₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,544 members, 3,429,967 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party (23176 Views)
The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party / Temi Otedola Poses As A Market Woman In New Photo Shoot. / Temi Otedola Poses On A Yatch In Sexy Outfit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TunezBlog: 6:13pm
Nigerian blogger and daughter of Oil Billionaire Temi Otedola has just clocked 21, and she marked the memorable age with a quite dinner with her family.
Temi's dad, Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana with their disc jockey daughter, Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola were on hand to celebrate with the stunning fashion enthusiast.
See photos from the party below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-temi-otedola-21st-birthday.html
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TunezBlog: 6:14pm
Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-temi-otedola-21st-birthday.html
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TunezBlog: 6:16pm
Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party:
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-temi-otedola-21st-birthday.html
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TunezBlog: 6:17pm
Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party;
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-temi-otedola-21st-birthday.html
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TunezBlog: 6:18pm
Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-temi-otedola-21st-birthday.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Sammypope4all(m): 8:06pm
Money is relevant tiyeeeee...is relevantii
Spending the money we don Dey fat tiyoo we don Dey fatti
. Choi, this photo fit make person jump enter lagoon o. "Press button for champagne".
Oluwa......I no say u no Dey do patia....my time Dey come
MODIFIED: Wait oo, am I Ftc?? Ahh, e don sure. I go get money bdat.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by CuteJude: 8:13pm
wow happy for them oooo
but
Otedola family have been stealing for decades right from wen his gran dad was governor
i don't jealous stolen funds, me too can steal
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by marltech: 8:14pm
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by mazizitonene(m): 8:14pm
seeing some "white lady...."
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by adsamsom: 8:14pm
wehdon
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by mykelmeezy: 8:15pm
she looking Asian
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Samirana360(m): 8:15pm
Money is gud...hbd...incase u see dis....call me on 07030915100.....we can be gud friends
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by ameezy(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by mykelmeezy: 8:15pm
is it just me or does she somehow resemble aunty oge okoye
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by justscorchone(m): 8:16pm
If I can touch the helm of her panties I know my story will change.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by ameezy(m): 8:16pm
Hungry
Hungry
Hungry
Yr father
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by weedtheweeds: 8:16pm
Since we weren't invited to the party, I see no reason for all these pictures. Billionaires should be in the wealthy people's magazine. I don't understand the catalog here. These pictures are not inspirational to me and they do not inspire me in any way. Nairaland has got to a point where it should be supporting entrepreneurs. You guys want people to pay for ads then celebrate the young entrepreneurs who are striving to build their business empires. All these billionaire daughters should get a job for being famous
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by holluwai(m): 8:17pm
Money money money.
Oya dey come.
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Pearly255(f): 8:17pm
.......
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by mhizenugu(f): 8:17pm
Where is Dj cuppy?
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by VanBommel(m): 8:18pm
.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by fabulousfortune(m): 8:18pm
I wld love to wife dis girl........ She's damn ripe
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Realist1(m): 8:18pm
Happy birthday beautiful
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by rozayx5(m): 8:19pm
later some foolss be shouting vanity frm face me i slap u
if only they knew
thunda fire poverty
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Flexherbal(m): 8:19pm
Happy birthday to her!
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by ettacool(m): 8:19pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by tayoxx(m): 8:19pm
Them go just de make person think. Metcheww make una no de post this kind tin for hia again jor
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Harmored(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by Jodforex(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Photos From Temi Otedola 21st Birthday Party by TsaTrinity(m): 8:19pm
Wen will I hv a rich padi like dix babe......
Well, am not in for d money.....
For d conne
Am too loaded, sensible, endowed, wise to be a gold digger
Yemi Alade In Over The Top Gele / Denrele Edun Shares Throwback Photo. Reminisce On His Time On Everyday People / ‘Okoro in Los Angeles’: Ali Baba, Funke Akindele, Yaw On Set (Pics)
Viewing this topic: candelahria(f), Ololanla, Misternas89(m), Mizjeh(f), seyi360(m), kalex0(m), eenya00, Daolif, Bodmas06, JRoyalle, naijatoonz, whytemon(m), hmbassey1960(m), errigdee(m), Nwachex, clintino700(m), monigga, Funkychic(f), muscar, stevio(m), kunfad2210(m), Maura1(f), yubarbs(m), Emmysmith63(m), 1stGenius(m), ORYARTOR, caringangel4real(f), ganasy, Tfatimat21(f), kaluxy007(m), angelamina(f), Timmmy(m), ufuosman(m), Kaybey288(m), Nonny86(f), hyacinthokorie, abbaapple(m), Jyte87(f), SaAbbas(m), aalangel(f), Gafano(m), sekeyso, datguru, AwesomeDuru(m), laredo2116, emmyyoung688, immex2(m), jaybiz007(m), alabilomo(m), niyiguy(m), amichaelz101(m), HawttChoco(f), gsainttrinity(m), RaeMystix(f), Titheman(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15