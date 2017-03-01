Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) (2313 Views)

According to the story shared in Hausa by Rariya, the fire started around 12am midnight and till now, the cause remains unknown to residents.



See Photos below;



business setbacks everywhere! Hope it didn't touch human life? Damn!business setbacks everywhere! Hope it didn't touch human life?

on a serious note; people means of livelihood gone so sad.



What a loss!

Damn! What is life turning into?! 1 Like

This is net loss

And abokiis no dey do insurance

So sad

sabi them dae kill people because they value cows than human being Fulani never see chuntin.sabi them dae kill people because they value cows than human being

Why are we suddenly having fire outbreaks? I hope the gods are not angry with Nigeria.

Lord have mercy!

Like if insurance works in Nigeria Like if insurance works in Nigeria

hi na wa o the way fire dey catch building this days one need to be careful. hi na wa o the way fire dey catch building this days one need to be careful.