|Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:47pm
Congratulations are in order for the latest couple in town who tied the knot today in a low-key fashion. Barrister Dele Taiwo who works in Abuja and is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) -got wedded traditionally to his heartthrob in a simple manner with few family and friends...
Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, the barrister wrote; 'He makes everything beautiful in His own time'
Photos of the lovely couple have been shared online with many congratulating them.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-lovely-couple-who-got-married-today.html
1 Like
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:48pm
1 Like
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:48pm
nice
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Nne5(f): 1:50pm
Love is beautiful and blind.
Wishing you well.
Congrats.
5 Likes
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 1:55pm
I'm short of words. HML OOO
3 Likes
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 1:57pm
****Rove**** in the air....
what God has join together, let no man put asunder....
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:02pm
OK
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Jabioro: 2:03pm
Zita55:You can say it better.. make you guys for nairaland no kill me with laugh.. wetin un na no dey tire for comedy comments..
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by waxxydude: 2:03pm
Judging by the husbby physical appearance, it had to be ona LOW-KEY, and besides the nigga is a DOWN-TO-EARTH person, why spend lotta money for just a single day of 6hours-max merriment. In SHORT i'm SHORT of words.
HML
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by kimbra(f): 2:04pm
This one is a clear definition of "Love Is Blind".
HML to them!. The dude isn't smiling at all.
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by chuks34(m): 2:09pm
HML love birds
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Zita55(f): 2:09pm
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 2:11pm
HML To Them.
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by waxxydude: 2:12pm
6th pic, see how the guy just balance for that chair like who wey just dey come from two sessions of oshogbo weed.
Like say the smoke nearly suffocate am. Chai! owu na bastard.
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 2:15pm
Niggah even feeling like a don. Hahahaha
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:19pm
Nothing new
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:20pm
Oyind18:Oyin, how body
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:23pm
TheSlyone2:I'm fine sweetheart, thanks for your love.
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:25pm
Oyind18:I'm honored dear... e ma fara nle o
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:26pm
TheSlyone2:Meaning
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:29pm
Oyind18:Never mind mami... Hope you are good
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Oyind18: 2:31pm
TheSlyone2:Yeah, thanks
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 2:32pm
Oyind18:Alright d
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 2:33pm
UniQuegrACE:I see what you did there .
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by missvera(f): 2:34pm
Wow! Pastor Taiwo is finally married
HML sir
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 2:35pm
IamLEGEND1:lol, what did I do?
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Splinz(m): 2:38pm
What a sweet and sexy young dude, the apple of our girls.
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by doublewisdom: 3:01pm
God abeg oh!
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by olaoreofe: 3:10pm
When it comes to love anything can happen
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by dainformant(m): 3:18pm
God bless their home
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Marrtynze(m): 3:32pm
Cute couple, happy married life, this kind marriage go sweet, u just know it
|Re: Dwarf RCCG Pastor & Barrister Weds In Abuja Today (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 3:34pm
Love Fire. Na money or position Mk her marry d man joor! Same goes for Aki, Nor b women they can do any shi For papers
1 Like
