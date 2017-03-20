₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 10:55am
Got this pictures from Facebook.This is just a part of owerri though but it is worth sharing.
The pictures are of Mbari ikenegu road and Akachi road which is less than 3yrs and use to be a forest. check out the speed of development along Akachi road.
When next i visit home, i will see how i can get drone views of Portharcourt Road, New Owerri. if nobody gets does. Cant wait to see how beautiful the sea of parapet roofs will look like from the sky.
meanwhile enjoy this.
Igboland is beautiful. God made it soo
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 10:59am
Ikenegu from the sky
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:01am
more of Mbari ikenegu road
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:03am
more
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:05am
this place was a thick forest as at 3yrs ago until a road was construct through it. It is fast developing. it is called Akachi road
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by NormalCodes: 11:07am
Biafraland is beautiful.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by hucienda: 11:07am
Beautiful view.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:09am
now more of owerri, i guess these ones are on nairaland already.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:10am
more
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by SnowJay92: 11:11am
So the new trend is drone pictures, what exactly are these pictures for?
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by Keneking: 11:13am
A new approach to looting...
Drone-a-loot
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:13am
its hard to believe that these places suffered war and destruction 50yrs ago
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by PenisCaP: 11:15am
WOW
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:17am
Looks beautiful, Owerri oni baje
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:18am
SnowJay92:
for analysis (level of development, standard of living, and for sight seeing)
yes, Oshogbo,lagos, ibadan, Aba, Awka, Onitsha, Enugu, Portharcourt, and even Abakaliki have had their own drone view thread of nairaland.
i guess its time for Owerri too..
Oya Mods OOOO make una no vex, do justice to this thread..
cc Lalasticala
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 11:19am
Beautiful view.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:21am
more.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:23am
mor
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by Bridget95(f): 11:27am
SnowJay92:It is to prove to the brown roofers that our cities or land is not' red mud republic' as their fore fathers have brain washed them to think.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:27am
shoprite or no shoprite, These mini malls are up to the task and will take over...
Robans store is Building Its Owerri branch too... all these are indigenous
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by Noneroone(m): 11:28am
Beautiful
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 11:29am
There is nothing to celebrate in these pictures.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by SnowJay92: 11:34am
xharder:
Nonsense, if you want to access level of development and standard of living, send people to the streets, not showing rooftop images on the internet.
Useless politicians who live and breathe for nothing else but reelection, what kind of curse are we under sef?
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 11:39am
SnowJay92:
Mr man this is not politics or political. Am not a rochas fan... This is all for the love of my state. yes we are not where we are suppose to be but we will surely get there.
like bridget95 said "It is to prove to the brown roofers that our cities or land is not' red mud republic' as their fore fathers have brain washed them to think." take it from there
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by SnowJay92: 11:40am
Bridget95:
Eiyaa, have you eaten today?
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by SnowJay92: 11:43am
xharder:
I'm sure unlike you, no one is paying Bridget any monthly stipends, na her type I pity pass. Rubbish. If you truly love your state you shouldn't be on the internet gloating and braying about a picture of 3 streets in owerri while the rest of the state is in beyond pitiable state.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by Bridget95(f): 11:46am
SnowJay92:Because they see many of us in Lagos ,they assume we all ran away from home because it is inhabitable.Anyways we don't blame them ,it is the hand work of Lagos-Ibadan express gutter media but thank God for the digital age.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by Bridget95(f): 11:49am
SnowJay92:Do you know that the city of orlu and Okigwe has the same outlook? we are happy to celebrate our achievement as a blessed people for raising our cities from the ashes of war to the envy of others in less than 50yrs. it is a great achievement, we are grateful to God.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by NormalCodes: 11:51am
Bridget95:
You forgot to add "way" in between express and gutter
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by facelessangel: 11:56am
Awesome! how come no Brown roof?
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by SnowJay92: 11:56am
Bridget95:
Lol, you never answered my question.
|Re: Drone View Of Owerri (Photos) by xharder: 12:02pm
moree
