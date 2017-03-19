₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by Cunninlinguist: 2:46pm
Abeg o. Middlesbrough goal na offside? Live score no want update am o
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by ifko: 2:46pm
we can still draw D's match
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:47pm
HARDDON:personally man utd has been really disappointing in this match...
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by oviejnr(m): 2:47pm
We don win this won, if they like make them substitute their manager in. Arsenal Fan wont like this
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by oviejnr(m): 2:47pm
ifko:No be only draw, na ogboona
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by zicoraads(m): 2:47pm
Draw
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by fvfcvdfgf(m): 2:48pm
Cunninlinguist:
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by zicoraads(m): 2:48pm
oviejnr:E go shock you
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by chimerase2: 2:48pm
Manure playing 6 defenders against a low scoring team
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by HARDDON: 2:48pm
We dont know what bus parking is not our culture,not out way. We come at u with every fiber, every joules.
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 2:48pm
This match hot ooooo
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by xynerise(m): 2:48pm
End the damn match na
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by Olivers(m): 2:49pm
Goooooaaaallll. Another. MID 1 - 3 MUN
2 Likes
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by DirewolfofStark(m): 2:49pm
WHAT A WONDERFUL GIFT FROM VALDEZ!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by RaeMystix(f): 2:49pm
Thank you lord. Another goal
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 2:50pm
VALENCIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 2:50pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Man utd has finally left 6th position
Praiseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee tha lord.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:50pm
goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
valdes thank you for delivering man utd from sunday draw soup....
Mourinho be wan put us for one chance
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by oviejnr(m): 2:50pm
Goalllll We no fight again referee abeg blow final whistle
1 Like
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by livestr: 2:50pm
Goal! Antonio Valencia extends Man Utd's lead to 1-3. Watch Live:
Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United
..
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by HARDDON: 2:50pm
I claim za fifth position today, we r moving up. No holding back now
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by Cunninlinguist: 2:50pm
Game over
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by oshe11(m): 2:50pm
did dey cancel boro's goal
kos I wana sue Livescore for breach of contract
2 Likes
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by xynerise(m): 2:50pm
Ope o!!!!
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 2:50pm
Thank You
Victor V
You are Man of the Match
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by sirvvy: 2:50pm
as we don leave 6th position na God win
1 Like
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by chukzyfcbb: 2:51pm
nothing can pain like a late minute goal eh, especially ehen u have been struggling to equalize. chaii this goal go don weak Middlesbrough like mad
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by Priestydon1987(f): 2:51pm
3-1 now
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 2:51pm
Live score mod don smoke
oshe11:
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by femolala001(m): 2:51pm
livestr:HOW DO I STREAM LIVE MAYH ON MY FONE!
|Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) - Live by RaeMystix(f): 2:51pm
Game over 3-1.......
