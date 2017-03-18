Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) (6974 Views)

Boy Tied In Lagos After Stealing Phones And Cash (Photos) / Father Had Sex With His Daughter In Oyo & Impregnated Her (photo) / Zambian Woman Who Hid Provision In Her Pant After Stealing Them Gets Caught -Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A single mother, Ayobami Ojo, who reportedly prepared a native charm, which she used to steal from people, has been arrested after the charm failed her in Lagos.



The Oyo State-born woman was arrested where she used the charm to steal from a shop owner, Mrs Olatade Olubukola at 18 Mufutau Adeyemi Street, Orelope in Idimu area of Lagos.



P.M EXPRESS gathered that Ojo who had reportedly used the charm to steal from more than 30 victims, as usual went to Olubukola demanding that she should give her the sum of N13,000, though Olubukola gave her the money, but when Ojo was walking away thinking that her charm has worked, Olubukola confronted her.



She reportedly attempted to escape by invoking her charm to silent Olubukola, but the charm failed her. This made the shop owner to raise an alarm which attracted the neighbours who apprehended the suspect. She was handed over to the police at Idimu division where she confessed that she had been using charm to steal from people but she did not know that she would be caught at Olubukola’s shop. According to her, the charm, whenever she used it would enable her to disappear.



She was charged before the Magistrates Court sitting at Ejigbo. She pleaded not guilty. The Presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted her bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in the like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she would fulfill her bail conditions.



The matter was adjourned to 4 April 2017 for hearing.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-arrested-stealing-charm-failed/

...So she get this kind jazz and she could not use against BDC agent or banks? Yeye.



The Otondo under me should be ignored....still undergoing treatment at Aro.. This is really funny I swear......So she get this kind jazz and she could not use against BDC agent or banks? Yeye.The Otondo under me should be ignored....still undergoing treatment at Aro.. 7 Likes

Afonja at it again



MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video MEANWHILE 11 Likes 1 Share

Watin man no get hear 1 Like 1 Share

She no well

One day money go go market. ........





After all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad Must you mention she's from Oyo stateAfter all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad 1 Like

I won't blame her

Hhhmmm

Afonjas 10 Likes 2 Shares

Seun Egbegbe should marry this woman Asap! 10 Likes 1 Share

Which one is "Stealing charm again"?



Naija which way nah 2 Likes

Okay

Jabioro:

She no well

Even a woman!

Eeyah, d charm gt expire date? 1 Like





Every poison get im antidote.



Is she related to Seun Egbegbe Nothing wey no dey fail.Every poison get im antidote.Is she related to Seun Egbegbe 3 Likes

Will there ever be a time where someone would be caught in the act and pleaded guilty?

hmmmmmm

so wait she has this kind of charm and haven't been to a bank to ask for all the money in the vault.. 2 Likes

there is always an end to every beginning.... ask vampire





The only charm I have working for me is my smile. Does all this charm even work?The only charm I have working for me is my smile.

ozohtony:

Must you mention she's from Oyo state



After all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad Is it wrong to mention she's from Oyo? Is it wrong to mention she's from Oyo? 3 Likes

they are lazy,they are thieves and diabolic... they are the western people of this country

Generalyemi:

they are lazy,they are thieves and diabolic... they are the western people of this country your statement just shows how shallow your brain is. your statement just shows how shallow your brain is. 1 Like



But as na woman all I see is eeya, chai, lols....

Her face still fresh meanwhile if na men Zuma rock for don appear for their face

Court even gave 20000 bail whereas for men na 500000 with two sureties way dey house of rep!!!

Even Ncan dey passive



If what a man can do a woman can do better

Then if a man chop igbati this one should chop ifakun



In summary she didnt get what she deserved...

See cheating If na man now na kill him...burn him....find tire...But as na woman all I see is eeya, chai, lols....Her face still fresh meanwhile if na men Zuma rock for don appear for their faceCourt even gave 20000 bailwhereas for men na 500000 with two sureties way dey house of rep!!!Even Ncan dey passiveIf what a man can do a woman can do betterThen if a man chop igbati this one should chop ifakunIn summary she didnt get what she deserved...See cheating 1 Like

Yeye woma

bastard,we don't celebrate criminal here in yoruba land bastard,we don't celebrate criminal here in yoruba land

useless stories everywhere.

A is for afonja