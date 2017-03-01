₦airaland Forum

Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:14pm
At least 100 Animals (Goats and Sheep) were burnt in a fire outbreak at a livestock market in Tashan Dukku area of Gombe state.

According to the story shared in Hausa by Rariya, the fire started around 12am midnight and till now, the cause remains unknown to residents.

See Photos below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/fire-outbreak-kills-over-100-animals-in.html

Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:29pm
More

Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by josephine123: 3:38pm
Damn !!
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mcmurphy132: 3:43pm
Make I run go carry one meat
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Eminya(f): 3:43pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Haddock: 3:47pm
Damn! sad sad business setbacks everywhere! Hope it didn't touch human life?
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by dessz(m): 6:13pm
on a serious note; people means of livelihood gone so sad.

on a light note : barbecue............... barbecues everywhere.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:13pm
Kai!!! See all the wasted suya!!! angry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:13pm
undecided
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:14pm
What a loss!
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:14pm
Damn! What is life turning into?!

1 Like

Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by spartan117(m): 6:14pm
mcmurphy132:
Make I run go carry one meat
Abeg carry reach my side I no dey chop goat na ram I dey chop grin
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 6:15pm
This is net loss
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 6:15pm
And abokiis no dey do insurance
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by silverprince413(m): 6:15pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 6:15pm
The fire is wicked. It burnt d goats beyond wetin person fit still use do pepper soup cry cry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by twilliamx: 6:16pm
So sad
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by akigbemaru: 6:17pm
Burnt beyond recognition cows!
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 6:18pm
Fulani never see chuntin. grin sabi them dae kill people because they value cows than human being
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 6:18pm
Chei! Roasted meat. Now m hungry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by badoi(m): 6:18pm
Over cooked meat
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 6:18pm
Why are we suddenly having fire outbreaks? I hope the gods are not angry with Nigeria.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by Drversatile: 6:19pm
I think with
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by ojutiku1: 6:20pm
J
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 6:20pm
sad
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by DirtyGold: 6:21pm
Lord have mercy!
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 6:21pm
in his recession cry cry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by stefanweeks: 6:21pm
Gbedu don set
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mich24(m): 6:21pm
spaggyy:
And abokiis no dey do insurance

Like if insurance works in Nigeria
Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by policy12: 6:21pm
winkhi na wa o the way fire dey catch building this days one need to be careful.

Re: Fire Outbreak At Livestock Market In Gombe, Kills Over 100 Animals (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 6:21pm
burnt meat....

(0) (1) (Reply)

