It was another impressive charity project for ‎The Isabella Ayuk Foundation as they teamed up with some of their partners for a 2 day Love Clothing Giveaway to widows, children and the less privileged in Abuja and Ebonyi state recently.



‎The former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria who reigned supreme during her days of Queenship visited remote villages in the capital city and Ebonyi state to cloth the old, poor and less privileged. Isabella Ayuk expressed satisfaction for the service to humanity and promised to do more through her foundation which has been at the forefront empowering and providing charity assistance. 2 Likes

So mek we jump? 1 Like

Make we fry beans? 1 Like

More

Nice

she try small

That's really nice of her

Drinokrane:

Make we fry beans? lool lool

This one still beta pass most oloshos who no sabi spend shishi for people like dis despite heavy money they still get







Ps-Abeg in which picture is the "beauty queen"??! The facial expression of the kid in the 6th picture be like "this aunty nor see snacks and provisions buy way she come dey disturb us with clothes, abeg take this picture make i commot here".......Ps-Abeg in which picture is the "beauty queen"??! 6 Likes 1 Share

wow

Add food to the clothes biko

Those think okrika used cloths?





Like used cloths?







God abeg.

Nice of her

She is now fat 1 Like

Good one...may God bless her good heart.





Its really a pleasant surprise how a simple change of cloths could lift appearances. 1 Like

This place resembles akaeze in ebonyi with 20k you can comfortably marry a very hardworking woman from that place.

Nice one...keep it up...unlike some fake foundations wey dani*lla and t*nto dey run.

Drinokrane:

Make we fry beans? Idiot, can you do what she did?

Ewu gambia Idiot, can you do what she did?Ewu gambia

The joy alone,the smile,the happiness e.t.c she brought to them really worth more than gold.Kudos dear. 1 Like

Good gesture.... but the cloths are all "young shall grow"!

Nice of her.

Kind hearted



Do u think God will still reward her?

U've already rewarded her.

Even if u giv ur right hand something, left hand must not know

As u don expose her what she gave out to poor now.Do u think God will still reward her?U've already rewarded her.Even if u giv ur right hand something, left hand must not know





Meanwhile,



Wow, this magnanimity shows that she has a good heart, bless u.

It is well....

It is good to count one's blessings o....