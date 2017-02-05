₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:29am
A photo of this talented 14-year-old boy is currently trending online and here's why.. According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams , the boy built a multi-purpose stadium model using pieces of wood. Imagine what he will be able to do in the future if his talents are harnessed and utilized.
This has earned the young boy praises from online users.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-this-talented-14-year-old-boy.html
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:29am
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Nne5(f): 8:31am
Good for him.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:50am
nice one, the stadium looks like old trafford tho,,,, them epl reSIXTHors
#positivevibes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by etcme: 9:03am
Cool
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by adeniyilamlek(m): 9:31am
I like dis
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by myqel(m): 12:41pm
wow, am so inspired...Naija got talent mehn
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by CTechHub(m): 12:41pm
wow.... he's creative
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by balancediet(m): 12:41pm
Incredible. He needs guidance and motivation. When we were Young we had a lot øf talents, for example i could Draw so perfectly but as we grow we realise The society is not ready to wait for your Growth Its either you dø it now or give way, gradually The knowledge atrophy oh.I Can say with all confidence that you reading this write up has a potential or talent but Hey, how får, What Are u doing with it, Yes, excuses right, i know, i Dont blame you either, i Hope this Young man excape that fate.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by richeeyo(m): 12:42pm
This s is not having talent
It's having time
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 12:42pm
ok
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by asuaiclive(m): 12:42pm
naija got talents... dats so luvly
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by cummando(m): 12:42pm
Age abi?
See what 14 year old masquerade was spotted doing
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 12:42pm
CastedDude:He can sell that on Ebay I'm sure there will be huge bid for it.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 12:42pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by amoduokoh(m): 12:43pm
Talent last 4ever
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by centboy123456(m): 12:43pm
wow very nice
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by 10eola(m): 12:43pm
Splendid
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by uckyra(f): 12:43pm
this is wonderful, I so much love this
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by castrokins(m): 12:43pm
For A Moment I Thought It's Real.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 12:43pm
Use that millions u want to give to those fuckin bb Naija house mates upgrade this dude he's gonna get us a great stadium one day
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by IMASTEX: 12:43pm
Nice one.The problem of the country is government empowerment
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Dottore: 12:44pm
Weldone bro
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by Blessmira: 12:44pm
Cool
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by YuzedoWife(f): 12:44pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 12:44pm
Not bad!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by poshbrave: 12:44pm
Nobody will see dis now ooo if na olosho matter u wo fear speed of treading like wide fire. Thump up bro u will make a good architect but remember hard work pay
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by abdulaz: 12:44pm
kudos!
talent takes you places not certificate.
Even Jesus christ didn't go to the university.
you can ask Buhari and ortom if i'm lying
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by TomTheleader: 12:45pm
Only if he can be tailored to maximazed his potential
but here in Nigeria different is d case
boy God bless or talents
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by policy12: 12:45pm
God bless is hustle...
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by davipod: 12:45pm
Nice one boy
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Designed A Stadium With Pieces Of Wood (Photos) by RabbaRabbi: 12:46pm
cummando:
good article for my blog
