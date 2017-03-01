Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Brother Slams Third Baby Mama: See How Hungry Looking She Is (17857 Views)

Davido''s brother slammed the alleged babymama who his brother has since denied. He says it's lies because she looks hungry. Well that is not enough reason for her not to have a baby with Davido







Davido is currently engulfed in another controversy. This time around, another lady is coming out of nowhere and claiming the pop senstaion had a daughter with her - a 4-year old girl. This the super-star has vehemently denied and one of the people coming out to his defense is his borther.Davido's brother slammed the alleged babymama who his brother has since denied. He says it's lies because she looks hungry. Well that is not enough reason for her not to have a baby with Davido



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-how-hungry-looking-she-is-davidos.html See more of her photos here

He didn't care about her hungry look while he was banging her. 72 Likes 3 Shares

I don't get it how davido, wizkid and others will be fcking girls without condoms. Is there cure for HIV? 70 Likes 2 Shares

He didn't care about her hungry look while he was banging her.

So davido actually kemen that girl? 12 Likes

Davido na mumu i swear! Just dey fvck anything wey him see! 7 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense,Na now u knw say she is hungry looking,when u were humping her like a dog nko 2 Likes 1 Share

Davido! 9 Likes

Tell that to a conjified drunk Davido...... 4 Likes









Ps- kai!! Low blow!! If better makeup artiste handle her plus 'club light' in the night, she must have been looking hot that night Its not their fault, its the lady with low self esteem that thinks the only way she can make it in life is to have a kid for a 'celebrity', if she had respected herself and kept her dignity she wont be getting this type of insult.....Ps-kai!! Low blow!! If better makeup artiste handle her plus 'club light' in the night, she must have been looking hot that night 8 Likes





Reminds me of those beautiful Arabian children begging in every motorpark "Brother Hunger no dey hear sorry ooo"...the same applies to Konjimilitis... 1 Like

I think he was hungry then

Children everywhere!









but the girl no try i swear

Stupid Adelekes 2 Likes

I don't get it how davido, wizkid and others will be fcking girls without condoms. Is there cure for HIV?

Yes there is



Money



Lots of it Yes there isMoneyLots of it 1 Like

Bunch of Gullible idiots.I throw way salute for NaetoC and Dr. Sid 4 Likes

Nonsense,Na now u knw say she is hungry looking,when u were humping her like a dog nko

Mr Flesh-To-Flesh Weldone again!

He didn't care about her hungry look while he was banging her.

Like they say " Dirty water dey quench fire too" Like they say " Dirty water dey quench fire too" 2 Likes