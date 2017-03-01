₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by dainformant(m): 8:04pm
These men got more than they bargained for after they were nabbed on a robbery operation in Abraka community, in Ethiope East LGA, Delta state, today. According to an online report, the hoodlums were caught vandalizing a somo pump belonging to one Mr Isaac Ajerho.
The youths of the community paraded them unclad with a pole tied to their bodies.
Report also has it that the black one is married with four children.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/married-man-paraded-unclad-after-he-was.html
1 Share
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by ESDKING: 8:06pm
Clap for them for parading necked men. This is laudable.
Its only through proper education that this kind of mentality would be eliminated from blacks ,if not Africans are going no where. Tell me the difficult thing in sending then to police station ?
14 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by maryjan8(f): 8:07pm
What a life!
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by dainformant(m): 8:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Oyind18: 8:08pm
Remove the iron make I see some thing
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Jabioro: 8:09pm
Who censor this mini foto...?
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Ten12(m): 8:11pm
Was wondering if marriage disqualifies potential thieves from expressing their real self....best way to treat petty thieves anyway
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Nne5(f): 8:11pm
Why would anyone steal from a man with Pa super do as name.The name alone is Sth else.
Op where can I get uncensored pictures of 'the fair one'.Since the 'black one' is married,no need looking.
3 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Ojiofor: 8:14pm
those guys have been damaged for life.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by yomi007k(m): 8:18pm
ESDKING:
Ur talking like ds because armed robbers n thieves hav not raped d ppl u love n wrecked havoc on u..
No problems we will keep patting dem on d back till dey get to u ...den u wil knw hwfa.
3 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by ESDKING: 8:44pm
yomi007k:God forbids. I understand where you are heading but I don't consider this as best alternative.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by adextetoo(m): 8:49pm
I was even thinking it's our pipeline not knowing it's pump for water...mtchew.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by decatalyst(m): 8:49pm
What a shame to parenting! Wondering how his kids would feel. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Young03: 8:52pm
They kill person?
Shame on some people
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by ozoebuka1(m): 8:56pm
ESDKING:Oga must you insult the whole black race just to sound intelligent? You are the one who needs to be cautioned if u ask me.
10 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by odimbannamdi(m): 10:22pm
It used to be oil pipelines, now it is sumo pump.
Chai...poverty and starvation in the land. God help your children.
Check out my profile for beautiul mens loafers
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by blackboy(m): 10:24pm
The chap with the facecap is a member of the Asaba Vigilante. Asaba Vigilante at work.
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Khris3(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by priceaction: 10:25pm
Oyind18:
Nne5:Na wa o. To see prick dey hungry you. Wetin you wan use am do?
All these small small childrens haf joins bads gangzz
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by AngelicBeing: 10:26pm
Oyind18:See what , meanwhile @ topic, when will this kind of treatment be given to Babangida, Shonekan, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Amaechi, Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara, All APC & PDP members of both Federal & state legislatures, Oil thieves, Diezani & co, Dasuki and all his gang of criminals, l dont condone what these 2 guys did but l want this kind of jungle justice for big time criminals who raped the treasury of Nigeria without a condom and it led Nigeria as a country to recession, nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by lammsohiman(m): 10:27pm
Oyind18:konji @ work, I knw say ur cucumber de ur side hoping to see epon as u de open d thread......no worry ehn, next tym de.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by morgan100: 10:27pm
their own don be
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by uzoclinton(m): 10:27pm
chai Look at the expression on both their faces... I swear i would give my kidney and that of lala just to find out what was going through their damaged head as they were paraded....
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by jessicahardman: 10:28pm
Oyind18:
Hope you wont rape a baby with a dick.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by lammsohiman(m): 10:29pm
Nne5:
uzoclinton:nawa ooo, una no de even hide dis konji tin again oo
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by babseg(m): 10:31pm
Reminds me of Game of thrones
SHAME
SHAME
LOL
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Aghans(m): 10:32pm
I kw one of them
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by blackboy(m): 10:33pm
Really sometimes I always say send them to the police station. Recently a thief was caught in my neighbourhood . I heard the serious beating he was getting and his screems I had to run out to see things. He was bleeding. His accomplice was begging. I told the people to hand them to the police no need to continue torturing them. Someone in the crowd said he could kill them but I said lets call the police. The police came picked the thieves and left along with the man whom they were robbing.
As we were dispersing I spoke with some of the people they said the police will use them to make money. The main thief will be released cause he doesnt have any money to give them but the other theif with the motorcycle will be made to pay heavily since he had something the police could hold. I doubted it. But lo and behold the next day mid day I saw the thief running from the direction of the police station we made eye contact and I could tell he recognized me , he didnt stop but kept running. I guess the police would hace released him and told him to keep running and not stop till he got away from the vicinity. I was disappointed. So its tru what people say about the police.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by seunlayi(m): 10:33pm
This is bad
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by riczy(m): 10:34pm
yomi007k:parading dem unclad has nt undone d act
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by Pavore9: 10:35pm
ESDKING:
The police will release them easily once the thieves settle them.
|Re: Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS by publicenemy(m): 10:35pm
dainformant:
What has his marital status got to do with his crime
1 Like
