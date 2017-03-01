₦airaland Forum

Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:47pm
Congratulations are in order for the latest couple in town who tied the knot today in a low-key fashion. Barrister Dele Taiwo who works in Abuja and is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) -got wedded traditionally to his heartthrob in a simple manner with few family and friends...

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, the barrister wrote; 'He makes everything beautiful in His own time'

Photos of the lovely couple have been shared online with many congratulating them.

Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:48pm
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:48pm
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Nne5(f): 1:50pm
Love is beautiful and blind.
Wishing you well.
Congrats.

Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 1:55pm
I'm short of words. HML OOO

Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 1:57pm
grin

****Rove**** in the air....


what God has join together, let no man put asunder....
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:02pm
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Jabioro: 2:03pm
Zita55:
grin


****Rove**** in the air....



what God has join together, let no man put asunder....
You can say it better.. make you guys for nairaland no kill me with laugh.. wetin un na no dey tire for comedy comments..
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by waxxydude: 2:03pm
Judging by the husbby physical appearance, it had to be ona LOW-KEY, and besides the nigga is a DOWN-TO-EARTH person, why spend lotta money for just a single day of 6hours-max merriment. In SHORT i'm SHORT of words.


HML cool cool
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by kimbra(f): 2:04pm
This one is a clear definition of "Love Is Blind".

HML to them!. The dude isn't smiling at all.
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by chuks34(m): 2:09pm
HML love birds grin
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 2:09pm
Jabioro:
You can say it better.. make you guys for nairaland no kill me with laugh.. wetin un na no dey tire for comedy comments..
grin
Jabioro:
You can say it better.. make you guys for nairaland no kill me with laugh.. wetin un na no dey tire for comedy comments..
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 2:11pm
HML To Them.
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by waxxydude: 2:12pm
6th pic, see how the guy just balance for that chair like who wey just dey come from two sessions of oshogbo weed.

Like say the smoke nearly suffocate am. Chai! owu na bastard. cheesy
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 2:15pm
Niggah even feeling like a don. Hahahaha
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:19pm
shocked

Nothing new
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:20pm
Oyind18:
shocked
Nothing new
Oyin, how body
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:23pm
TheSlyone2:

Oyin, how body
I'm fine sweetheart, thanks for your love.
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:25pm
Oyind18:
I'm fine sweetheart, thanks for your love.
I'm honored dear... e ma fara nle o
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:26pm
TheSlyone2:

I'm honored dear... e ma fara nle o
Meaninggrin
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:29pm
Oyind18:
Meaninggrin
Never mind mami... Hope you are good
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:31pm
TheSlyone2:

Never mind mami... Hope you are good
Yeah, thanks
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:32pm
Oyind18:
Yeah, thanks
Alright d
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 2:33pm
UniQuegrACE:
I'm SHORT of words. HML OOO
I see what you did there cool.
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by missvera(f): 2:34pm
Wow! Pastor Taiwo is finally married shocked
HML sir
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 2:35pm
IamLEGEND1:
I see what you did there cool.
lol, what did I do?
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Splinz(m): 2:38pm
What a sweet and sexy young dude, the apple of our girls. smiley
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by doublewisdom: 3:01pm
God abeg oh!
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by olaoreofe: 3:10pm
When it comes to love anything can happen
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by dainformant(m): 3:18pm
God bless their home
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Marrtynze(m): 3:32pm
Cute couple, happy married life, this kind marriage go sweet, u just know it
Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 3:34pm
Love Fire. Na money or position Mk her marry d man joor! Same goes for Aki, Nor b women they can do any shi For papers

1 Like

