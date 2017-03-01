Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Check Out This Newspaper-Inspired Outfit (photo) (6347 Views)

Nice dress.It's creative.





Serious. 7 Likes

looks dirty





*please where is the dislike button

Its over trashy...

This is seeking attention in a stupid way. 1 Like

Trashy... The bag of rice own is better

nothing we no go see 1 Like

AgbenuAnna:

LOL I thought u were the model ni Anna

Chai... I see these things, i want to give a helping hand, but i'm scared they'd bite me. 1 Like

is that a masquerade?

Op should ask this question again if it start raining..... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Yaba left. 3 Likes

creatively trash

Dolce and Paperna







Make she no go buy suya or akara with that dress 1 Like 1 Share

babyfaceafrica:

All the above then

the cripple tho





Make heavy rain meet her there

More pictures or #idonblvit









These posters above me though! which network una dey use sef

Who did this to you? I think she's suffering from Alzheimer's!!!

Just 1 stick of matches kpere!!!............... 3 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheew... Was expecting to see sumfin really creative.. Not dis madness!! 1 Like

1 Like

Trashy jor





When your entire village must know you work at Sun Newspaper..





because it's a woman it's newspaper inspired





but the picture of the man wearing bag of cements as suit is used for insult





Continue 1 Like

It is creative.



Though I' m sure this is just a sample, not something she'll wear in the tropical rains



She must be the "talk of the town"...

izzou:





Make heavy rain meet her there





emeijeh:

Turn off



Sorry alaye, I just installed it. See am here, oya, press am.

I've seen kamila, the mad woman at the junction, rocking a better outfit.

Trashy joor. Abeg, wharris she wearing?I've seen kamila, the mad woman at the junction, rocking a better outfit.Trashy joor.