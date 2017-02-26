₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 12:26pm
It was another impressive charity project for The Isabella Ayuk Foundation as they teamed up with some of their partners for a 2 day Love Clothing Giveaway to widows, children and the less privileged in Abuja and Ebonyi state recently.
The former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria who reigned supreme during her days of Queenship visited remote villages in the capital city and Ebonyi state to cloth the old, poor and less privileged. Isabella Ayuk expressed satisfaction for the service to humanity and promised to do more through her foundation which has been at the forefront empowering and providing charity assistance.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by naijafella(m): 12:28pm
So mek we jump?
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by Drinokrane: 2:26pm
Make we fry beans?
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by Negotiate: 2:52pm
Nice
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by yourexcellency: 2:52pm
she try small
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 2:52pm
That's really nice of her
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by parrybill: 2:53pm
Drinokrane:lool
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by labanji(m): 2:53pm
This one still beta pass most oloshos who no sabi spend shishi for people like dis despite heavy money they still get
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:53pm
The facial expression of the kid in the 6th picture be like "this aunty nor see snacks and provisions buy way she come dey disturb us with clothes, abeg take this picture make i commot here".......
Ps-Abeg in which picture is the "beauty queen"??!
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 2:53pm
wow
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by luciouscookie: 2:54pm
Add food to the clothes biko
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by budusky05(m): 2:55pm
Those think okrika used cloths?
Like used cloths?
God abeg.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by guy30stainless(m): 2:55pm
Nice of her
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by tossedbae(f): 2:56pm
She is now fat
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by sisisioge: 2:58pm
Good one...may God bless her good heart.
Its really a pleasant surprise how a simple change of cloths could lift appearances.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 2:59pm
This place resembles akaeze in ebonyi with 20k you can comfortably marry a very hardworking woman from that place.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:59pm
Nice one...keep it up...unlike some fake foundations wey dani*lla and t*nto dey run.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by franklingud(m): 3:01pm
Drinokrane:Idiot, can you do what she did?
Ewu gambia
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by alobright17(m): 3:02pm
The joy alone,the smile,the happiness e.t.c she brought to them really worth more than gold.Kudos dear.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by Exponental(m): 3:03pm
Good gesture.... but the cloths are all "young shall grow"!
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by noble71(m): 3:08pm
Nice of her.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by seunlly(m): 3:13pm
Kind hearted
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by alexarelano(m): 3:13pm
As u don expose her what she gave out to poor now.
Do u think God will still reward her?
U've already rewarded her.
Even if u giv ur right hand something, left hand must not know
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by Capableben(m): 3:13pm
Wow, this magnanimity shows that she has a good heart, bless u.
Meanwhile,
Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:03pm
It is well....
It is good to count one's blessings o....
|Re: Isabella Ayuk Gives Out Cloths To Widows And Children (Photos) by olatade(m): 4:09pm
putting smiles on people's faces,nice one from her
