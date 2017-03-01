Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) (4155 Views)

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, the barrister wrote; 'He makes everything beautiful in His own time'



Photos of the lovely couple have been shared online with many congratulating them.



nice

Love is beautiful and blind.

Wishing you well.

Congrats. 5 Likes

I'm short of words. HML OOO 3 Likes





****Rove**** in the air....





OK

You can say it better.. make you guys for nairaland no kill me with laugh.. wetin un na no dey tire for comedy comments..







HML Judging by the husbby physical appearance, it had to be ona LOW-KEY, and besides the nigga is a DOWN-TO-EARTH person, why spend lotta money for just a single day of 6hours-max merriment. In SHORT i'm SHORT of words.HML

This one is a clear definition of "Love Is Blind".



HML to them!. The dude isn't smiling at all.

HML love birds

HML To Them.





Like say the smoke nearly suffocate am. Chai! owu na bastard. 6th pic, see how the guy just balance for that chair like who wey just dey come from two sessions of oshogbo weed.Like say the smoke nearly suffocate am. Chai! owu na bastard.

Niggah even feeling like a don. Hahahaha





Nothing new Nothing new

Oyin, how body

I'm fine sweetheart, thanks for your love.

I'm honored dear... e ma fara nle o

Meaning

Never mind mami... Hope you are good

Yeah, thanks

Alright d

I'm SHORT of words. HML OOO I see what you did there .



HML sir Wow! Pastor Taiwo is finally marriedHML sir

I see what you did there . lol, what did I do? lol, what did I do?

What a sweet and sexy young dude, the apple of our girls.

God abeg oh!

When it comes to love anything can happen

God bless their home

Cute couple, happy married life, this kind marriage go sweet, u just know it