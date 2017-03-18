₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by dre11(m): 4:13pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-arrested-stealing-charm-failed/
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ramdris(m): 4:15pm
This is really funny I swear... ...So she get this kind jazz and she could not use against BDC agent or banks? Yeye.
The Otondo under me should be ignored....still undergoing treatment at Aro..
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by marltech: 4:16pm
Afonja at it again
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by mcmurphy132: 4:17pm
Watin man no get hear
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Jabioro: 4:20pm
She no well
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Tenkobos(m): 4:22pm
One day money go go market. ........
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ozohtony: 4:33pm
Must you mention she's from Oyo state
After all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad
1 Like
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Cutehector(m): 4:38pm
I won't blame her
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Topxcel: 5:38pm
Hhhmmm
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by fergieboy(m): 6:43pm
Afonjas
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by taiyesoul(m): 7:10pm
Seun Egbegbe should marry this woman Asap!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by megrimor(m): 7:30pm
Which one is "Stealing charm again"?
Naija which way nah
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by okonja(m): 7:30pm
Okay
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by sadkini: 7:30pm
Jabioro:
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:30pm
Even a woman!
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Otradearena: 7:32pm
Eeyah, d charm gt expire date?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by abdulaz: 7:34pm
Nothing wey no dey fail.
Every poison get im antidote.
Is she related to Seun Egbegbe
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by abbasajao(m): 7:34pm
Will there ever be a time where someone would be caught in the act and pleaded guilty?
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by udemedia3(m): 7:35pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by henrydadon(m): 7:36pm
so wait she has this kind of charm and haven't been to a bank to ask for all the money in the vault..
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by space007(m): 7:38pm
there is always an end to every beginning.... ask vampire
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by DLGUY: 7:38pm
Does all this charm even work?
The only charm I have working for me is my smile.
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Oyind18: 7:39pm
ozohtony:Is it wrong to mention she's from Oyo?
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Generalyemi(m): 7:39pm
they are lazy,they are thieves and diabolic... they are the western people of this country
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by eluquenson(m): 7:41pm
Generalyemi:your statement just shows how shallow your brain is.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by cummando(m): 7:42pm
If na man now na kill him...burn him....find tire...
But as na woman all I see is eeya, chai, lols....
Her face still fresh meanwhile if na men Zuma rock for don appear for their face
Court even gave 20000 bail whereas for men na 500000 with two sureties way dey house of rep!!!
Even Ncan dey passive
If what a man can do a woman can do better
Then if a man chop igbati this one should chop ifakun
In summary she didnt get what she deserved...
See cheating
1 Like
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by nairalandfreak: 7:44pm
Yeye woma
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 7:44pm
bastard,we don't celebrate criminal here in yoruba land
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Firefire(m): 7:48pm
useless stories everywhere.
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by chynie: 7:48pm
A is for afonja
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Bills2307(m): 7:49pm
Flexherbal:as in dey made men different for stealing
|Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by burkingx(f): 7:49pm
