₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,886 members, 3,427,956 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) (1005 Views)
Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel / Uriel Oputa: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Ex BBNaija Housemate / BBNaija: Hot Pictures Of Uriel, The Drama And Mirror Queen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:28pm
Fast rising Nigerian singer and Ex- Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel's brother who is in London allegedly confirmed he's gay.
More photos
www.instagram.com-2017-03-19-21-21-15.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-19-21-22-03.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-19-21-19-13.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-19-21-19-39.jpeg">
He just changed the caption few minutes ago, after his audience where tagging bloggers.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbn-ex-bbn-housemate-uriels-brother.html
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Abdhul(m): 9:35pm
GAY also means happy
1 Like
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Neimar: 9:45pm
Ur
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:48pm
This his HEAD is one of a kind
Eim mama try, no be small
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by psallmuel(m): 10:05pm
O Get a clean shave man, it doesn't fit you. Yulk!
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:16pm
Ur life, go flex it ur way
2 Likes
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Akshow: 10:17pm
Good for him
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Khris3(m): 10:17pm
More >> http://wapextra.com.ng
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:17pm
As long as they are from Charly boy's family, anything is possible.
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 10:17pm
Alright
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by teamsynergy: 10:17pm
yo, live ur life man
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 10:17pm
A perverted mind will always see something dirty in everything you say.
gay/ɡeɪ/
adjective
1. (of a person, especially a man) homosexual.
2. light-hearted and carefree.
3. brightly coloured; showy.
4. foolish, stupid, or unimpressive.
@Op. how did you come to the conclusion that he meant No1?
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 10:17pm
Na hin family get problem cos na madman family dey shame for the madman.
1 Like
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Negotiate: 10:17pm
we dont know you boy
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 10:17pm
Such cute dude!
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:17pm
See head like cocoyam...
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 10:17pm
..
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Harmored(m): 10:18pm
Abdhul:
1 Like
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:18pm
n
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:18pm
O that head MIRROR
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:18pm
...
|Re: Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) by frankloloko: 10:19pm
W
(0) (Reply)
You Can Watch Full Episodes Of "the L Word" Or "so You Think You Can Dance" / I Need French Movies In Lagos / Out To Kill Season 1 & 2 Finally Out
Viewing this topic: Abusadiqworld, swissobed, justjeff, Babs015(m), Victor08032(m), Vacora(m), charleff512(m), AnaMezza, Adesoba5, Snowstorm, Jamesmatic(m), winzone07(m), showlight101(m), hipswrites, greenguy, chyke007(m), geekybabe(f), myfantasies(f), meeky007(m), Rhips, wizzprince, koonleh, flavourwole, ammyluv2002(f), oluwamitomisin, Dunni007, Benignasweety(f), sunmbo123(m), blogbloke, amtheone(m), generaldre(m), Syjibrin(f), kayhel, mmsen, Ruicosta10(m), lalasticlala(m), obafemee80(m), KimBerlyie, shuminat, denda(m), WriteBoy, finecheek12, tplacid, TeGaTeGa1(m), gurunlocker, Berrypie(f), cynic411(f), jackphillips, Pitches, Negotiate, Judgesledge(m), adjizzy(m), tociano009(m), chinaylo, bobbice, Moneyyy, lekibraky(m), hoodboy(m), Evaberry(f), teeboynaij, amourdivine, DieDieDieOmenka, peerless2(m), Kewt, uctomide(m), Vintagee, brudiga, mondaypaul77(m), sanchezG, femialabi2016(m), Ongozi, ElsonMorali, Emmotion(m), hrykanu231(m), Kondomatic(m), Ab4all(m), TulsaOklahoma, spiritman5678, MenaNathsBlog(f), 9jawear, MistaKayzie(m), Olukat(m), platinumventure, funmmy08, liliesandberries, Benuromi, paramedic, PhilAmadeus, harbkol(m), SarFakky, frisky2good(m), akinz4u(m), missKiffy(f), vhickky(f), daniella04, favorchild2017, plainmirror(m), chizzyify, nedu2000(m), Taper, frankyfipps(m), topsyking, addikt(m), Wesely01(m), evilapc, wemmieslim(f), olarwhumy6(f), mrmrmister, botad(m), DViewer, sokia, Emperorone(m), NASTYNASOSO, saintgwizard(m), Firmjudge(m), emmaattack, DonHummer(m), Glovicdaprince(m), 5p1naz(m), scachy(m), worthing, Chommieblaq(f), Tenplet(m), bettercreature(m), rawpadgin(m), Xblink, to2in, Toezonline, benstar(m), kevoh(m), ogrin(m), Interesting15, ichommy(m), abbeyty(m), Bmdacutie(f), Epiczi(m), ambsteve, Khris3(m), Kseafresh(m), emorodili(m), maylisa(f), brightgreat, highrise07(m), ijechikky(f), richeazy(m), danny34(m), henryomez(m), estrong, Mayflowa(m), Coolval22com, aggahegbema, thorpido(m), tredax66, gritzky, Abukia404(f), austinike(m), uchkochi(m), Princelegacylemoha(m), pastorpussy(m), eph123, kkristo7a(m), abudujanah, Rothman, azeezbaba(m), opey25(m), ijewejones, Jac007(m), TDonald, M5direct, Jiang, Fynline(m), Zahram(m), nemesiis, Cleem(m), tollu, ikofgod(f), demjohn(m), HerbertObi(m), expee06(m), tobyasky, Thedrebaba, BabaOlowo, iksmoore(m), frankloloko, NNature(m), ShawttySoFyne(f), Hydrolysis, muystoy(m), missfrancess(f), SaintNemesis(f), kalakuta11, Harmored(m), Divay22(f), chy200(f), Akshow, andysnoopy(m), elmahmoud and 284 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3