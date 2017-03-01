₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by PapiNigga: 1:03pm
Looks like our dear Kemen is finally getting over all the Tboss' saga...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-kemen-soma-and-jon-pictured.html?m=1
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by handsam(m): 2:28pm
Looking Great.
Btw, Who knows any 25millionnaire private jet owner I can contact for Tboss?
She has tasked me with getting one to finally marry her when she leaves the house after comments saying she should have a ring on her hand and not on her nose. #WeddingBells.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by dadavivo: 3:47pm
handsam:wow are we suppose to laugh at the dry joke? So dry
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by dadavivo: 3:50pm
Soma my son, please stop associating with a pedophile and a pervert. Before he destroys your music career
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by Freebiees: 4:06pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by IamAirforce1: 4:07pm
Seen
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by Divay22(f): 4:07pm
See space
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by Neimar: 4:09pm
YWns
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by cbngov01(m): 4:09pm
Kemen aka d all seeing eye, aka d man who knew the game more than anyone, aka Mr tactician....u sabi d game pass big brother sef.I just hope u have learnt that oversabi ain't good at all....goodluck Mr puna so fananana
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by Kjking(m): 4:10pm
that's my guy
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by marltech: 4:10pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by thoth1: 4:10pm
handsam:shittttttttt...If na me Dem tell dt thing eh, I go kill myself
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by EternalTruth: 4:19pm
female fan at her old age that's suppose to be a mother to them. TUFIAKWA
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by fabulousfortune(m): 4:19pm
Kemen d Semen
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by PenisCaP: 4:25pm
Mehn this soma guys is so tall and handsome.
No wonda the ladies where dying for him but pretend...
cocoice be like "EGBON PLS KISS ME NA"
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by kwalakwala123(f): 4:30pm
I don't even know what he saw in that old Tboss in the first place. He has to move on with his life naa. After all he has apologize to her and their fans. Women been putting men in trouble and drawing them backward since garden of eden. Self control is wisdom o
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by handsam(m): 4:51pm
dadavivo:
Unfortunately, It was not meant for sadists like you.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by Ayblaize(m): 4:56pm
dadavivo:
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan by geekybabe(f): 5:05pm
Stories will be stirred up when Tboss is out.
Especially because of dat his arranged interview
