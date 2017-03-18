Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is My Wife Cheating On Me?? (5424 Views)

Good day Nairalanders, I will like to be brief and specific.I am happily married with kids and we based in Eastern part of the country.



I and my wife work and contribute to the well being of the family.Some months ago I started noticing my wife's body language when ever she is on phone with her boss by been blushing like a single girl talking to her boyfriend.



Secondly the same Boss bought her a phone, which I did not take serious, thinking it will make the official communication between them more easier.



I also noticed that my wife always chat with this same boss and hardly leave her phone carelessly which prompt me to check her chat conversation with the same boss.She doesn't leave their chat history on the phone.



Last week I accidentally checked her chat with the man , I was very surprised when I saw Her boss referred to my Wife as "My Baaby" at d beginning of their conversation and some other words like "Dear ao re u".



I confronted my wife, it was very difficult for me to confront her because I don't want the trust between us spoil.When confronted she gave me two answers, that Her calls every female staffs My Baaby, secondly that the message was mistake frm Her boss that it wasn't meant for Her that was why she didn't reply.I believed Her and we move on.



Two days ago I came back frm work and I met my wife lying down on the bed with phone conversation, instantly my wife change what they were discussing.I asked my wife what they were discussing but she stammering.

The same man do tell my wife about his wife inability to conceive the second child for him.



With all these instances I am totally confused and devastated. I love my wife so much , I can't wait for d worst to happen between her and d man, she is making keep suspecting her.



I am a very loyal to her, I bnever cheat on her, she is everything to me, I don't see her wife but a friend and confidential.



Married nairalanders I really need your advice on how to handle this before my happy home will be ruin, Almighty Lord will bless your home as u give me ur candid advice 3 Likes 1 Share

Get enough proofs, confront her and give her an option to resign from that work or better follow the man,

And make sure u collect that phone and if possible change that Sim. 8 Likes

Yes



No long story just YES. 8 Likes

Your wife doesn't have regard for you..



First she is cheating on u which is obvious and second , she lied to your face... How can a boss call all the female staff my baby . what sort of childish lie is that.. Pls you have to take this matter up seriously cuz d way u acting soft is dangerous..



Pls show some attitude.. 56 Likes 1 Share

Go scare the boss. I know someone who did that 2 Likes

It breaks my heart when I read stories like this from married couples.



Why marry someone you would cheat on at the slightest opportunity?. Marriage of convenience I guess!. 9 Likes 1 Share

Thanks, I really appreciate the contributions. 1 Like

She doesn't keep chat history?









You mustn't have sex to cheat, once you see yourself deleting texts, you're there already 36 Likes 4 Shares

You don't need a prophet to tell you that your wife is cheating on you.

If you love your home then she must stop that job immediately or she continues and see your home break up.

You must man up and confront her as one 10 Likes

Calm down my brother, I'm sure you are overreacting.



Take your wife out tomorrow, maybe to a fine restaurant, and talk to her..She's your wife, so I believe you can talk to her.



Ask her if the tables were turned and you are the one always calling another woman, chatting with another woman and all whatnot, ask her how she would feel?



Her response would tell you the next line of action to take... 34 Likes 2 Shares

Make your wife feel more loved.. There's sth she's missing 1 Like

kimbra:

It breaks my heart when I read stories like this from married couples.



i love you because of this comment.

SorftWerk:

I dey vex joor!.

It's still too early to conclude that she's cheating on you 2 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef?



Family problem here and attention is needed fast....

I thought a legally married woman in the east hardly cheat due to nemesis that can befall her children. 1 Like

Kobicove:

Even with all the evidence he found on her phone?I cant allow my wife work in any organisation.I will establish for her.

Op its best not to assume, there might b nothing going on between them. Don't allow d devil spoil d beautiful thing u guys have going pls

Bro ur wife is seriously cheating on u there is no two thought about that n u have to man up n act fast before it gets out of hand cos it seems she is still hiding it from u, but wit time my bro she will explode 5 Likes 1 Share

Nma27:

Op its best not to assume, there might b nothing going on between them. Don't allow d devil spoil d beautiful thing u guys have going pls



SHUT THE Bleep UP!!! I wonder why data is cheap....



Nothing is goin on ryt? yet she deletes messages, hides conversations.



SHUT THE Bleep UP!!! I wonder why data is cheap....

Nothing is goin on ryt? yet she deletes messages, hides conversations.

I dont usually do this...but you are very stupid for this statement.

Maychang:







SHUT THE Bleep UP!!! I wonder why data is cheap....



Nothing is goin on ryt? yet she deletes messages, hides conversations.



You are just a plain old fool consumed by your misery.. Wicked idiot. The op should turn his marriage upside down na. Instead of u to advice him, you are here spewing thrash... Anuoofia

Let her resign



Insecurity is killing u

ikechkwuegone:

Thanks, I really appreciate the contributions.



I would like to add one or two to this matter at hand.



firstly I think your wife is cheating on you. it may not be physically or sexually as the case may be, but emotional she is not faithful and her boss is heavily flirting with her if something is not done rightly may end up having bad consequences.



somebody advised you seek for more evidence and confront her with it, even though that may seem a good idea but I disagree.



why wait for evidence before you do something.



what I am saying is you should be proactive.



Your wife is lacking romantic gestures and there is a lull in your affection for her that's why she has time for the opportunist boss.



secondly you are weak when it comes to controlling her.



solutions: endeavor to overwhelm her with your attention. call her every hour and any time at whim.... infact try to set a daily call target of 20 calls per day... you don't have to say much 30 secs is enough for each call. and whenever you call flirt with her. seduce her and general switch your romantic temperature to the limits.



one thing I observed with most women is that they are hardly ever going to be two most important people in her heart which she thinks about. and you been her husband you are naturally going to be who she will choose. just buzz her phone tease her.... bring back your play boy attitude.





solution Two: Be bossy about her choices. when you come and see her make those illicit calls, tell her to switch her phone off an take the phone off her till she goes to work next day.



extend you bossy attitude to every little things but don't be a bully or threaten her.



Make choices for her, make decisions for her. the idea here is that you must be the man she respects.



apply this two methods and other methods of talking with her concerning her ways....... and see how you will win her with ease.



I would like to add one or two to this matter at hand.

firstly I think your wife is cheating on you. it may not be physically or sexually as the case may be, but emotional she is not faithful and her boss is heavily flirting with her if something is not done rightly may end up having bad consequences.

somebody advised you seek for more evidence and confront her with it, even though that may seem a good idea but I disagree.

why wait for evidence before you do something.

what I am saying is you should be proactive.

Your wife is lacking romantic gestures and there is a lull in your affection for her that's why she has time for the opportunist boss.

secondly you are weak when it comes to controlling her.

solutions: endeavor to overwhelm her with your attention. call her every hour and any time at whim.... infact try to set a daily call target of 20 calls per day... you don't have to say much 30 secs is enough for each call. and whenever you call flirt with her. seduce her and general switch your romantic temperature to the limits.

one thing I observed with most women is that they are hardly ever going to be two most important people in her heart which she thinks about. and you been her husband you are naturally going to be who she will choose. just buzz her phone tease her.... bring back your play boy attitude.

solution Two: Be bossy about her choices. when you come and see her make those illicit calls, tell her to switch her phone off an take the phone off her till she goes to work next day.

extend you bossy attitude to every little things but don't be a bully or threaten her.

Make choices for her, make decisions for her. the idea here is that you must be the man she respects.

apply this two methods and other methods of talking with her concerning her ways....... and see how you will win her with ease.

wish you all the best.

Nma27:

Op its best not to assume, there might b nothing going on between them. Don't allow d devil spoil d beautiful thing u guys have going pls Dah Ado Ata Idad

dat woman need to be beat 1 Like



The fact she clears chat history means she has things to hide!

No married woman will let her boos call her baby and all that it very disrespectful meaning she doesn't even respect herself or you .

Also only God know how long been going on

If the bos was making advances and she is innocent trust me , she will come home and amp you up to go deal with the boss or better still resign ..



But i will say since you stated she is your friend and you love her so much maybe there is something lacking in the marriage making her to crave that type of attention .. they might still be in flirting stage which can be fix with some work .





Op yes

The fact she clears chat history means she has things to hide!

No married woman will let her boos call her baby and all that it very disrespectful meaning she doesn't even respect herself or you .

Also only God know how long been going on

If the bos was making advances and she is innocent trust me , she will come home and amp you up to go deal with the boss or better still resign ..

But i will say since you stated she is your friend and you love her so much maybe there is something lacking in the marriage making her to crave that type of attention .. they might still be in flirting stage which can be fix with some work .

Not married but if i was in your shoes that will be my thoughts

She probably is.....

and u get mad dat I shd not dicipline my woman myfantasies

jakandeola:

and u get mad dat I shd not dicipline my woman myfantasies

ayamconf.idence joy1706 gboyegaD jman06 jenny21 diadem10 oga wife beater





oga wife beater

No dey mention me again if not I go report you....oya park well

The very moment you allowed yourself to be emotionally entangled by your partner, automatically you make yourself powerless in the relationship and indirectly you become a servile. Negative occurrences like the ones you've witnessed so far are usually the after effects. You need to become a no nonsense man since you're certain of your loyalty towards her.



Become a self-willed lover - not a feeble-minded lover you're so far - towards her and see her change for good self-willedly too. Her change for good though would depend on whether she's still committed to your marriage union with her. I say demand for a profound mental change from her not a superficial face-lift, this shouldn't be an ultimatum per se but a demand for her own good, which will automatically leaves her with a choice to make. . . Never deny anyone freewill. And begin to tell yourself the truth that no human being is indispensable in your life. In the event that she fails to embrace a profound mental change, you take any action that will best suit you.



One funny thing about petty people is that they are always quick to initiate mind games but they are bad losers - they never embrace sportsmanship after their perpetual loss. Disingenuously allow them to go away with their shenanigans, you see them erroneously believe that truly they're smarter and more wicked than you're. Resist them and see them resort to disparaging and denigrating you. Then, reciprocate/mete out to them their negative attitudes in equal and opposite proportions and see them cry murder/victim. Pettiness sucks. 8 Likes 1 Share