The youths of the community paraded them unclad with a pole tied to their bodies.



Report also has it that the black one is married with four children.



Clap for them for parading necked men. This is laudable.

Its only through proper education that this kind of mentality would be eliminated from blacks ,if not Africans are going no where. Tell me the difficult thing in sending then to police station ? 14 Likes

What a life! 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Remove the iron make I see some thing 2 Likes

Who censor this mini foto...?

Was wondering if marriage disqualifies potential thieves from expressing their real self....best way to treat petty thieves anyway 2 Likes

Why would anyone steal from a man with Pa super do as name.The name alone is Sth else.





Op where can I get uncensored pictures of 'the fair one'.Since the 'black one' is married,no need looking. 3 Likes

those guys have been damaged for life.

Ur talking like ds because armed robbers n thieves hav not raped d ppl u love n wrecked havoc on u..





No problems we will keep patting dem on d back till dey get to u ...den u wil knw hwfa. Ur talking like ds because armed robbers n thieves hav not raped d ppl u love n wrecked havoc on u..No problems we will keep patting dem on d back till dey get to u ...den u wil knw hwfa. 3 Likes

I was even thinking it's our pipeline not knowing it's pump for water...mtchew.

What a shame to parenting! Wondering how his kids would feel. Smh 1 Like

They kill person?

Shame on some people

It used to be oil pipelines, now it is sumo pump.



Chai...poverty and starvation in the land. God help your children.



The chap with the facecap is a member of the Asaba Vigilante. Asaba Vigilante at work. 1 Like

Oyind18:

Remove the iron make I see some thing Nne5:



Op where can I get uncensored pictures of 'the fair one'.Since the 'black one' is married,no need looking. Na wa o. To see prick dey hungry you. Wetin you wan use am do?

All these small small childrens haf joins bads gangzz Na wa o. To see prick dey hungry you. Wetin you wan use am do?All these small small childrens haf joins bads gangzz 2 Likes

Oyind18:

Remove the iron make I see some thing , meanwhile @ topic, when will this kind of treatment be given to Babangida, Shonekan, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Amaechi, Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara, All APC & PDP members of both Federal & state legislatures, Oil thieves, Diezani & co, Dasuki and all his gang of criminals, See what, meanwhile @ topic, when will this kind of treatment be given to Babangida, Shonekan, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Amaechi, Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara, All APC & PDP members of both Federal & state legislatures, Oil thieves, Diezani & co, Dasuki and all his gang of criminals, l dont condone what these 2 guys did but l want this kind of jungle justice for big time criminals who raped the treasury of Nigeria without a condom and it led Nigeria as a country to recession, nonsense. 2 Likes

Oyind18:

Remove the iron make I see some thing konji @ work, I knw say ur cucumber de ur side hoping to see epon as u de open d thread......no worry ehn, next tym de. konji @ work, I knw say ur cucumber de ur side hoping to see epon as u de open d thread......no worry ehn, next tym de.

their own don be

chai Look at the expression on both their faces... I swear i would give my kidney and that of lala just to find out what was going through their damaged head as they were paraded....

Oyind18:

Remove the iron make I see some thing

Hope you wont rape a baby with a dick. Hope you wont rape a baby with a dick.

Nne5:

Why would anyone steal from a man with Pa super do as name.The name alone is Sth else.





Op where can I get uncensored pictures of 'the fair one'.Since the 'black one' is married,no need looking. uzoclinton:

k nawa ooo, una no de even hide dis konji tin again oo nawa ooo, una no de even hide dis konji tin again oo

Reminds me of Game of thrones



SHAME



SHAME



LOL 1 Like

I kw one of them

Really sometimes I always say send them to the police station. Recently a thief was caught in my neighbourhood . I heard the serious beating he was getting and his screems I had to run out to see things. He was bleeding. His accomplice was begging. I told the people to hand them to the police no need to continue torturing them. Someone in the crowd said he could kill them but I said lets call the police. The police came picked the thieves and left along with the man whom they were robbing.

As we were dispersing I spoke with some of the people they said the police will use them to make money. The main thief will be released cause he doesnt have any money to give them but the other theif with the motorcycle will be made to pay heavily since he had something the police could hold. I doubted it. But lo and behold the next day mid day I saw the thief running from the direction of the police station we made eye contact and I could tell he recognized me , he didnt stop but kept running. I guess the police would hace released him and told him to keep running and not stop till he got away from the vicinity. I was disappointed. So its tru what people say about the police. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is bad

yomi007k:





Ur talking like ds because armed robbers n thieves hav not raped d ppl u love n wrecked havoc on u..





No problems we will keep patting dem on d back till dey get to u ...den u wil knw hwfa. parading dem unclad has nt undone d act parading dem unclad has nt undone d act

ESDKING:

Clap for them for parading necked men. This is laudable.

Its only through proper education that this kind of mentality would be eliminated from blacks ,if not Africans are going no where. Tell me the difficult thing in sending then to police station ?

The police will release them easily once the thieves settle them. The police will release them easily once the thieves settle them.