|Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by PapiNigga: 12:53pm
Creative or Trashy...?
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Nne5(f): 12:55pm
Nice dress.It's creative.
Serious.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Airtimex(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 12:58pm
looks dirty
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:58pm
Turn off
*please where is the dislike button
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Saintsammurai(m): 1:00pm
Its over trashy...
This is seeking attention in a stupid way.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:00pm
Trashy... The bag of rice own is better
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:08pm
nothing we no go see
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:12pm
AgbenuAnna:LOL I thought u were the model ni Anna
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by waxxydude: 1:24pm
Chai... I see these things, i want to give a helping hand, but i'm scared they'd bite me.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Emyres(m): 1:25pm
is that a masquerade?
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Larryfest(m): 1:30pm
Op should ask this question again if it start raining.....
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by CaroLyner(f): 1:35pm
Yaba left.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by babyfaceafrica: 3:51pm
creatively trash
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:51pm
Dolce and Paperna
Make she no go buy suya or akara with that dress
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:52pm
babyfaceafrica:All the above then
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by sleeknick(m): 3:52pm
the cripple tho
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by izzou(m): 3:52pm
Make heavy rain meet her there
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by CTechHub(m): 3:52pm
More pictures or #idonblvit
These posters above me though! which network una dey use sef
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Epraize(m): 3:52pm
Who did this to you? I think she's suffering from Alzheimer's!!!
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:52pm
Just 1 stick of matches kpere!!!...............
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by lovelycisca(f): 3:52pm
Mtcheew... Was expecting to see sumfin really creative.. Not dis madness!!
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by amoduokoh(m): 3:53pm
.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by veacea: 3:53pm
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Rutheby(f): 3:54pm
Trashy jor
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by unclezuma: 3:54pm
When your entire village must know you work at Sun Newspaper..
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by Iamwrath: 3:55pm
i SEE
because it's a woman it's newspaper inspired
but the picture of the man wearing bag of cements as suit is used for insult
Continue
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by alignacademy(m): 3:55pm
It is creative.
Though I' m sure this is just a sample, not something she'll wear in the tropical rains
She must be the "talk of the town"...
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by GiaGunn(f): 3:56pm
izzou:
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by justjify(m): 3:57pm
emeijeh:Sorry alaye, I just installed it. See am here, oya, press am.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by teelaw4life(m): 3:57pm
Abeg, wharris she wearing? I've seen kamila, the mad woman at the junction, rocking a better outfit.
Trashy joor.
|Re: Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) by segzyogondus(m): 3:57pm
Abeg if she enter rain wetin go happen to the newspaper inspired dress She might end up Unclad
