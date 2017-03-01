₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by JosWatchDog(m): 10:18pm On Mar 18
Earlier today a South African website @MegaNews360 allegedly left the Internet in shock when it reported that popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is dead.
MegaNews Wrote "Ghanaian Fastest Rapper Sarkodie Shot Dead At The Movida Night Club"
This heart-breaking 'fake' information has just been proven untrue as the rapper just tweeted, continue after the cut
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/just-in-ghanaian-rapper-sarkodie-is-not.html
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by ZarZar(f): 10:40pm On Mar 18
Now it's a "South African website" that reported the fake news? When earlier today it was a Nigerian website. Meganews360, to my knowledge, is not a South African website, it's US based.
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by jojothegreat(m): 10:42pm On Mar 18
I hope its rumor for real
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by emeijeh(m): 10:46pm On Mar 18
I thought as much
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by jaid23: 10:51pm On Mar 18
Ah! i for fear. as i heard d news naso i run come nairaland come confirm... keep on living Sark..
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by babyfaceafrica: 11:07pm On Mar 18
Bloggers and lies..I pray we have a north korean president .
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by 2SWT(f): 11:44pm On Mar 18
bloggers and their wahala sef ehn
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Hysmady(m): 11:48pm On Mar 18
Abeg oh...
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by lilcashking(m): 11:49pm On Mar 18
Next
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by mccoy47(m): 11:49pm On Mar 18
Bloggers and lies
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by heisenbergheise: 11:49pm On Mar 18
Better
All Dis fake blogger self
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by kayo80: 11:49pm On Mar 18
Better. I saw it somewhere and had to come and confirm on nairaland.
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by DICKtator: 11:50pm On Mar 18
Painkiller is a jam
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by toxxnoni(m): 11:50pm On Mar 18
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by DLGUY: 11:50pm On Mar 18
Hmmm!
This are the kind of news you read on Linda Ikeji's blog but where us she today?
Haven't heard of her in a while.
Granted she is rich but rich people also go broke.
Lesson learnt, post relevant news only on Nairaland.
No one knew if Sarkodue was shot dead until now.
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Ias1: 11:50pm On Mar 18
That's a good news
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Cholls(m): 11:51pm On Mar 18
my brother who know am
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Sharon6(f): 11:51pm On Mar 18
Na wa ooooooo. Imagine pronouncing someone thats alive dead just to make cheap money.. Una weldon, you hear? Weldon
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by kinnlive(m): 11:52pm On Mar 18
2SWT:always craving for traffic
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by amiablesystems: 11:53pm On Mar 18
ZarZar:
Trust me baby good news is boring, you cant imagine the heavy traffic sites like this yu quoted get once there's bad publications out there... good marketing strategy
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by jegz25(m): 11:53pm On Mar 18
d guy no wan gree die...
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:54pm On Mar 18
mod una never sleep ni?
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Mrcapability7(m): 11:54pm On Mar 18
Na meh Trash Trash Trash everywhere.... me Right nw
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by dessz(m): 11:56pm On Mar 18
painkiller master can't die ........... or who will relieve the beautiful chicks of their pains
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Juni4jay(m): 11:56pm On Mar 18
April never reach... Dem don dy do us aprilfool. Na wa o!!!
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by praisekeyzz(m): 11:57pm On Mar 18
Wetin dey wory all dis bloggers sef?
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Tazdroid(m): 11:58pm On Mar 18
Some people want the traffic to their blog to be as heavy as the one on Third Mainland Bridge when there are multiple accidents by conceiving and recycling tons and tons of crap like a waste management company.
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by lovely17(m): 11:58pm On Mar 18
Why would someone wish Sarkodie dead
Bad Belle everywhere
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by tigonana: 11:58pm On Mar 18
I go wound dat blogger today
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by TheSlyone2(m): 11:59pm On Mar 18
Dead or alive, just don't stop trying
|Re: Sarkodie Is Not Dead, See His Latest Tweet (Snapshots) by Tazdroid(m): 12:03am
tigonana:Hehe, dem plenty. U wud need a bigger cane
