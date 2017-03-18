₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,973 members, 3,425,250 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 09:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice (518 Views)
Things You Should Know About Rice Milling Machine / How Much Do You Know About Rice Milling Machine Safety Signal Labels / A Must Read: The Real Deal About Rice Allocation And Ongoing Sabotage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by Opinionated: 9:08am
You probably haven’t thought much of certain details about rice, right? After all, all that matter is that it’s a delicious cooking staple that’s readily available, relatively cheap and able to be eaten alongside a variety of dishes. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 9 interesting things you probably didn’t know about rice, you never know when the information might just come in handy.
Rice Can Last For Years – Unless it’s Brown
Uncooked white rice can stay fresh and edible for anywhere between 10 and 30 years (if stored properly). However, uncooked brown rice has a shelf life of just three to six months because of its bran coating which tends to oxidize within this time.
Rice Can Poison You
It can if it’s not stored properly. When cooked rice is left at room temperature, the spores in the uncooked rice that survived cooking tend to grow bacteria that can eventually cause food poisoning. To avoid this, you it is advisable to cook as much rice as you’ll eat, or cool leftover cooked rice in the fridge and reheat to steaming hot when you want to eat again.
All White Rice Starts Brown
You probably already knew this, but then maybe you didn’t. All white rice is just brown rice that has been rid of its bran coating and polished.
Rice Grows Everywhere except Antarctica
Rice is adaptable and easy to grow, which makes it possible to grow almost anywhere. It also has a very high yield which makes it a terrific crop to grow to feed a large population. Just a seed of rice can result in over 3,000 grains.
Toyota and Honda Are Named After Rice
These two Japanese brand cars were named after rice. Toyota actually means “Bountiful Rice Field” and Honda means “The Main Rice Field”.
Rice Needs a Lot Of Water To Grow
Rice cultivations utilize about 5,000 litres of water to produce just 1kg of rice!
Eating Rice Can Actually Make You Happier – Really!
Of course, eating something as delicious and satisfying as rice can typically make you happy, but aside this, carbohydrates like rice trigger the production of serotonin in your brain. Serotonin is a hormone known to boost mood and help reduce your appetite. Plus, rice is additionally easy to prepare, relatively cheap and nutritionally rewarding. Who wouldn’t be happy about that?
Wild Rice Exists but It Isn’t Actually Rice
Wild rice is a distant I to every other rice eaten today, most of which are in the Oryza sativa family. Wild rice is part of the Zizania genus and its grains are harvested from marsh grasses grown in North America and China.
The Great Wall of China is Held Together By Sticky Rice
While the Great Wall was being built during the Ming dynasty in the 15th and 16th centuries, workers used a porridge made with rice along with calcium carbonate as a mortar to hold the wall’s stones together.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/9-interesting-things-probably-didnt-know-rice/
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by olurich01(m): 9:21am
Before it reach FP let me book this space. One other fact, eating too much or rice can make you visit your toilet .
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by Opinionated: 9:47am
olurich01:
Funny.
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by marltech: 9:52am
Rice can make you have low sperm count.
I'm in my house, Coman beat me
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by TINALETC3(f): 9:52am
I eat rice everyday, l mean everyday, it's my favorite, Dats my food
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by fuckerstard: 9:52am
I know one sure thing.. brb
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by Akposb(m): 9:53am
Definitely one of the best delicacy.
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by professorfal: 9:54am
let me add rice is intoxicating
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by goingape1: 9:54am
Opinionated:rice with otapiapia effect
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by nathz4: 9:55am
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by GagaBrother291: 9:55am
should I give a phuck?
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by lonelydora(m): 9:55am
Ok
|Re: 9 Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Rice by thorbar(m): 9:55am
.
(0) (Reply)
Own A Lucrative And Legitimate Business Today With Just 400 Naira! / Must Read: See How A Site Offers Free Advert Thru Sms,emails,sponsord Fb Pages.. / Thank You Nairalanders But I Still Need Your Help
Viewing this topic: jopretty(f), papshaun, innoGod, SarFakky, oluvick(m), douglas2samsy(m), steviano(m), doctuw(m), abdulhamid0(m), mumjk, Ray1251(m), bropeee(m), hankali101, HAH, Nusaf, AidilZ, clickbnkgod, melojo, Asebaba1(m), Ayomidric(m), Oyind18, Basfaq, planter(m), Napoleon22(m), tboneybone(m), HASSANAASIA(f), BlueMurder(m), prodigistopy(m), gidis1stson(m), Ishaq319(m), chocolatelady(f), Ifedinho08(m), remmyton(f), Segse(m), Factism(m), labiowoday204(m), arabbunkum, OMEGA009(m), sasquareT(m), DaveGyam(m), Mister2, tonylaw07(m), Divinerace(m), Akposb(m), nwaanambra1, bhouze(m), mukbat(m), Alohamora(f), Tomjazzy2, drkay(m), prittyboi(m), truenorth, Mayor101010(m), fuckerstard, froshhomie(m), ProphetAmos, SaintMorris, youngchopper(m), Mekenz(m), Karin001(f), Umarlulu, PMWSpirit(m), smithsydny(m), Captain1Nigeria(m), Movingcoil(m), MMempire(m), Smartuche, aboyaji(m), SexyKaycee(m), holaconley, Mpanyi, habeeb246(m), edubaba(m), brudiga, LordCenturion(m), VictorAB, LAFO(f), Komie(f), Jollyakat(m), eistien(m), loadux(f), tripleaa, GMsammikov(m), ThetrueWord, enedoboy(m), Maryclaire1(f), Darey2020(m), blessme2019, NAHCON, 0955eb027(m), goingape1, Tywo2017, owoichogodwin, nneh1(f), sr, trities, marcangelo(m), xband, DeAvenger, chiddyok(f), NWANICHODE, wanted222(m), Bullet1234(m), yande007, Spongia1(m), iamAgunechemba, mcmaurice20(m), ruudboie(m), Galadimabawa, maywes(m), danidee10(m), MrHenri, kuzi1, ayokhafilah(f), crownchika, femojie(m), Goahead(m), GP15, Liljeez(m), nathz4, leo1234(m), manlygroup(m), mideyglitz(f), Onliie(m), gaburiel(m), whizcartel(m), lonelydora(m), thorbar(m), Biafra1000, maxiuc(m), CLASSMAN, Abbeylincson(m), Temilayhor(m), bouyantbetty(f), marshalcarter, neyokool and 186 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18