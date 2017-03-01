₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by AdoraAmadi: 7:01pm
A family in Lagos State, was rendered homeless on Friday after a heavy wind that blew, took off the roof of the house. The incident which left sympathizers calling for an investigation of materials used in building the house, destroyed some properties too.
A member of the affected family, Bathlomew Goodluck Obodo, who shared the story on Facebook wrote;
"A heavy wave pool off my roof and render me and family home less. God I commit this to your able care. Feeling so sad."
Here are more photos after the cut;
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Oscar4real(m): 7:05pm
may the good God provide there shelter in Jesus. name...
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Joavid(f): 7:06pm
Na real evil wind o. chai
I hope they can afford to repair the roof
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by youngest85(m): 7:11pm
Let the ladies among them come and stay with me for the time being.....
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:15pm
Hope they can get help quickly
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by simpleseyi: 7:35pm
youngest85:
Here is the picture of one of the ladies in the house. Other ladies too are exactly like her. Can they all come over to your house?
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:00pm
booked
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:01pm
Bad news everywhere sha...
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by momodub: 9:01pm
See trouble
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by moffat(m): 9:02pm
Lagos and inferior building materials they are like 5&6 desperate Landlord
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 9:02pm
Sad
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:02pm
Lets look at the 'bright side', the couple living in the house can have a romantic 'moonlight' dinner plus 'extra ventilation'
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 9:03pm
youngest85:
I know u u are always taking advantage of helpless girls.
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by chidiebere2020(m): 9:03pm
wow
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by moffat(m): 9:03pm
moffat:they are after your money not ur safety and well being
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by toyeanlawlah(f): 9:03pm
What a wind!
Helper in this period...? I pray you get o
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 9:03pm
it is well
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by harriet412(f): 9:04pm
.Nawa o.
Wind has rendered some pple homeless .
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Franzinni: 9:05pm
the fresh air own too much for this one..... No no no....
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by FengChui(m): 9:05pm
May God help provide for the family.
It is a wound that would not heal from their minds in years to come.
I had a similar experience in my university days on September 19, 2009 and I still tremble when rain is imminent.
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Doctor0071(m): 9:06pm
I have nothing to give you but i give you blessing from our Lord Jesus Christ
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:06pm
Kpele...the lord is your strength
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 9:06pm
God will provide
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:08pm
Oscar4real:
Actually Lagos state government
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by TDonald: 9:09pm
This looks funny to me
Maybe you didn't make full payments of the roofing sheets
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by ayoolanr: 9:11pm
simpleseyi:
Osu winch!!!
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:13pm
What !
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 9:13pm
may God help
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by mrsksdata: 9:14pm
ok
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by COMPENGRFRANK(m): 9:15pm
WHAT A BIG BLOW!
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 9:15pm
simpleseyi:
wetin be that naw? you want make i vomit?
|Re: Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 9:18pm
Convertible House
