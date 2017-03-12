Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yung6ix Gives $10,000 To The Man Who Gave Him N10,000 To Relocate To Lagos (11355 Views)

He took to Instagram to share this…



8 years ago @imblackking gave me 10,000 Naira to come to Lagos to chase my dream as an artiste, without that 10k there would be no Yung6ix today. Showed him I’m grateful by giving him 10,000 dollars today. Strictly for motivational purposes only. Don’t just be great be grateful and don’t forget those who helped you when you where nothing…

Watch video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ



Source:





Wow God bless this guy 8 Likes

Inspiring!! 7 Likes

Good Good. 1 Like

If god don bless u, take am take bless others. Yung6ix, u will neva lack 42 Likes 2 Shares

brings the saying



remember those on your way up youwill meet them when coming down



where r those who had the 10k but said they had one bill or another but later spent it on drinks n ashana 23 Likes

You're blessed man! 9 Likes

Wooooow

lemme start writing down the names of my friends that will be future celebs nd dash them credit so they will remember me lemme start writing down the names of my friends that will be future celebs nd dash them credit so they will remember me 23 Likes

that's good..



inspiring 1 Like

A single word for that is"Incredible ". 4 Likes

Another paid agent from young 6ix, let yung6ix continue to deceive the gullible ones...this is purely staged...I'm not hating, just the fact... 40 Likes 4 Shares

tope3x:

Another paid agent from young 6ix, let yung6ix continue to deceive the gullible ones...this is purely staged...I'm not hating, just the fact... Your poverty level just increased by 15%, thus affecting your brain performance.





Meanwhile..

Lessons:

1. When climbing the ladder of success, never do bad to those you met on your way up. You may surely meet them on your way back.

2. Never forget those who helped you climb up. when you're up, help pull them up.

3. Never Underestimate anybody.

4. Be good to everyone you meet. Both strangers and regulars because they mite just be your spring board. Your poverty level just increased by 15%, thus affecting your brain performance.Meanwhile..Lessons:1. When climbing the ladder of success, never do bad to those you met on your way up. You may surely meet them on your way back.2. Never forget those who helped you climb up. when you're up, help pull them up.3. Never Underestimate anybody.4. Be good to everyone you meet. Both strangers and regulars because they mite just be your spring board. 45 Likes 3 Shares

good





naso dis guy get money reach well one gud turn deserve anoda 2 Likes

Celebrities and unnecessary publicity





I no talk say wetin e do bad but when YungSix need that 10k bad bad, we no see am for social media. It could have been done quietly. Must everything be a ceremony? 8 Likes 1 Share

I admire his sense of gratitude.



Some dudes would have acted as if they have never seen the guy before. 1 Like

Uhmn 8 Likes

May God increase yungsixx the more for remembering some frm the past

Hmmm, over four million naira. May those we epp never forget us. 1 Like

The story looks like a publicity stunt doh. 2 Likes

tope3x:

Another paid agent from young 6ix, let yung6ix continue to deceive the gullible ones...this is purely staged...I'm not hating, just the fact...

Well you've a point but time will tell Well you've a point but time will tell 1 Like

Abeg

This is the true meaning of sowing a seed.



Not the one that some pastors teach. 1 Like

Oluwa bless yr hustle bruh

Must u announce it? 1 Like

God bless your hustle

tope3x:

Another paid agent from young 6ix, let yung6ix continue to deceive the gullible ones...this is purely staged...I'm not hating, just the fact...

i was just scrolling down to see d fool dat will post rubbish and behold dat fool is Tope3x recieve sense abeg! i was just scrolling down to see d fool dat will post rubbish and behold dat fool is Tope3x recieve sense abeg! 4 Likes

Must he come on social media to inform the world that he wants to pay #10000 with $10000?



Attention seeker!! He's guy just wanna show that he's got some dollars 5 Likes 1 Share