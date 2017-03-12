₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by timidapsin(m): 12:36am
Yung6ix rewarded a friend who helped him 8 years ago with 10,000 when he was coming to lagos.
He took to Instagram to share this…
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0v910jkZz/
Lalasticlala
9 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by timidapsin(m): 12:37am
Wow God bless this guy
8 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by modelmike7(m): 12:41am
Inspiring!!
7 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by potent5: 12:43am
Good Good.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Solowande(m): 12:45am
If god don bless u, take am take bless others. Yung6ix, u will neva lack
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by mykelmeezy: 12:45am
brings the saying
remember those on your way up youwill meet them when coming down
where r those who had the 10k but said they had one bill or another but later spent it on drinks n ashana
23 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by BlackDBagba: 12:53am
You're blessed man!
9 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Mskrisx(f): 1:20am
Wooooow
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by tinuJakes(f): 1:39am
lemme start writing down the names of my friends that will be future celebs nd dash them credit so they will remember me
23 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by jamex93(m): 2:16am
that's good..
inspiring
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by golor(m): 2:33am
A single word for that is"Incredible ".
4 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by tope3x(m): 2:47am
Another paid agent from young 6ix, let yung6ix continue to deceive the gullible ones...this is purely staged...I'm not hating, just the fact...
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by benuejosh(m): 5:41am
tope3x:Your poverty level just increased by 15%, thus affecting your brain performance.
Meanwhile..
Lessons:
1. When climbing the ladder of success, never do bad to those you met on your way up. You may surely meet them on your way back.
2. Never forget those who helped you climb up. when you're up, help pull them up.
3. Never Underestimate anybody.
4. Be good to everyone you meet. Both strangers and regulars because they mite just be your spring board.
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by DrDeji20: 5:44am
good
... Wow, such a magnanimous action. Dont ever forget where you come from. Wait o, is that 5million in naira
... Wow, such a magnanimous action. Dont ever forget where you come from. Wait o, is that 5million in naira
Meanwhile;
Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR. Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Davidblen(m): 7:24am
naso dis guy get money reach well one gud turn deserve anoda
2 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Tazdroid(m): 7:24am
Celebrities and unnecessary publicity
I no talk say wetin e do bad but when YungSix need that 10k bad bad, we no see am for social media. It could have been done quietly. Must everything be a ceremony?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Noblesoul123: 7:24am
I admire his sense of gratitude.
Some dudes would have acted as if they have never seen the guy before.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by thepresence: 7:24am
Now, you can use your pressing iron on your generator.
Get Generator Power Booster for convenient ironing on generators, even on I Better Pass My Neighbour generator.
The booster can also be used to power heat gun (the device used for sealing nylon), boiling ring, electric kettle, dryers, etc.
Now you don't have to wear rumple clothes to work. Get today.
N4500 only
Lagos
08119387235
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by wahles(m): 7:24am
Uhmn
8 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by jonaifame22(f): 7:25am
May God increase yungsixx the more for remembering some frm the past
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by ESDKING: 7:25am
Hmmm, over four million naira. May those we epp never forget us.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by MyGeneration: 7:25am
The story looks like a publicity stunt doh.
2 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Cutie09: 7:26am
tope3x:
Well you've a point but time will tell
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by holluwai(m): 7:26am
Abeg
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by 9jakohai(m): 7:27am
This is the true meaning of sowing a seed.
Not the one that some pastors teach.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Afokesco(m): 7:27am
Oluwa bless yr hustle bruh
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by loomer: 7:28am
Must u announce it?
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by nairalandfreak: 7:28am
God bless your hustle
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by Fisocoded(m): 7:28am
tope3x:
i was just scrolling down to see d fool dat will post rubbish and behold dat fool is Tope3x recieve sense abeg!
4 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by dhamstar(m): 7:28am
Must he come on social media to inform the world that he wants to pay #10000 with $10000?
Attention seeker!! He's guy just wanna show that he's got some dollars
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos by realGURU(f): 7:28am
Fake life
