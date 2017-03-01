Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #BBNaija: Kemen, Soma And Jon Pictured With A Female Fan (5358 Views)

Looks like our dear Kemen is finally getting over all the Tboss' saga...





Btw, Who knows any 25millionnaire private jet owner I can contact for Tboss?



handsam:





Soma my son, please stop associating with a pedophile and a pervert. Before he destroys your music career 3 Likes 1 Share







Kemen aka d all seeing eye, aka d man who knew the game more than anyone, aka Mr tactician....u sabi d game pass big brother sef.I just hope u have learnt that oversabi ain't good at all....goodluck Mr puna so fananana

that's my guy 1 Like

female fan at her old age that's suppose to be a mother to them. TUFIAKWA

Kemen d Semen



No wonda the ladies where dying for him but pretend...



cocoice be like "EGBON PLS KISS ME NA" Mehn this soma guys is so tall and handsome.No wonda the ladies where dying for him but pretend...cocoice be like "EGBON PLS KISS ME NA"

I don't even know what he saw in that old Tboss in the first place. He has to move on with his life naa. After all he has apologize to her and their fans. Women been putting men in trouble and drawing them backward since garden of eden. Self control is wisdom o

wow are we suppose to laugh at the dry joke? So dry

Unfortunately, It was not meant for sadists like you.

