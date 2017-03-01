Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) (6546 Views)

MegaNews Wrote "Ghanaian Fastest Rapper Sarkodie Shot Dead At The Movida Night Club"



This heart-breaking 'fake' information has just been proven untrue as the rapper just tweeted, continue after the cut



Now it's a "South African website" that reported the fake news? When earlier today it was a Nigerian website. Meganews360, to my knowledge, is not a South African website, it's US based.

Ah! i for fear. as i heard d news naso i run come nairaland come confirm... keep on living Sark.. 1 Like

Bloggers and lies..I pray we have a north korean president . 1 Like

bloggers and their wahala sef ehn

Bloggers and lies

All Dis fake blogger self

Better. I saw it somewhere and had to come and confirm on nairaland.





Painkiller is a jam

This are the kind of news you read on Linda Ikeji's blog but where us she today?



Haven't heard of her in a while.

Granted she is rich but rich people also go broke.



Lesson learnt, post relevant news only on Nairaland.

No one knew if Sarkodue was shot dead until now.

Na wa ooooooo. Imagine pronouncing someone thats alive dead just to make cheap money.. Una weldon, you hear? Weldon







painkiller master can't die ........... or who will relieve the beautiful chicks of their pains

April never reach... Dem don dy do us aprilfool. Na wa o!!!

Wetin dey wory all dis bloggers sef?

Some people want the traffic to their blog to be as heavy as the one on Third Mainland Bridge when there are multiple accidents by conceiving and recycling tons and tons of crap like a waste management company.

Why would someone wish Sarkodie dead

Bad Belle everywhere

I go wound dat blogger today 2 Likes

