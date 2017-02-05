Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) (11845 Views)

This has earned the young boy praises from online users.



A photo of this talented 14-year-old boy is currently trending online and here's why.. According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams , the boy built a multi-purpose stadium model using pieces of wood. Imagine what he will be able to do in the future if his talents are harnessed and utilized.This has earned the young boy praises from online users.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-this-talented-14-year-old-boy.html

Good for him.

nice one, the stadium looks like old trafford tho,,,, them epl reSIXTHors







#positivevibes 4 Likes

Cool

I like dis 9 Likes

wow, am so inspired...Naija got talent mehn 11 Likes

wow.... he's creative 2 Likes 1 Share

Incredible. He needs guidance and motivation. When we were Young we had a lot øf talents, for example i could Draw so perfectly but as we grow we realise The society is not ready to wait for your Growth Its either you dø it now or give way, gradually The knowledge atrophy oh.I Can say with all confidence that you reading this write up has a potential or talent but Hey, how får, What Are u doing with it, Yes, excuses right, i know, i Dont blame you either, i Hope this Young man excape that fate. 20 Likes 1 Share

This s is not having talent

It's having time 3 Likes

ok

naija got talents... dats so luvly

Age abi?

See what 14 year old masquerade was spotted doing 11 Likes

CastedDude:

He can sell that on Ebay I'm sure there will be huge bid for it.

Talent last 4ever

wow very nice

Splendid

this is wonderful, I so much love this

For A Moment I Thought It's Real.

Use that millions u want to give to those fuckin bb Naija house mates upgrade this dude he's gonna get us a great stadium one day 1 Like

Nice one.The problem of the country is government empowerment

Weldone bro

Cool

Not bad!

Nobody will see dis now ooo if na olosho matter u wo fear speed of treading like wide fire. Thump up bro u will make a good architect but remember hard work pay





talent takes you places not certificate.



Even Jesus christ didn't go to the university.



you can ask Buhari and ortom if i'm lying kudos!talent takes you places not certificate.Even Jesus christ didn't go to the university.you can ask Buhari and ortom if i'm lying

Only if he can be tailored to maximazed his potential

but here in Nigeria different is d case

boy God bless or talents

God bless is hustle...





