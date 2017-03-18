₦airaland Forum

Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by dre11(m): 4:13pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A single mother, Ayobami Ojo, who reportedly prepared a native charm, which she used to steal from people, has been arrested after the charm failed her in Lagos.

The Oyo State-born woman was arrested where she used the charm to steal from a shop owner, Mrs Olatade Olubukola at 18 Mufutau Adeyemi Street, Orelope in Idimu area of Lagos.

P.M EXPRESS gathered that Ojo who had reportedly used the charm to steal from more than 30 victims, as usual went to Olubukola demanding that she should give her the sum of N13,000, though Olubukola gave her the money, but when Ojo was walking away thinking that her charm has worked, Olubukola confronted her.

She reportedly attempted to escape by invoking her charm to silent Olubukola, but the charm failed her. This made the shop owner to raise an alarm which attracted the neighbours who apprehended the suspect. She was handed over to the police at Idimu division where she confessed that she had been using charm to steal from people but she did not know that she would be caught at Olubukola’s shop. According to her, the charm, whenever she used it would enable her to disappear.

She was charged before the Magistrates Court sitting at Ejigbo. She pleaded not guilty. The Presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted her bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in the like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she would fulfill her bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to 4 April 2017 for hearing.


http://pmexpressng.com/woman-arrested-stealing-charm-failed/

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ramdris(m): 4:15pm
This is really funny I swear... grin...So she get this kind jazz and she could not use against BDC agent or banks? Yeye.

The Otondo under me should be ignored....still undergoing treatment at Aro..

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by marltech: 4:16pm
Afonja at it again lipsrsealed lipsrsealed undecided undecided

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by mcmurphy132: 4:17pm
Watin man no get hear

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Jabioro: 4:20pm
She no well
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Tenkobos(m): 4:22pm
One day money go go market. ........
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ozohtony: 4:33pm
Must you mention she's from Oyo state

After all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Cutehector(m): 4:38pm
I won't blame her
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Topxcel: 5:38pm
Hhhmmm
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by fergieboy(m): 6:43pm
Afonjas

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by taiyesoul(m): 7:10pm
Seun Egbegbe should marry this woman Asap!

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by megrimor(m): 7:30pm
Which one is "Stealing charm again"?

Naija which way nah

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by okonja(m): 7:30pm
Okay
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by sadkini: 7:30pm
Jabioro:
She no well
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:30pm
Even a woman!
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Otradearena: 7:32pm
Eeyah, d charm gt expire date?

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by abdulaz: 7:34pm
Nothing wey no dey fail.

Every poison get im antidote.

Is she related to Seun Egbegbe

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by abbasajao(m): 7:34pm
Will there ever be a time where someone would be caught in the act and pleaded guilty?
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by udemedia3(m): 7:35pm
hmmmmmm
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by henrydadon(m): 7:36pm
so wait she has this kind of charm and haven't been to a bank to ask for all the money in the vault..

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by space007(m): 7:38pm
there is always an end to every beginning.... ask vampire
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by DLGUY: 7:38pm
Does all this charm even work?

The only charm I have working for me is my smile. cheesy
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Oyind18: 7:39pm
ozohtony:
Must you mention she's from Oyo state

After all, she's not the only criminal. See naija leaders. Notwithstanding; she did bad
Is it wrong to mention she's from Oyo?

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Generalyemi(m): 7:39pm
they are lazy,they are thieves and diabolic... they are the western people of this country
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by eluquenson(m): 7:41pm
Generalyemi:
they are lazy,they are thieves and diabolic... they are the western people of this country
your statement just shows how shallow your brain is.

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by cummando(m): 7:42pm
If na man now na kill him...burn him....find tire...
But as na woman all I see is eeya, chai, lols....
Her face still fresh meanwhile if na men Zuma rock for don appear for their face
Court even gave 20000 bail angry whereas for men na 500000 with two sureties way dey house of rep!!!
Even Ncan dey passive angry

If what a man can do a woman can do better
Then if a man chop igbati this one should chop ifakun

In summary she didnt get what she deserved...
See cheating

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by nairalandfreak: 7:44pm
Yeye woma
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 7:44pm
sad bastard,we don't celebrate criminal here in yoruba land
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Firefire(m): 7:48pm
useless stories everywhere. undecided
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by chynie: 7:48pm
A is for afonja
Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by Bills2307(m): 7:49pm
Flexherbal:
Even a woman!
as in dey made men different for stealing

Re: Woman Arrested After Stealing Charm Failed Her (photo) by burkingx(f): 7:49pm
grin

