Stats: 1,766,739 members, 3,427,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is (17857 Views)
Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) / Linda Ikeji's Brother Slams Davido For Jumping Into Wizkid's Feud With Linda / Davido’s Brother, Adewale Blasted For Not Always Looking Fit In Clothes (photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by winkmart: 8:44am
Davido is currently engulfed in another controversy. This time around, another lady is coming out of nowhere and claiming the pop senstaion had a daughter with her - a 4-year old girl. This the super-star has vehemently denied and one of the people coming out to his defense is his borther.
Davido''s brother slammed the alleged babymama who his brother has since denied. He says it's lies because she looks hungry. Well that is not enough reason for her not to have a baby with Davido
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-how-hungry-looking-she-is-davidos.html
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by winkmart: 9:19am
See more of her photos here
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-how-hungry-looking-she-is-davidos.html
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by LVMedia: 10:23am
Ok
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Michellla(f): 10:29am
He didn't care about her hungry look while he was banging her.
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by dadavivo: 10:59am
I don't get it how davido, wizkid and others will be fcking girls without condoms. Is there cure for HIV?
70 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Rextayne: 12:24pm
Michellla:
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Michellla(f): 12:56pm
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Erums(m): 1:49pm
Attention seekers...
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Kennywills7(m): 2:14pm
So davido actually kemen that girl?
12 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by LesbianBoy(m): 2:33pm
Davido na mumu i swear! Just dey fvck anything wey him see!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by tossedbae(f): 2:52pm
Nonsense,Na now u knw say she is hungry looking,when u were humping her like a dog nko
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Rextayne: 2:58pm
Michellla:hmmm
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by veekid(m): 3:05pm
Lol
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Ihateafonja: 3:05pm
Davido!
9 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by kingwill2050(m): 3:06pm
Tell that to a conjified drunk Davido......
4 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by soberdrunk(m): 3:07pm
Its not their fault, its the lady with low self esteem that thinks the only way she can make it in life is to have a kid for a 'celebrity', if she had respected herself and kept her dignity she wont be getting this type of insult.....
Ps- kai!! Low blow!! If better makeup artiste handle her plus 'club light' in the night, she must have been looking hot that night
8 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by unclezuma: 3:07pm
Reminds me of those beautiful Arabian children begging in every motorpark "Brother Hunger no dey hear sorry ooo"...the same applies to Konjimilitis...
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Ovokoo: 3:07pm
Michellla:I think he was hungry then
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Chommieblaq(f): 3:07pm
Children everywhere!
SMH
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by igbohausayoruba: 3:08pm
Na wa ooOoo
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by talk2archy: 3:08pm
but the girl no try i swear
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Amberon: 3:08pm
Stupid Adelekes
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by aljharem(m): 3:08pm
dadavivo:
Yes there is
Money
Lots of it
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Deem: 3:08pm
Bunch of Gullible idiots.I throw way salute for NaetoC and Dr. Sid
4 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Dablack1(m): 3:08pm
pls were can I buy Vaseline ;Dpls were can I buy Vaseline
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by oluwasegun007(m): 3:08pm
tossedbae:
badt girl....
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by softwerk(f): 3:08pm
Mr Flesh-To-Flesh Weldone again!
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by Vacora(m): 3:08pm
Michellla:
Like they say " Dirty water dey quench fire too"
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is by DollarAngel(m): 3:08pm
She wasn't looking hungry when you were thrusting, some people are so poor all they have is money
6 Likes 1 Share
