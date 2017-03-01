₦airaland Forum

Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by PapiNigga: 12:53pm
Creative or Trashy...?


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/check-out-this-newspaper-inspired.html?m=1

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Nne5(f): 12:55pm
Nice dress.It's creative.


Serious.grin

7 Likes

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Airtimex(m): 12:55pm
undecided
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:58pm
grin looks dirty

2 Likes

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:58pm
Turn off

*please where is the dislike button

6 Likes

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Saintsammurai(m): 1:00pm
Its over trashy...
This is seeking attention in a stupid way.

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:00pm
Trashy... The bag of rice own is better
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:08pm
nothing we no go see

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:12pm
AgbenuAnna:
nothing we no go see
LOL I thought u were the model ni Anna grin

2 Likes

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by waxxydude: 1:24pm
Chai... I see these things, i want to give a helping hand, but i'm scared they'd bite me.

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Emyres(m): 1:25pm
is that a masquerade?
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Larryfest(m): 1:30pm
Op should ask this question again if it start raining.....

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by CaroLyner(f): 1:35pm
Yaba left.

3 Likes

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by babyfaceafrica: 3:51pm
creatively trash
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:51pm
Dolce and Paperna grin



Make she no go buy suya or akara with that dress

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:52pm
babyfaceafrica:
creatively trash
All the above then grin
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by sleeknick(m): 3:52pm
grin the cripple tho
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by izzou(m): 3:52pm
grin

Make heavy rain meet her there

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by CTechHub(m): 3:52pm
More pictures or #idonblvit




These posters above me though! which network una dey use sef
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Epraize(m): 3:52pm
Who did this to you? I think she's suffering from Alzheimer's!!!
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:52pm
Just 1 stick of matches kpere!!!............... angry angry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by lovelycisca(f): 3:52pm
Mtcheew... Was expecting to see sumfin really creative.. Not dis madness!!

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by amoduokoh(m): 3:53pm
.
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by veacea: 3:53pm

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Rutheby(f): 3:54pm
Trashy jor
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by unclezuma: 3:54pm
grin grin grin grin

When your entire village must know you work at Sun Newspaper..

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Iamwrath: 3:55pm
i SEE

because it's a woman it's newspaper inspired


but the picture of the man wearing bag of cements as suit is used for insult


Continue

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by alignacademy(m): 3:55pm
It is creative.

Though I' m sure this is just a sample, not something she'll wear in the tropical rains

She must be the "talk of the town"...
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by GiaGunn(f): 3:56pm
izzou:
grin

Make heavy rain meet her there


grin grin grin
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by justjify(m): 3:57pm
emeijeh:
Turn off

*please where is the dislike button
Sorry alaye, I just installed it. See am here, oya, press am. wink

Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by teelaw4life(m): 3:57pm
Abeg, wharris she wearing? undecided I've seen kamila, the mad woman at the junction, rocking a better outfit.
Trashy joor.
Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by segzyogondus(m): 3:57pm
Abeg if she enter rain wetin go happen to the newspaper inspired dress She might end up Unclad

