mass.
change our currency and change our country's name. The name is tarnished already. We are stigmatized and profiled everywhere because of our country.
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by LEOSIRSIR(m): 7:30am
how about dirhams, Thaka, Rupees?
Youpele52:
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Dandsome: 7:31am
Waiting to hear how naira came about
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by paschal47(m): 7:31am
Those of you waiting for how the naira came about, is on a long thing.
Nigeria's history is dead and gone
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by donfemo(m): 7:31am
This post made me do a quick research on the history of Naira, i didn't get how the name originated. I wonder who was drunk and named it naira on 1 January 1973. but can you imagine that the Naira was 2 Naira to 1 pounds then?
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by emi14: 7:32am
Nothing educative. Explanations zero.
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by yhnlphyno: 7:32am
so wetin consign me
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by sureheaven(m): 7:32am
How does Naira get her own name
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by ANNOY(m): 7:33am
How did we get our naira
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by REIIGN(m): 7:33am
Naira nkor?
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by legendsilver(m): 7:33am
Very informative
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Youpele52: 7:34am
Dinar
Jordan, Algeria, Serbia, and Kuwait all call their currency "dinar."
This is a pretty straightforward truncation of the Latin word "denarius," which was a silver coin used in ancient Rome.
Rupee
The Sanskrit word for wrought silver is "rupya," which lends its name to the Indian and Pakistani rupee, as well as Indonesia's rupiah.
Pound
The British pound is derived from the Latin word "poundus" meaning "weight."
Egypt, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan, and Syria call their currency pound.
Ruble
Russia's and Belarus' ruble are named after a measure of weight for silver.
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by madridguy(m): 7:34am
Following..............
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by BlacSmit: 7:35am
And still no news about the poor depreciating naira...
Or is it because the words of the good lord say 'be compassionate on the poor"?
U choose not to talk about it at all?
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by soberdrunk(m): 7:35am
NAIRA-----A currency named after its future-------'N'ever 'A'llow 'I't 'R'ise 'A'gain
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Karlman: 7:36am
...OK
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Exponental(m): 7:38am
Op, don't be a prodigal child, what about your fatherland
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Youpele52: 7:38am
Zloty
"Zloty" is the Polish word for "golden."
Forint
The Hungarian forint comes from the Italian word "fiorino," a gold coin from Florence.
The fiorino had a flower, or "fiore" in Italian, stamped on it.
Ringgit
When coins were minted in precious metals, thieves would shave off small portions of the metal to create new coins.
To combat this, countries began minting coins with jagged edges.
The Malaysian word for jagged is "ringgit," the name of the currency.
Source:
http://www.businessinsider.com/how-currencies-got-their-names-2016-3?IR=T/#ringgit-15
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by ovokooo: 7:38am
Quite informative
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by aragon4realz(m): 7:38am
.Ali go die
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Greedgod: 7:39am
5naira dat cant buy purewater is that one currency
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by Abdhul(m): 7:39am
rands AND nairas
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by donnie(m): 7:40am
soberdrunk:
Obviously came from "Nigeria"
|Re: How The World's Currencies Got Their Names by generaluthman: 7:41am
Okay
