|Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:14pm
At least 100 Animals (Goats and Sheep) were burnt in a fire outbreak at a livestock market in Tashan Dukku area of Gombe state.
According to the story shared in Hausa by Rariya, the fire started around 12am midnight and till now, the cause remains unknown to residents.
See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/fire-outbreak-kills-over-100-animals-in.html
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:29pm
More
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by josephine123: 3:38pm
Damn !!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mcmurphy132: 3:43pm
Make I run go carry one meat
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Eminya(f): 3:43pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Haddock: 3:47pm
Damn! business setbacks everywhere! Hope it didn't touch human life?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by dessz(m): 6:13pm
on a serious note; people means of livelihood gone so sad.
on a light note : barbecue............... barbecues everywhere.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:13pm
Kai!!! See all the wasted suya!!!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:13pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:14pm
What a loss!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:14pm
Damn! What is life turning into?!
1 Like
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by spartan117(m): 6:14pm
mcmurphy132:Abeg carry reach my side I no dey chop goat na ram I dey chop
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 6:15pm
This is net loss
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 6:15pm
And abokiis no dey do insurance
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by silverprince413(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 6:15pm
The fire is wicked. It burnt d goats beyond wetin person fit still use do pepper soup
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by twilliamx: 6:16pm
So sad
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by akigbemaru: 6:17pm
Burnt beyond recognition cows!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 6:18pm
Fulani never see chuntin. sabi them dae kill people because they value cows than human being
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 6:18pm
Chei! Roasted meat. Now m hungry
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by badoi(m): 6:18pm
Over cooked meat
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 6:18pm
Why are we suddenly having fire outbreaks? I hope the gods are not angry with Nigeria.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Drversatile: 6:19pm
I think with
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by ojutiku1: 6:20pm
J
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 6:20pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by DirtyGold: 6:21pm
Lord have mercy!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 6:21pm
in his recession
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by stefanweeks: 6:21pm
Gbedu don set
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mich24(m): 6:21pm
spaggyy:
Like if insurance works in Nigeria
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by policy12: 6:21pm
hi na wa o the way fire dey catch building this days one need to be careful.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 6:21pm
burnt meat....
