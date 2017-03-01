Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Wind Renders Lagos Family Homeless (Photos) (9666 Views)

Lagosians Rendered Homeless After Ambode Destroyed Their Houses In Ajah(pics) / Day Of The Bulldozers: Lagos Landlords, Tenants Rendered Homeless Same Day / Demolition Of Buildings On Lagos-abeokuta Express Way Renders Masses Homeless (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A member of the affected family, Bathlomew Goodluck Obodo, who shared the story on Facebook wrote;

"A heavy wave pool off my roof and render me and family home less. God I commit this to your able care. Feeling so sad."

Here are more photos after the cut;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/evil-wind-renders-lagos-family-homeless.html A family in Lagos State, was rendered homeless on Friday after a heavy wind that blew, took off the roof of the house. The incident which left sympathizers calling for an investigation of materials used in building the house, destroyed some properties too.A member of the affected family, Bathlomew Goodluck Obodo, who shared the story on Facebook wrote;"A heavy wave pool off my roof and render me and family home less. God I commit this to your able care. Feeling so sad."Here are more photos after the cut;

may the good God provide there shelter in Jesus. name... 21 Likes



I hope they can afford to repair the roof Na real evil wind o. chaiI hope they can afford to repair the roof 1 Like 2 Shares

Let the ladies among them come and stay with me for the time being..... 4 Likes

Hope they can get help quickly

youngest85:

Let the ladies among them come and stay with me for the time being.....

Here is the picture of one of the ladies in the house. Other ladies too are exactly like her. Can they all come over to your house? Here is the picture of one of the ladies in the house. Other ladies too are exactly like her. Can they all come over to your house? 19 Likes 1 Share

booked

Bad news everywhere sha...

See trouble

desperate Landlord Lagos and inferior building materials they are like 5&6desperate Landlord 2 Likes

Sad

Lets look at the 'bright side', the couple living in the house can have a romantic 'moonlight' dinner plus 'extra ventilation'

youngest85:

Let the ladies among them come and stay with me for the time being.....

I know u u are always taking advantage of helpless girls. I know u u are always taking advantage of helpless girls. 3 Likes

wow

moffat:

Lagos and inferior building materials they are like 5&6 desperate Landlord they are after your money not ur safety and well being they are after your money not ur safety and well being



Helper in this period...? I pray you get o What a wind!Helper in this period...? I pray you get o

it is well 1 Like





Wind has rendered some pple homeless . .Nawa o.Wind has rendered some pple homeless

the fresh air own too much for this one..... No no no....

May God help provide for the family.

It is a wound that would not heal from their minds in years to come.



I had a similar experience in my university days on September 19, 2009 and I still tremble when rain is imminent.

I have nothing to give you but i give you blessing from our Lord Jesus Christ

Kpele...the lord is your strength

God will provide

Oscar4real:

may the good God provide there shelter in Jesus. name...

Actually Lagos state government Actually Lagos state government







Maybe you didn't make full payments of the roofing sheets This looks funny to meMaybe you didn't make full payments of the roofing sheets

simpleseyi:





Here is the picture of one of the ladies in the house. Other ladies too are exactly like her. Can they all come over to your house?

Osu winch!!! Osu winch!!! 1 Like

What !

may God help

ok

WHAT A BIG BLOW!

simpleseyi:





Here is the picture of one of the ladies in the house. Other ladies too are exactly like her. Can they all come over to your house?

wetin be that naw? you want make i vomit? wetin be that naw? you want make i vomit? 1 Like