Got this pictures from Facebook.This is just a part of owerri though but it is worth sharing.



The pictures are of Mbari ikenegu road and Akachi road which is less than 3yrs and use to be a forest. check out the speed of development along Akachi road.





When next i visit home, i will see how i can get drone views of Portharcourt Road, New Owerri. if nobody gets does. Cant wait to see how beautiful the sea of parapet roofs will look like from the sky.



meanwhile enjoy this.



Igboland is beautiful. God made it soo 7 Likes

Ikenegu from the sky 6 Likes

more of Mbari ikenegu road 1 Like 1 Share

more 4 Likes

this place was a thick forest as at 3yrs ago until a road was construct through it. It is fast developing. it is called Akachi road 8 Likes

Biafraland is beautiful. 16 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful view. 2 Likes 1 Share

now more of owerri, i guess these ones are on nairaland already. 6 Likes 1 Share

more 2 Likes

So the new trend is drone pictures, what exactly are these pictures for?





Drone-a-loot A new approach to looting...Drone-a-loot 2 Likes 2 Shares

its hard to believe that these places suffered war and destruction 50yrs ago 18 Likes 2 Shares

WOW

Looks beautiful, Owerri oni baje 9 Likes 1 Share

for analysis (level of development, standard of living, and for sight seeing)



yes, Oshogbo,lagos, ibadan, Aba, Awka, Onitsha, Enugu, Portharcourt, and even Abakaliki have had their own drone view thread of nairaland.



i guess its time for Owerri too..





Oya Mods OOOO make una no vex, do justice to this thread..



cc Lalasticala

Beautiful view. 1 Like

more. 3 Likes

mor 2 Likes

shoprite or no shoprite, These mini malls are up to the task and will take over...





Robans store is Building Its Owerri branch too... all these are indigenous

Beautiful

There is nothing to celebrate in these pictures. 3 Likes

Nonsense, if you want to access level of development and standard of living, send people to the streets, not showing rooftop images on the internet.



Useless politicians who live and breathe for nothing else but reelection, what kind of curse are we under sef?

Mr man this is not politics or political. Am not a rochas fan... This is all for the love of my state. yes we are not where we are suppose to be but we will surely get there.



like bridget95 said "It is to prove to the brown roofers that our cities or land is not' red mud republic' as their fore fathers have brain washed them to think." take it from there

Eiyaa, have you eaten today? Eiyaa, have you eaten today? 2 Likes

I'm sure unlike you, no one is paying Bridget any monthly stipends, na her type I pity pass. Rubbish. If you truly love your state you shouldn't be on the internet gloating and braying about a picture of 3 streets in owerri while the rest of the state is in beyond pitiable state.

SnowJay92:





I'm sure unlike you, no one is paying Bridget any monthly stipends, na her type I pity pass. Rubbish. If you truly love your state you shouldn't be on the internet gloating and braying about a picture of 3 streets in owerri while the rest of the state is in beyond pitiable state. Do you know that the city of orlu and Okigwe has the same outlook? we are happy to celebrate our achievement as a blessed people for raising our cities from the ashes of war to the envy of others in less than 50yrs. it is a great achievement, we are grateful to God. Do you know that the city of orlu and Okigwe has the same outlook? we are happy to celebrate our achievement as a blessed people for raising our cities from the ashes of war to the envy of others in less than 50yrs. it is a great achievement, we are grateful to God. 3 Likes 1 Share

You forgot to add "way" in between express and gutter You forgot to add "way" in between express and gutter

Awesome! how come no Brown roof? 2 Likes

Lol, you never answered my question. Lol, you never answered my question.